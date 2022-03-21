Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 26

Two villages in area affected by ammonia leak

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, the governor of Sumy, says the villages of Novoselytsya and Verkhnya Syrovatka are within the area contaminated by an ammonia leak.

He added people within the affected area are recommended to take immediate shelter underground and if ammonia is detected, to breathe through gauze bandages soaked in citric acid.

Odesa reports increase in Russian drone sightings

A Ukrainian official in Odesa stated Russia has started “utilising unmanned aerial vehicles in urban areas of the region”.

But Maksym Marchenko, head of the Odesa Military Administration, noted that the “current situation in the region is quiet”.

Ukraine rejects Russia demand for Mariupol surrender

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, has rejected a Russian call for Ukrainian forces in the besieged city of Mariupol to lay down their arms, saying “there can be no question of any surrender”.

In comments to Ukrainska Pravda, Vereshchuk stated the Russian forces were demanding a surrender before allowing the evacuation of civilians.

She described the demand as “real hostage-taking”.

Ammonia leak reported at chemicals plant in Sumy

A Ukrainian official is raising the alarm over an ammonia leak at a chemicals plant in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy besieged by Russian troops.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, the governor of Sumy, said the leak was reported at 04:30 local time (02:30 GMT) at the Sumykhimprom plant and that the area within a five-kilometre radius around the plant was hazardous.

He did not say what had caused the leak.

Later, Zhyvytskyy noted “there is no threat” to the city of Sumy from an ammonia leak at a nearby chemical plant because the wind is blowing away from the city.

He stated that the leak at the Sumykhimprom plant is contaminating an area with a radius of 2.5 km (1.5miles), and not five kilometers as previously thought.

The Sumykhimprom plant is on the eastern outskirts of the city, which has a population of about 263,000 and has been regularly shelled by Russian troops in recent weeks.

One person reported dead in Kyiv shelling

At least one person was killed in the shelling of residential houses and a shopping area in Kyiv’s Podil district, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

He said rescue teams were putting out a large fire at the shopping centre.

IAEA calls for more Chernobyl staff to be rotated soon

About half of the staff who have been working at the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl since Russian forces seized it last month have been relieved by other Ukrainian staff, the UN nuclear watchdog announced.

“They were there for far too long. I sincerely hope that remaining staff from this shift can also rotate soon,” International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said in a statement.

Ukraine’s nuclear regulator informed the IAEA that the rotation had begun on Sunday morning, the agency added.

Russia calls on Ukrainian forces to lay down their arms in Mariupol

Russia says Ukrainian forces should surrender in the eastern port city of Mariupol.

“Lay down your arms,” Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the director of the Russian National Center for Defense Management, stated in a briefing distributed by the defence ministry.

“A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed,” Mizintsev continued, adding, “All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol.”

Russia claims it is advancing towards Mariupol

The Russian army has advanced a further 12km into eastern Ukraine and reached the border of the settlement of Nikolske near Mariupol, Ministry of Defence spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed, according to the news agency Interfax.

There was no confirmation from the Ukrainian side.