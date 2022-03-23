Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 28

Ukraine says ‘significant difficulties’ in Russia talks

Kyiv announced Wednesday that talks with Russia to end nearly one month of fighting were encountering “significant difficulties” after Moscow accused the United States of hindering peace efforts.

“The negotiations are continuing online. They are proceeding with significant difficulties because the Ukrainian side has clear and principled positions,” Ukraine’s lead negotiator Mykhaylo Podolyak told reporters in written comments.

His comments came after Moscow earlier accused Kyiv of shifting its negotiating position, claiming the United States was working to keep Russia and Ukraine “in a state of military action as long as possible”.

Ongoing talks between the two sides have failed to produce any breakthroughs despite earlier hopes that a document might be signed, following announcements from both sides.

Reports have suggested Moscow’s requests may include Kyiv committing to not seeking NATO membership, undertaking a disarmament process, ceding territory in eastern Ukraine and recognising the Crimean Peninsula as formally part of its neighbour.

Ukrainian presidential adviser: ‘Active phase’ of invasion will break down by April

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych has said he expects the active phase of the Russian invasion to be over by the end of April, claiming the Russian advance has already stalled in many areas.

Speaking on Ukrainian television, Arestovych added Russia had already lost 40 percent of its attacking forces, and also played down the prospect of Russia waging nuclear war.

Zelensky asks Japan to boost sanctions pressure on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Japan on Wednesday to step up sanctions pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, by introducing a trade embargo on Russian goods.

Japan’s sanctions on 76 individuals, seven banks and 12 other bodies in Russia cover defence officials and state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport. It has also said it will revoke Russia’s trade status of most favoured nation.

Speaking by video link to parliament in Tokyo in an unprecedented gesture accorded to a foreign leader, Zelensky thanked Japan for leading the way among Asian nations in condemning Russia’s invasion and launching sanctions.

“Responsible states unite to protect peace,” Zelensky stated, adding, “I am grateful to your state for its principled position at such a historical moment, for real assistance to Ukraine.

“You were the first in Asia who really began to put pressure on Russia to restore peace, who supported sanctions against Russia, and I urge you to keep doing this,” he continued.

EU to share satellite intelligence with Ukraine

The EU has approved an agreement with Ukraine under which they will be able to provide classified information to Kiev, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing anonymous sources. It said satellite images are one example of what would be shared.

The agreement will last for a year and could be renewed as necessary, the news agency added. EU ambassadors were informed about it during a meeting on Tuesday, according to the report.

It is not clear if the deal would only cover EU members’ own intelligence or allow them to relay information received from third parties like the US.

Putin ally warns of nuclear dystopia due to United States

One of President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies warned the United States on Wednesday that the world could spiral towards a nuclear dystopia if Washington pressed on with what the Kremlin casts as a long-term plot to destroy Russia.

Dmitry Medvedev, who was president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said the United States had conspired to destroy Russia as part of an “primitive game” since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.

“It means Russia must be humiliated, limited, shattered, divided and destroyed,” Mr Medvedev, 56, stated in a 550-word statement.

The views of Medvedev, once considered to be one of the least hawkish members of Putin’s circle, gives an insight into the thinking within the Kremlin as Moscow faces in the biggest confrontation with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Medvedev added the Kremlin would never allow the destruction of Russia, but warned Washington that if it did achieve what he characterised as its destructive aims then the world could face a dystopian crisis that would end in a “big nuclear explosion”.

Kremlin: Russian military to provide information on losses in Ukraine when sees fit

The Russian Defence Ministry will update the information on the losses of military personnel during a special operation in Ukraine when “deems it necessary”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Wednesday.

“Indeed, information was provided once by the Ministry of Defence, but, as we have already said, this prerogative belongs entirely to them, that is, to our military. When they deem it necessary, they will provide additional information,” Peskov told reporters.

Germany: Europe cannot end Russia energy dependence overnight

Europe will end its energy dependence on Russia but to do so from one day to the next would plunge it into a recession, risking hundreds of thousands of jobs and entire industrial sectors, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

In a budget speech to parliament, Scholz struck a more cautious tone on reducing Germany’s energy dependence on Russia than some of his ministers, who have left open the possibility of energy sanctions – if only in theory at this stage.

