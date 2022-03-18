Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 23

Putin tells Scholz Kyiv stalling peace talks with Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a phone call on Friday that Kyiv was attempting to stall peace talks with Russia but that Moscow was still keen to continue negotiations.

“It was noted that the Kyiv regime is attempting in every possible way to delay the negotiation process, putting forward more and more unrealistic proposals,” the Kremlin said in a readout of the call.

“Nonetheless the Russian side is ready to continue searching for a solution in line with its well-known principled approaches,” it added.

Scholz called for a ceasefire in Ukraine during the phone call with Putin, a German government spokesperson said.

In their nearly hour-long conversation, Scholz also stressed that the humanitarian situation needed to be improved and progress needed to be made in finding a diplomatic solution as soon as possible, added the spokesperson.

FM: Russia’s illusions about West are over

Moscow has lost all illusions about relying on the West and Moscow will never accept a view of the world dominated by a United States that wants to act like a global sheriff, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

He expressed hope that the current “abnormal” situation between Russia and Ukraine will be resolved, but warned that the West is going to prevent this from happening.

Elaborating on the influence that Western countries have on Ukraine, Lavrov pointed at the allegations of biological weapons being created in the Eastern European country under US supervision.

The West will continue to impose sanctions on Russia but Moscow is used to it, Lavrov stated.

“The sanctions drive is going to continue and they are threatening the fifth wave. Maybe there will be another wave but we are used to it,” he noted.

“As President [Vladimir] Putin recalled, we are now champions in the number of sanctions introduced against the Russian Federation, more than 5,000 individual acts, almost twice as many as was introduced against Iran and North Korea. But sanctions always made us stronger,” Lavrov pointed out.

The foreign minister noted that there is no such thing as independent western media, adding that “we are not closing the door to the west – they are closing the door”.

He also claimed that the Kremlin’s goal is to remove any threat to Russia on Ukrainian soil.

Macron: Russia’s offensive in Ukraine is ‘electroshock’ to NATO

Russia’s ongoing military offensive in Ukraine has delivered an “electroshock” to NATO, France’s President Emmanuel Macron said. The remark came in response to a journalist’s question regarding the president’s 2019 characterization of the military alliance as “brain dead,” and whether the French head of state was still of that opinion.

Macron added that he stood by his initial ‘diagnosis,’ taking “full responsibility” for his words; however, according to the French president, Russia’s military campaign against Ukraine has been a wake-up call for NATO.

Macron pointed out that the “war launched by President [Vladimir] Putin” at the alliance’s doorstep created an “unusual threat which gives a strategic clarification to NATO.”

He also stated that the military alliance in its current form would not cut it, standing by his earlier calls for reform.

UK: Kharkiv, Chernihiv & Mykolaiv remain encircled

The Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mykolaiv remain encircled, the UK’s Ministry of Defence has said.

In an intelligence update posted on Twitter, the MoD announced that Russian forces have made minimal progress this week.

It added: “The UN now states that the number of refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine has already surpassed 3.2 million. This number will continue to rise as a result of ongoing Russian aggression.”

China maintains independent stance on Ukraine crisis as US threatens backlash for supporting Russia

Beijing adheres to an independent position on the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday, commenting on Washington’s threats to take action in event of China’s support for Russia. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that US President Joe Biden will make clear to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, during their phone call scheduled for Friday that Beijing will face consequences for supporting the Russian operation in Ukraine. “Regarding the Ukrainian issue, China has always made independent judgments based on the merits of the case in an objective and fair manner,” Zhao told reporters. Some people in the US continue to spread false information, slander, and pressure China, which is extremely irresponsible behaviour that does not help resolve the crisis, the diplomat added.

Ukraine: Russia lost 14,200 servicemen

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has announced that Russia lost some 14,200 servicemen since the invasion began on February 24, including about 200 in the past 24 hours.

It also added that Ukrainian forces destroyed 450 Russian tanks, 1,448 armored vehicles, 93 planes, 112 helicopters and 12 drones.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported the death toll only once, on March 2, saying that 498 servicemen had been killed in Ukraine.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Russia lost some 7,000 soldiers in Ukraine.

There is no way to verify the claims of both sides.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov stated on Friday a total of 183 Ukraine’s unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,406 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 138 multiple rocket launchers, 535 field artillery pieces and mortars and 1,197 military motor vehicles have been destroyed since the start of Moscow’s special military operation.

Ukraine claims at least 3 killed in shelling of eastern cities

Ukraine’s state emergency service reported a multi-storey teaching building has been shelled in the eastern city of Kharkiv, killing one person, wounding 11 and trapping one person in the rubble.

