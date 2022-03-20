Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 25

FM: China stands on ‘right side of history’ on Ukraine war

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said Beijing stands on the right side of history over the crisis in Ukraine and its position is “in line with the wishes of most countries”.

“China will never accept any external coercion or pressure, and opposes any unfounded accusations and suspicious against China,” Wang told reporters on Saturday evening.

“We have always stood for maintaining peace and opposing war,” Wang added.

“China’s position is objective and fair, and is in line with the wishes of most countries. Time will prove that China’s claims are on the right side of history,” he continued.

Germany raises concerns over gas suppliers

Germany’s vice chancellor has stated that next winter’s gas supplies to his country have not so far been secured.

Robert Habeck, who also serves as the economy and climate minister, hasn’t ruled out there being a so-called domino effect, with a setback in the gas supply chain causing a knock-on shortage in other facilities.

“If we don’t receive further gas supplies … and the deliveries from Russia are capped or stopped, we wouldn’t have enough to keep all our houses warm and to keep all our industry running,” Habeck told the German radio station Deutschlandfunk.

Ukraine holding 562 Russian prisoners of war

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, has claimed Kyiv has “officially” 562 Russian soldiers in its custody.

“All Russian prisoners are treated in accordance with international human rights law,” she stated.

Australia announces additional military & humanitarian aid for Ukraine

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday announced additional military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, while also imposing an immediate ban on exports of alumina and aluminium ore to Russia.

“It is clear that Ukraine’s need for military assistance remains urgent and ongoing,” Morrison’s Office announced in a statement.

The package includes A$21 million (US $15.3 million) in defensive military assistance for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, bringing Australia’s total military assistance so far to A$91 million (US $66.3 million), the statement said.

Morrison added the assistance will include ammunition and body armor.

The government announced it will also provide US $21.8 million worth of emergency humanitarian assistance which will focus on “protecting women, children, the elderly and the disabled.”

ISW: Russia’s initial campaign to seize Kyiv, force regime change ‘has failed’

The Institute for the Study of War says the initial Russian campaign to seize Ukraine’s capital and force regime change has failed.

“The doctrinally sound Russian response to this situation would be to end this campaign, accept a possibly lengthy operational pause, develop the plan for a new campaign, build up resources for that new campaign, and launch it when the resources and other conditions are ready,” the United States-based group said.

But the Russian military has not yet adopted this approach and continues efforts to restore momentum to this “culminated campaign”, the ISW noted.

This is creating conditions of “stalemate throughout most of Ukraine”, a bloody phase that could last for weeks or months, it added.

2,500 Russian bodies ‘sent to Belarus in dead of night’ as Kremlin hides toll

The bodies of more than 2,500 Russian soldiers have been transported to Belarus under the cover of darkness to disguise the true number of casualties in Ukraine, doctors have suggested.

Locals in the Homel, a region in southeastern Belarus less than 150 miles north of Kyiv, have told of hospital wards crammed full of “terribly disfigured” soldiers and morgues overflowing with corpses, as Russia quietly transports its wounded and dead across the border.

One doctor at Homel’s regional clinical hospital told Radio Free Europe that, by March 13, more than 2,500 bodies had been shipped by train or plane back to Russia from the region, though The Telegraph has been unable to independently verify the figure.

Another medic in Mazyr, a town home to 100,000 people, added that efforts to transport bodies back to Russia were increasingly taking place under the cover of darkness to minimise unwanted scrutiny.

City council: Thousands of Mariupol residents forcibly taken to Russia

The city council of Mariupol, Ukraine, announced that thousands of the city’s residents had been forcibly taken into Russia, with the mayor likening their removal to actions performed by the Nazis during World War II, CNN reported.

“Over the past week, several thousand Mariupol residents have been taken to Russian territory,” the city council said in a statement.

“The occupiers illegally took people from the Livoberezhny district and from the shelter in the sports club building, where more than a thousand people (mostly women and children) were hiding from the constant bombing,” it added.

The phones and documents of Mariupol residents were later checked at camps that the Ukrainians were taken to, before some were redirected to remote Russian cities, CNN reported. The city council noted that it could not account for the whereabouts of all the residents.

A Ukrainian police officer in Mariupol has also warned that the besieged port city has been “wiped off the face of the earth” and pleaded with the presidents of the United States and France to provide his country with a modern air defense system.

In a video from a rubble-strewn street, Mariupol police officer Michail Vershnin told Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron they had promised assistance, “but what we have received is not quite it”.

“Children, elderly people are dying. The city is destroyed and it has been wiped off the face of the earth,” he said speaking in Russian in the video filmed on Friday, as flames and explosions raged.

“You have promised that there will be help, give us that help. Biden, Macron, you are great leaders. Be them to the end,” he added.

Vershnin stated the city is facing the fate of the Syrian city of Aleppo that was destroyed in 2016 during the war.

Ukraine’s president said the siege of Mariupol will go down in history for what he’s calling “war crimes” by Russia’s military.

“To do this to a peaceful city, what the occupiers did, is a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come,” Volodymyr Zelensky added.

Ukraine president: Russia sustaining “unprecedented losses”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday stated the Russian military has sustained “unprecedented losses” and that some Russian units have been “80 to 90% destroyed.”

“Ukrainians have proven they can fight more professionally than an army that has been waging wars for decades in various regions and conditions. We respond with wisdom and courage to the great number of their equipment and soldiers sent to Ukraine,” Zelensky said in a video message posted to social media.

He then switched from speaking Ukrainian to Russian and noted in areas where heavy fighting have taken place, the front line of defense is “littered with corpses of the Russian soldiers.”

“And these corpses, these dead bodies, are not being picked up by anyone. New units are being sent to advance right over them,” he added.

Six journalists killed in Ukraine

A Switzerland-based press freedom group claims six journalists have been killed and eight others have been wounded during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The journalists were killed under various circumstances, from shrapnel after a rocket attack to a bullet wound,” the Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) said.

Three of them were killed while covering battles close to Kyiv, near the city of Irpin, it added.

PEC also announced Russian forces in southern Ukraine have kidnapped two journalists.

UK: Russia failed to gain control of Ukrainian air space

Britain’s military claimed Russian forces have still not managed to gain air superiority over Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian Air Force and Air Defense Forces are continuing to effectively defend Ukrainian airspace,” the UK’s Ministry of Defense said in its latest defense intelligence update.

The UK MoD added Russia has failed to gain air control over Ukraine and is largely depending on stand-off weapons, “launched from the relative safety of Russian airspace to strike targets within Ukraine.”

“Gaining control of the air was one of Russia’s principal objectives for the opening days of the conflict and their continued failure to do so has significantly blunted their operational progress,” the ministry announced.

Ukraine claims another Russian general killed

A Ukrainian attack on an airfield in the south of the country last week killed a Russian general, according to the Ukrainian military’s General Staff.

Amid heavy fighting between the cities of Mykolaiv and Kherson, Ukrainian forces carried out an attack on the airport at Chornobayivka, just north of Kherson, on Wednesday.

The airport was occupied by Russian forces and served as a forward command post of Russia’s 8th Guards Combined Arms Army, according to Ukrainian officials.

Soon after the attack, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said, “Burning enemy helicopters in Chornobayivka in the Kherson region is a demonstration of what is now happening to the occupying forces.”

Ukraine’s General Staff later added, “according to preliminary data” Russian Lieutenant-General Andrei Mordvichev, commander of the 8th Guards, had been killed.

US legislators stress urgent need to help Ukraine military

A bipartisan delegation of United States legislators visiting Poland has stated there is a very urgent need to equip and support Ukraine in every way possible.