“Yes, we will end this dependency – as soon as possible. But to do this from one day to the next would mean plunging our country and the whole of Europe into a recession,” Scholz told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

“Hundreds of thousands of jobs would be in danger. Whole branches of industry would be on the brink,” he stated, adding, “Sanctions should not hurt European states harder than the Russian leadership.”

China says Russia is ‘important’ G20 member

Beijing on Wednesday described Russia as an “important member” of the G20 after Washington raised the prospect of excluding Moscow from the group.

China has provided a level of diplomatic protection to Russia, which is increasingly isolated over its invasion of Ukraine, with its economy tied up by sanctions.

“The G20 is the main forum for international economic cooperation,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.

“Russia is an important member, and no member has the right to expel another country,” he added.

Leaders of the two countries declared a relationship of “no limits” following a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Beijing for the Winter Olympics.

Envoy: Ukraine needs more anti-talk weapons

Ukraine needs more long-range anti-tank weapons, the country’s ambassador to the UK has said.

Vadym Prystaiko told Sky News that the Ukrainian army are running out of weaponry.

He stated: “We didn’t have enough in the first place. So, we’re running out of weaponry. That’s what we’ll be seeing in the week to come.

“Tomorrow, President Volodymyr Zelensky will talk to NATO, the whole of NATO, and we will see how can we replenish our stocks and what we can have that has a much longer range and is stronger than ever,” he added.

Four injured in Russian strikes on Kyiv

Four people were injured and buildings damaged in Russian strikes on a residential area of the Ukrainian capital, officials claimed Wednesday, nearly a month into Moscow’s invasion.

The strikes hit a western district of Kyiv, about five kilometres (three miles) from the frontline where advancing Russian troops were slowing, AFP journalists reported.

Artillery strikes left one building completely destroyed and several surrounding buildings were pockmarked with shrapnel and had their windows blown out.

“The enemy fired on Kyiv again – buildings in Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts were damaged,” city officials announced in a statement on Telegram.

Kremlin accuses US of pressuring other countries over Russia’s G20 membership

The Kremlin on Wednesday accused the United States of putting pressure on other countries regarding Russia’s membership in the Group of Twenty (G20) major economies, but said some powers were sticking to their sovereign points of view.

The United States and its Western allies are assessing whether Russia should remain within the G20, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Moscow: NATO peacekeepers in Ukraine could lead to ‘direct clash’ with alliance

Russia’s foreign minister has warned NATO against sending peacekeepers to Ukraine, saying it could lead to a direct confrontation between Russia and the transatlantic military alliance.

Poland announced last week that it would formally submit a proposal for a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine at a NATO summit set to take place on Thursday.

“I hope they understand what they are talking about,” Sergey Lavrov told staff and students at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

“This will be the direct clash between the Russian and NATO armed forces that everyone has not only tried to avoid but said should not take place in principle,” he added.

The deployment of a NATO peacekeeping mission to Ukraine would be “very reckless” and “extremely dangerous,” according to Moscow.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday: “Any possible contact between our military and NATO military can lead to quite understandable consequences that are difficult to repair.”

Poland considers expelling 45 Russian diplomats

Poland’s special services asked the foreign ministry on Wednesday to expel 45 Russian diplomats, some of whom it suspects of working for Russian intelligence under the cover of diplomatic assignments, spokesman Stanislaw Zaryn said.

“The Internal Security Agency has identified 45 people – officers of Russian secret services and persons associated with them who had diplomatic status in Poland,” Zaryn told journalists.

“The list was forwarded to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it includes officers of the special services of the Russian Federation and people cooperating with them… people who conducted intelligence activities against Poland, but also against our allies,” he added.

A Polish government spokesman said the Russian ambassador to Warsaw had been summoned to the foreign ministry and decisions on further steps would be announced after the meeting.

Russia’s envoy to Poland noted on Wednesday that there is no basis for the accusations made against 45 Russian officials who are set to be expelled from Poland.

“They will have to go. This is a sovereign decision by the Polish side and they have the right to their own decision,” Ambassador Sergey Andreev told journalists outside of the foreign ministry after he was summoned there.

Scholz: Putin’s offensive in Ukraine ‘stuck’

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has stalled despite the daily assaults inflicted by his troops, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, urging Moscow to “immediately” stop the fighting.

“Putin’s offensive is stuck despite all the destruction that it is bringing day after day,” Mr Scholz stated in a speech to the German parliament.