Shells also hit the eastern city of Kramatorsk, killing two people and wounding six, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated in an online post.

Russia: Fighting in Mariupol city centre

Russian troops and their separatist allies have been fighting in the centre of Mariupol, a strategic port city in the southeast of Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry has said.

“In Mariupol, units of the Donetsk People’s Republic, with the support of the Russian armed forces, are squeezing the encirclement and fighting against nationalists in the city centre,” the ministry added.

Russia’s Defence Ministry has claimed that separatists in eastern Ukraine with help from Russia’s armed forces were “tightening the noose” around Mariupol.

France says sanctions starting to have impact on Russia

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal has said sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia were starting to have a “real impact”.

“We hope these sanctions will force [Russian President] Vladimir Putin to change his plans,” Attal told BFM TV.

Earlier this week, European Union member states agreed on a fourth package of sanctions against Russia.

New Zealand releases list of sanctioned Russian individuals, entities

“On 18 March 2022, the Government released the first tranche of targets covered by new sanctions developed under the Russia Sanctions Act 2022 following Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

This first tranche prioritises political and military individuals and entities, and extends existing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and 12 members of his Security Council to include asset freezes and prohibitions on their vessels and aircraft entering New Zealand,” it added.

One killed, 4 wounded after parts of missile fall in northern Kyiv

One person has been killed and four wounded after parts of a Russian missile fell on a residential building in the northern part of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, emergencies services have said.

The services added in a statement that 12 people were rescued and 98 were evacuated from the five-storey building.

Several European politicians nominate Zelensky for Nobel Peace Prize

A group of current and former European politicians addressed the Norwegian Nobel Committee with a request to nominate Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022, and for this reason extend the nomination procedure until 31 March.

“We therefore humbly call upon you, the Committee, to consider: Extending and thereby re-opening the nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize until March 31, 2022 to allow for a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine,” the statement read.

The politicians also called on the committee “to re-open and reconsider the 2022 nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize”, according to the statement.

This year’s Nobel Prize announcements will take place from 3-10 October. As many as 251 individuals and 92 organisations applied for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

Missiles destroy aircraft repair plant in Lviv

Several missiles have hit an aircraft repair plant in Lviv, destroying its building, Mayor Andriy Sadovy has said.

The plant had been stopped and there were no casualties from the strike, he added.

Ukraine’s military has announced the aircraft repair plant in Lviv was struck by cruise missiles launched from the direction of the Black Sea.

The type of the missile was likely Kh-555, the military reported, which are launched from heavy strategic bombers.

Similar missiles struck the Yavoriv military base in western Ukraine on Sunday.

Russia sets up no-fly zone over Donbas

Russia has established a no-fly zone over Ukraine’s Donbas region, according to a separatist official from the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Interfax news agency has reported.

Kyiv district of Podil hit in Russian attack

Rescuers and medical teams are working in the Podil area of Kyiv after an attack on the residential district in the north of the capital on Friday morning, the city council announced.

There was no word on any casualties or damage to buildings.

Russian gas transit via Ukraine at maximum contractual volumes

The Ukrainian gas transmission system operator has seen Russian gas transit via Ukraine at maximum contractual volumes after two days of lower volumes, RIA news agency has reported.

Russian missiles hit area near airport in Lviv

Russian missiles have struck an area near the airport of Lviv, its mayor Andriy Sadovy has said, though he added that the airport itself had not been attacked.

Authorities are assessing the situation and will issue updates, he continued.

Ukraine military rules out Russian ground offensive on Kyiv in ‘near future’

Ukraine’s military says a Russian ground offensive on the Ukrainian capital in the “near future” is “improbable”, citing a lack of experienced commanders as well as heavy casualties and low morale among Russian forces.

It also added Russia is trying to replenish their losses with mercenaries from Syria and have already recruited 1,000 volunteers.

Japan imposes new sanctions on Russia, targeting FM spokeswoman, Rosoboronexport

Japan is imposing new sanctions on Russian individuals and companies over the situation around Ukraine, the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

According to a statement from the ministry, the sanctions affect 15 individuals and nine companies. The new listing includes Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and eight deputy defense ministers: Alexey Krivoruchko, Timur Ivanov, Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, Dmitry Bulgakov, Yury Sadovenko, Nikolay Pankov, Ruslan Tsalikov and Gennady Zhidko.

Personal sanctions will also affect the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the main department of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces Igor Kostyukov, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheyev, the former wife of Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, Marina Sechina, Senator Suleiman Kerimov and businessman Andrey Skoch.