Unprecedented sanctions imposed by Western partners are working and will only bring further damage to Russia’s economy, warned the German leader.

“But that is just the beginning, many of the toughest consequences will only been seen in the coming weeks,” he noted, warning that “we are constantly creating sanctions.”

He added that Putin “must hear the truth” that not only is the war destroying Ukraine, “but also Russia’s future”.

Russian FM: Talks with Ukraine are ‘difficult’

Talks with Ukraine are ‘difficult’, Russian’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has claimed, as he accused Kyiv of constantly changing its position.

“When, in the midst of Russia’s special military operation the Ukrainian leadership proposed negotiations, we agreed, and the president immediately gave the order. Negotiations began but have been difficult because the Ukrainian side, although it seems to have expressed understanding of the things that should be agreed during talks, is constantly changing its position, rejecting its own proposals,” Lavrov stated.

The current Russophobia in the West is a verdict on Western civilization, Lavrov said.

Speaking about the priorities of Russian foreign policy in view of the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, Lavrov noted that the prompt conclusion of Russia-Ukraine negotiations is not beneficial for the United States.

According to him, Washington wants hostilities between Russia and Ukraine to continue as long as possible.

Commenting on the unprecedented sanctions imposed by the West on Russia after the beginning of the operation in Ukraine, Lavrov stated these restrictions are aimed at removing Russia as an obstacle to a unipolar world.

“This all is about removing the obstacle in the form of Russia on the way to building a unipolar world… This is not about Ukraine, this is about a world order in which the United States wants to be the sole sovereign and dominate,” the foreign minister added.

Adviser: Zelensky to speak with Xi ‘very soon’

Andriy Yermak, the head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, told a virtual briefing he hoped the Ukrainian leader would speak with China’s President Xi Jinping “very soon,” as Beijing mulls support for Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country.

Yermak told the event—hosted by the British Chatham House think tank—that Kyiv wants China to do more to help end the fighting, which has so far raged for 27 days and is believed to have killed tens of thousands of people.

“China is the largest trade partner of Ukraine, and China is a most influential player in the global arena,” Yermak stated.

“There are a lot of rumors about Russia wanting China to support it militarily, economically, diplomatically, in different ways. But so far, we’ve seen China’s neutral position,” Yermak added.

Russian MoD: 97 Ukrainian military facilities destroyed

The Russian armed forces have destroyed 97 military facilities of Ukraine, including two Tochka-U missile systems, over the past day, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov stated on Wednesday.

“Over the [past] day, operational-tactical and army aviation, as well as missile forces, hit 97 military facilities of Ukraine. Among them, there are two launchers and a transport-loading vehicle of the Tochka-U tactical missile system in an industrial area on the northern outskirts of Kiev,” Konashenkov told reporters.

The Russian armed forces also destroyed eight anti-aircraft missile systems, including six Buk-M1s, one S-300 and one combat vehicle of the Osa air defence system, 10 command posts, eight field artillery guns, three artillery reconnaissance stations manufactured by NATO countries.

Over the given period, a Ukrainian Su-24 front-line bomber, as well as 16 drones, including three Bayraktars, were downed by the Russian military.

“On the evening of March 22, high-precision long-range sea-based weapons attacked an arsenal in the settlement of Orzhiv, 14 kilometers northwest of the city of Rivne,” Konashenkov said, noting that a large arsenal with weapons and military equipment of the Ukrainian troops, including those received from Western countries, was destroyed.

In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the Russian army destroyed 184 aircraft and helicopters, 246 unmanned aerial vehicles, 189 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1,558 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 156 multiple launch rocket systems, 624 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 1,354 units of special military vehicles, the spokesman added.

Local ceasefire agreed for civilians to flee Luhansk

A temporary ceasefire was expected to come into force at 9 a.m. local time Wednesday to allow civilians to flee the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, according to local Ukrainian administrator Governor Serhiy Gaidai on social media.

The post detailed gathering places where civilians could arrive before getting on trains taking them away from Luhansk, which sits in the disputed Donbas region.

“Attention!! A humanitarian corridor has been agreed: residents of Rubizhne, Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, Hirska Community (specifically, Nizhne) will be evacuated today,” Gadai wrote.

Rouble hovers near 104 vs dollar as OFZ trading continues

The Russian rouble eased marginally on Wednesday, hovering near 104 to the dollar in Moscow as OFZ bond trading continued and after Russia appeared to have averted default by making a coupon payment on a sovereign bond in US dollars.

Russia had been due to make a $66 million payment to bondholders on Monday on a sovereign bond maturing in 2029. A bondholder said the payment had been received.

But Russia’s National Settlement Depository announced on Wednesday that Russian holders of Russian corporate Eurobonds might experience delays in receiving payments settled via international settlement agents.

Chernihiv mayor: Forty people are buried daily

The mayor of the besieged northern city of Chernihiv has told local media Russian servicemen deliberately targets civilians, hospitals and schools, adding that foreign forces almost encircled the city and their shelling destroyed power and water supply.

As a result, “about 40 people are buried daily,” Vladislav Atroshenko told the Censor.net publication. “Before the war, we usually buried eight,” he stated. He also reportedly said that only a handful of volunteers manages to get to the city via little-known roads in swampy areas with medical drugs for hundreds of wounded Ukrainian servicemen in city hospitals.

Zelensky’s adviser urges sanctions on Russia

Oleg Ustenko, economic adviser to Volodomy Zelensky, has said Russia’s frozen assets and Central Bank reserves, according to Ukraine’s foreign allies, reaches an estimated worth of $300bn.

Ustenko told Al Jazeera that the assets can be used for the construction of Ukraine, adding: “However, this is not enough, as every new day of war increases the price we need for reconstruction.”

“Our priority right now is to allocate the frozen Russian assets – meant for war – for reconstruction instead,” the adviser added.

He also stated: “We strongly believe that our allies in Europe and the US should impose many harsh sanctions on Russia. This is not just related to the economic gains and benefits and it does not just mean that we no longer have trade exchanges like before, but it also should mean that the current status must change. And this is a civil side of things that they must adhere to.”

Two children, one adult killed by shelling in Luhansk

Russian shelling hit an apartment building in the town of Rubizhne in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the southeastern Luhansk region, according to a Ukrainian official.

Two children and one adult were killed as a result, regional defence head Serhiy Haidai wrote on Facebook.

“The shell exploded on the fifth floor. Rescuers found people three killed, including two children,” he said, adding that shelling also caused multiple fires at a textile factory, a college and several apartments.

Russia: Pentagon apparently forgot how US bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya

The US Department of Defense has apparently forgotten how the US and its allies bombed Iraq, Libya and Yugoslavia, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said, commenting on Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby’s remarks about alleged Russian ‘military crimes’ in Ukraine.

“There is a feeling that the Pentagon seems to have forgotten how, quite recently, the US and its NATO allies bombed cities in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya. Outrageous crimes committed by US servicemen and mercenaries in Afghanistan and Syria also seem to have escaped Washington’s memory,” he added.

Supplying Kiev with weapons and foreign mercenaries is reckless and dangerous, as it could endanger not only Europe, but the entire world, he warned.

Putin plans to attend G20 summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to attend a G20 summit being hosted by Indonesia later this year, Russia’s ambassador in Jakarta stated on Wednesday, following calls by some members for the country to be barred from the group.

“Not only G20, many organisations are trying to expel Russia….the reaction of the West is absolutely disproportional,” ambassador Lyudmila Vorobieva told a news conference on Wednesday.

The United States and its Western allies are assessing whether Russia should remain within the Group of Twenty (G20) grouping of major economies following its invasion of Ukraine, sources involved in the discussions told Reuters.

US senators to discuss freezing Russian gold with Treasury Secretary

A bipartisan group of senators is working with the Treasury Department to try to lock down Russia’s roughly $132 billion in gold reserves after its invasion of Ukraine.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet this week with Sens. Angus King (I-Maine), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) to discuss the legislation, people familiar with the plans told Axios.

Russian forces accused of destroying Chernobyl laboratory

Authorities in Ukraine have accused Russian forces of “looting and destroying” a new laboratory at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that among other things works to improve management of radioactive waste.

The state agency responsible for the Chernobyl exclusion zone claimed the laboratory contained “highly active samples and samples of radionuclides that are now in the hands of the enemy, which we hope will harm itself and not the civilized world”.

Radionuclides are unstable atoms of chemical elements that release radiation.

UK: Russia may employ ‘increasingly violent measures’ to suppress occupied towns

The British Ministry of Defence says civilian populations in Russian-occupied cities in Ukrainian are continuing to protest against Russian control, suggesting that Moscow’s efforts to subdue residents through propaganda “have so far failed”.