The companies in Japan’s new listing include Rosneft Aero, Rosoboronexport, Vysokotochye Kompleksy (High Precision Systems), Kurgan Machine Building Plant, Russian Helicopters, United Aircraft Corporation, United Shipbuilding Corporation, Uralvagonzavod and Gorky Zelenodolsk Plant. Thus, Japan subjected to sanctions, which among other things freeze assets in Japan and ban transactions, a total of 76 individuals and 12 companies of Russia.

Huge fire at Kharkiv market; rescue worker reported dead

Russian shelling has caused a fire at Kharkiv’s Barabashovo market, among the largest in Eastern Europe, according to Ukraine’s public broadcaster, Suspilne.

Within five hours, the fire “engulfed almost the entire area” and spread to private homes nearby, it said.

“As emergency workers were extinguishing the fire, Russian troops struck the market again with missiles: one rescuer was killed and another was hospitalized with multiple injuries,” it added.

Rescue effort at Mariupol theatre hampered by ‘continuous shelling’

Mariupol city council says rescuers are continuing to clear rubble at the drama theatre and searching for survivors despite “continuous shelling”.

It added information about the victims “is still being clarified”.

More than a day after the air raid, there are no reports of deaths, and it is not clear how many people have emerged from the rubble.

Authorities in besieged Mariupol say Russian forces are dropping 50-100 bombs on the city every day, causing “enormous destruction”.

The Mariupol council announced the situation in the city is “critical” and that preliminary estimates show that about 80 percent of the city’s residential buildings have been destroyed.

Ukraine urges FATF to blacklist Russia

Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, has called on member states of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global financial crimes watchdog, to exclude Russia from the consortium.

Kuleba noted the member states must also designate Russia on “FATF’s blacklist without delay”.

NATO understands Zelensky’s ‘frustration, desperation’

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated he understands the “frustration and desperation” of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and promised to continue arms shipment to Ukraine.

“I fully understand the frustration and the desperation that President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people feel, because they are in an extremely difficult situation,” Stoltenberg said during the joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

“They see civilian casualties and destruction every day,” he added.

“This is why NATO allies have stepped up their support, also delivering advanced weapon systems, air and missile defense and anti-tank weapons, fuel and ammunition,” Stoltenberg stated, underscoring that the alliance intends to continue these shipments.

He also underlined that NATO has been actively assisting in development of the Ukrainian army since 2014, that the alliance has “trained tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops which are now on the front line.”

Earlier in Berlin, Stoltenberg reiterated that NATO has no intention to take part in the conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing that NATO has an obligation to protect its own territory.

Border officials say over 320k Ukrainian citizens returned home to fight

More than 320,000 citizens have returned home to help Ukraine fight since Russia began its invasion, according to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. Most of them are men.

“Our boys don’t give up, so we need to help, we need to fight for our country. Ukraine must be free, like all people,” the State Border Guard Service announced.

Zelensky warns mercenaries joining Russian forces: “worst decision of your life”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned those trying to join Russian forces in Ukraine it would be “the worst decision of your life,” in a video message.

“Long life is better than the money you are offered for a short one,” Zelensky said.

He claimed Ukraine has information the Russian military is recruiting mercenaries from other countries, but said this will not help them.

Ukrainian forces are still holding all key areas of the country, he added.

New Russian conscripts have been taken as prisoners, Zelensky said — but added, “We do not need 13 or any number of thousands of dead Russian soldiers.”

Addressing Russian people, he stated, “We didn’t want this war. We only want peace. And we want you to love your children more than you fear your authorities.”

Ukrainian ambassador to the UN confronts Russian counterpart about women & children killed in attacks

Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya directly addressed his Russian counterpart during the UN Security Council on Thursday about the women, children and elderly killed by Russians in Ukraine.

“Ambassador, do the eyes of Ukrainian children, women, and elderly killed by the Russians flash before you?” Kyslytsya asked.

He continued, “If they do, we may consider how to sponsor a decision to help you deal with perpetration-inducted traumatic stress. But now, have some decency and stop the egregious manipulation of the Security Council. It is obscene.”

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia did not respond to the comments during Thursday’s Security Council meeting, but told reporters after the meeting that he does not “engage in personal exchanges” with Kyslytsya.

“But when he asked about the eyes of children killed, I would also like to ask him whether he had any remorse when he thought about the children of Donetsk that were killed by Ukrainian forces,” Nebenzia said.

Kyslytsya also spoke to reporters after the meeting, adding there has not been any improvement in the situation in Ukraine.