“Russia will probably respond to these failures by employing increasingly violent and coercive measures in an attempt to suppress the Ukrainian population,” it warned.

US: Russian combat power declining in Ukraine

A US defence official has told reporters that Russia’s combat power has declined below 90 percent of its pre-invasion levels for the first time since its assault on Ukraine began.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, did not provide evidence.

His assessment suggests heavy losses of weaponry and growing casualties on the Russian side.

The US had estimated that Russia assembled at least 150,000 troops around Ukraine before the February 24 invasion, along with enough aircraft, artillery, tanks and other firepower for its full-scale attack.

Russian forces accused of seizing relief workers in Mariupol convoy

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk claims Russian forces have taken captive 11 bus drivers and four rescue workers who were heading to Mariupol to evacuate civilians.

The convoy was following an “agreed route” near the town of Mangush, close to Mariupol, she said.

“This is an agreed corridor, we have agreed it with the Red Cross, and now people are being held hostage. It is reported that the vehicles will be taken away, and people may or may not be let free,” she added.

Report: Russia’s G20 membership under fire

The Reuters news agency says the US and its Western allies are assessing whether Russia should remain within the Group of Twenty (G20) following its invasion of Ukraine.

The agency cited sources involved in the discussions.

“There have been discussions about whether it’s appropriate for Russia to be part of the G20,” Reuters quoted a senior G7 source as saying.

“If Russia remains a member, it will become a less useful organization,” the source added.

Ukraine claims ‘large numbers’ of Belarusian troops refusing to join Russian invasion

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence claims the possibility exists that Belarus’s army may join the Russian invasion, but its intelligence indicates that “a large number of personnel and some commanders are refusing to participate” in the war.

In a Telegram post, the ministry said Russian forces – due to a lack of success in their ground offensive – are now aiming for the “total destruction of critical infrastructure” in Ukraine.

It added that 100 Russian personnel were killed on Tuesday.

Ukraine says Russian pilots will be held responsible for killing civilians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said sooner or later Russian pilots will be held responsible for killing civilians.

“I would like to repeat this again to all Russian pilots, they are not thinking about the orders they are fulfilling. Because killing civilians is a crime. And you will be responsible for this whether it is today or tomorrow, this is inevitable,” he stated

“Especially we are talking about a bomber plane over Mariupol, and that will happen to everyone who is killing our civilians, in our peaceful land,” he added.

Biden expected to announce sanctions on members of Russia’s Duma

US President Joe Biden plans to slap sanctions this week on hundreds of Russians serving in the country’s lower legislative body, an official familiar with the announcement stated.

The move is expected to kick off a slew of new steps to punish Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Biden is expected to unveil the new sanctions on members of the Duma while in Europe for a series of snap summits this week. The US had already sanctioned some members of the body, but this week’s announcement will expand the list.

Earlier, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan previewed sweeping sanctions enacted together with US allies that are set to be announced Thursday.

He noted the steps would ensure individuals aren’t able to evade sanctions already imposed by the West.

EU Commission President: Consequences of Russia’s “aggression against Ukraine span well beyond Europe”

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “aggression against Ukraine” has consequences well beyond Europe, European Union President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Speaking at the European Humanitarian Forum, Von der Leyen further called out Russia noting, “As humanitarian needs are already at an all-time high, the Kremlin-made war threatens food security across the world.”

Von der Leyen added the EU would contribute €2.5 billion to address world food shortages.

“The EU, the world’s largest humanitarian donor, is further stepping up its support with €2.5 billion until 2024 to help regions most affected by food insecurity and special measures to increase European food production,” she stated.

Ukrainian president says “difficult negotiations” continue with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has provided an update on talks with Russia.

“We continue working on different levels to make sure that Russia is convinced that this atrocious war has to be stopped. We continue our difficult negotiations. This is challenging. Sometimes scandalous,” he said.

Zelensky also stated, “I am grateful to all of the international intermediators who work with us and bring the true picture to Russia and convince them to see the reality of combat actions. And that the world is not going to stop the truth, our truth.”

“We will fight until the end bravely and openly,” he added

Kremlin: Russia would only use nuclear weapons if its existence were threatened

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told CNN in an interview that Russia would only use nuclear weapons if its very existence were threatened.

“We have a concept of domestic security and it’s public, you can read all the reasons for nuclear arms to be used. So if it is an existential threat for our country, then it [the nuclear arsenal] can be used in accordance with our concept,” he stated.

Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine proceeds in accordance with previously set goals and plans, Peskov said.

“It [the special operation] is going on strictly in accordance with the plans and with purposes that were established beforehand,” he continued, adding that from the very beginning, no one was expecting it to take “a couple of days.”

Peskov added that the operation in Ukraine was “a serious operation with serious purposes.”

In his words, the operation’s goals have not been achieved yet.

“Not yet, we are speaking about a special military operation that is going on,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Rockets destroy rail station, kill one person in Dnipro region

Rocket strikes have destroyed a railway station in Ukraine’s central-eastern Dnipro region, killing one person and damaging rails enough to prevent train passage indefinitely, Governor Valentyn Reznichenko has claimed.

The rockets hit a station of the town of Pavlohrad about 60 kilometres east of the regional capital Dnipro.

WFP says ‘it’s going to be hell on earth’ if food production in Ukraine fails to resume

World Food Program director has told Al Jazeera that ending the war in Ukraine is key to avoiding a global food supply shortage, which would have catastrophic repercussions around the world.

“If we don’t act now, strategically and quickly, it’s going to be hell on earth,” David Beasley said in Brussels.

Beasley added that, before the Russian invasion, the UN agency was already cutting 8 million people to 50 percent rations in Yemen, Niger, Chad and other countries due to rising costs.

“Now we’ll have a supply issue because Ukraine and Russia produce between 20 and 30 percent of all the grain in the world,” he continued.

Zelensky to take part virtually in NATO summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will take part virtually in a NATO summit on Thursday to discuss the war with Russia, but exact details are still being worked out, Interfax Ukraine cited a presidential spokesman as saying.

The spokesperson, Sergii Nykyforov, added Zelensky will make a video address to the meeting and might take part in the full discussion.

Russia: No one thought Ukraine ‘operation’ would take a couple of days

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated no one had ever thought the “special military operation” in Ukraine would take just a couple of days, the Tass news agency reported.

Peskov also reiterated Moscow’s assertion the campaign was going to plan.

France’s TotalEnergies to quit Russian oil supply contracts

French oil major TotalEnergies has said it will not renew its Russian gas oil and crude oil supply contracts for its German refinery, adding that it would instead source crude via Poland and gas oil from Saudi Arabia.

The firm, which owns stakes in several Russian projects, had come under criticism after it stopped short of joining rivals Shell and BP in planning to divest oil and gas assets in Russia.

Kyiv says Russian attacks in east Ukraine kill at least 12

At least 12 people have been killed in strikes across eastern Ukraine, an official in Kyiv has said.

“In the Donetsk region, Avdiivka was fired on by artillery and aircraft, the city was razed to the ground. Five civilians were killed and 19 were injured,” Ukraine’s ombudswoman, Lyudmyla Denisova, announced in a statement, adding that the attack occurred late on Monday.

Another Russian attack left two dead and three wounded in Lysychansk. In the Kharkiv region, a Russian tank targeted a civilian-marked car, killing three adults and a child.

In Severodonetsk, one person was killed and around a dozen were wounded in an attack in front of a store, Denisova stated.

France says there is no agreement in sight for a ceasefire in Ukraine

There is no agreement in sight for a ceasefire in Ukraine, the Élysée Palace said in a statement after French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts separately on Tuesday.

“For the time being there is no agreement, but the President [Macron] remains convinced of the need to continue his efforts,” the statement read.

“There is no other way out than a ceasefire and good faith negotiations between Russia and Ukraine,” it added.

The call between Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin lasted for one hour, according to the Élysée Palace.

Since the war first broke out on February 24, Macron has been keeping a line of communication open with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Including the calls today, Macron has spoken with Putin eight times and with Zelensky 17 times since the beginning of Russia’s invasion last month, according to CNN’s calculation.

German chancellor: Sanctions on Russian energy imports must be “manageable” for European countries

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Western sanctions on Russia are showing “effects, which will only get more dramatic every day.” However, the chancellor stressed that cutting off energy supplies from Russia must be “manageable” for European countries.

The Ukraine war “could be a longer dispute and therefore we must cope together,” Scholz stated, speaking at a press conference alongside European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

Scholz added Germany’s stance on European Union-wide ban on Russian energy imports has not changed.

“This also applies to many other [European] countries who are even more dependent on [Russian] coal, oil and gas, even more than Germany,” he continued.

“We decided to make us independent as quickly as possible from gas and oil imports from Russia,” the German leader said, adding that some “very intensive construction work and contracts” are necessary to make Germany less dependent on Russian energy.

Metsola said, “Europe must become completely independent from [Russian energy].”

“We must buy our energy from friends, not enemies, because at the end we are paying for this war every day,” she added.

“It is time to take a lead. We are not only talking about the green agenda, considering it from the environmental perspective, a climate perspective, but we are also seeing it from a perspective of security,” Metsola continued.

Pentagon: US has “seen indications” Ukrainians are “going a bit more on the offense”

The US has “seen indications that the Ukrainians are going a bit more on the offense now,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said during a briefing at the Pentagon on Tuesday.

In the south near Kherson, Ukrainians have “tried to regain territory,” Kirby added.

“They have been defending very smartly, very nimbly, very creatively, in places that they believe are the right places to defend, and we have seen them now, in places particularly in the south near Kherson, they have tried to regain territory,” Kirby stated.

The airspace over Ukraine remains “contested,” as the Russian invasion of the country is in its fourth week of conflict, Kirby said.

The airspace is contested partially because “the Ukrainians are making it that way.”

Ukrainians still have fixed and rotary-wing aircraft, Kirby stated, adding Russian forces are dominant in some areas of the airspace.

The Pentagon has also claimed Russian forces “have struggled with logistics and sustainment”.

“We think they’re having command and control problems,” Kirby claimed.

FBI says hackers scanned networks of US energy firms ahead of Biden’s Russia cyberattack warning

Hackers associated with Russian internet addresses have been scanning the networks of five US energy companies in a possible prelude to hacking attempts, the FBI announced in a March 18 advisory to US businesses obtained by CNN.

The FBI issued the notice days before US President Joe Biden publicly warned that Kremlin-linked hackers could target US organizations as the Russian military continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine and as Western sanctions on the Kremlin begin to bite.

Biden to impose new Russia sanctions

US President Biden will impose new sanctions on Russia during an upcoming trip to Europe, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said.

“He will join our partners in imposing further sanctions on Russia and tightening the existing sanctions to crack down on evasion and to ensure robust enforcement,” Sullivan told reporters.

The top aide also added Biden will announce “joint action” to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian gas.

The US president banned Russian oil and gas imports in the United States earlier this month.

US: Russia ‘failed’ to achieve objectives in Ukraine

Russia has failed to achieve its goals in Ukraine, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said, stressing that Moscow will “never take the country away from the Ukrainian people”.

President Joe Biden’s national security adviser told reporters at the White House that Russia had set three “basic” objectives for itself when it started the invasion: subjugating Ukraine, enhancing Moscow’s power and prestige, and dividing the West.

“Russia has thus far manifestly failed to accomplish all three objectives. In fact, it has thus far achieved the opposite,” the top aide added.

Still, Sullivan predicted that violence will get worse in the coming days, warning that the war will not end easily.

US has not seen China provide weapons to Russia since Xi-Biden call

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the administration has not seen China provide military equipment to Russia since President Joe Biden spoke with China’s President Xi Jinping last Friday.

“I can’t make predictions going forward. What I can tell you is we have not seen since those meetings or since the President’s conversation with Xi, the provision of military equipment by China to Russia, but of course, this is something we are monitoring closely,” Sullivan told reporters Tuesday.

He continued: “We will continue to monitor it. And the President made clear to President Xi the implications and consequences of any such provision of equipment and they very well understand.”

Regional governor says fighting raging in Mariupol

Russian and Ukrainian forces are fighting in the city of Mariupol, a regional governor in Ukraine has stated.

Speaking on national television, Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko accused Russian troops of firing indiscriminately at residential areas and Ukrainian military targets. Russia has denied targeting civilians.

Ukraine’s president has also stated the city of Mariupol has been razed to the ground in weeks of Russian bombardment.

Ukraine’s president has accused Russian forces attacking Mariupol of thwarting attempts to evacuate civilians from the port city.

“As of today, there are about 100,000 people in the city in inhuman conditions, completely blockaded, without food, without water, without medicines, subject to constant shelling, constant bombardment,” Volodymyr Zelensky noted.