“No, there is no improvement. The actions of the Russian Federation continue to be very brazen and the atrocities are taking place every day, unfortunately,” Kyslytsya noted.

UK: “Faltering” Russian troops face logistical challenges like food shortages

The Russian military continues to face logistical problems in its “faltering invasion of Ukraine,” Britain’s Ministry of Defence announced in a statement.

In its latest intelligence update, the ministry said Russian forces were being prevented from resupplying “forward troops with even basic essentials such as food and fuel,” due to their inability to control Ukrainian airspace and challenges on the ground.

Russian forces have been reluctant to maneuver across the country, the ministry added, but did not provide additional details on its knowledge of Russia’s strategic moves.

“Reluctance to maneuver cross-country, lack of control of the air and limited bridging capabilities are preventing Russia from effectively resupplying their forward troops with basic essentials such as food and fuel,” the ministry said.

“Incessant Ukrainian counterattacks are forcing Russia to divert large numbers of troops to their own supply Iines. This is severely limiting Russia’s offensive potential,” it added.

Australia imposes new sanctions on Russian banks & oligarchs

Australia on Friday announced new sanctions against 11 Russian banks and government entities, according to a statement from Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

Payne stated Australia will continue to work with its partners to coordinate sanctions and to “constrain funds for President (Vladimir) Putin’s unlawful war.”

“Today’s listing includes the Russian National Wealth Fund and the Russian Ministry of Finance. With our recent inclusion of the Central Bank of Russia, Australia has now targeted all Russian Government entities responsible for issuing and managing Russia’s sovereign debt,” she added.

“The majority of Russia’s banking assets are now covered by our sanctions along with all of the entities that handle Russia’s sovereign debt,” she continued.

WHO says it has 43 verified attacks on healthcare in Ukraine

The World Health Organization has verified 43 attacks on healthcare in Ukraine that have killed 12 people and injured dozens more, including health workers, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the United Nations Security Council.

“In any conflict, attacks on healthcare are a violation of international humanitarian law,” Tedros told the 15-member council, without specifying who was to blame for the attacks.

White House cites ‘high concern’ China may provide Russia with weapons

The White House has announced it had “high concern” that China could provide Russia with military equipment to aid its invasion of Ukraine, and President Joe Biden would be candid and direct in an upcoming phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said China’s failure to denounce Russia’s actions “speaks volumes”.

Biden and Xi will discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Friday, according to a White House statement released Thursday.

Biden will warn Xi on Friday that he will face “costs” if China rescues Russia from intense Western sanctions aimed at punishing Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The phone call — the first known discussion between the two leaders since November — comes after recent assertions from US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, that Russia has asked China for military support in Ukraine. Beijing and Moscow have both denied the claims.

Blinken said China bears “responsibility” to use its influence with Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war in Ukraine.

“We continue to call on all nations, especially those with direct influence with Russia, to use whatever leverage they have to compel Moscow to end this war of choice. We believe China in particular has a responsibility to use its influence with President Putin and to defend the international rules and principles that it professes to support,” Blinken stated.

“Instead, it appears that China is moving in the opposite direction by refusing to condemn this aggression while seeking to portray itself as a neutral arbiter. And we’re concerned that they’re considering directly assisting Russia with military equipment to use in Ukraine. President Biden will be speaking to President Xi tomorrow and will make clear that China will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia’s aggression and we will not hesitate to impose costs,” he added.

Mayor of Velykoburlutska in northeastern Ukraine “captured” by Russian forces

Viktor Tereshchenko, mayor of Velykoburlutska in Ukraine’s northeastern region of Kharkiv, has been captured by Russian forces, Oleh Syniehubov, Kharkiv Regional State Administration head, confirmed.

“We have news today that [the Russians] captured the head of the Velykoburlutska community, Viktor Nikolaevich Tereshchenko. Such people need to have security. Victor Nikolaevich was kidnapped simply from his workplace and taken to the local police station. They are holding him and will not release him,” Syniehubov said.

The locals condemn the act, he added, and said he is working to free the village leader as soon as possible.

“Soon our occupied territories will be ours again,” he added.

While Russian forces have not taken Kharkiv, they “continue their terror against the civilian population, in particular against the heads of territorial communities of Kharkiv region today,” Syniehubov stated.

US: Russian forces “continue to want to conduct a siege of Kyiv”

Russian forces “continue to want to conduct a siege of Kyiv,” a senior US defense official told reporters, based on troop movements and the types of weapons Russian forces are moving from the rear “to join their advancing elements.”

While Russian forces have not moved closer to Kyiv’s city center over the last 24 hours, the US has observed that Russian forces are moving some forces “from the rear to join their advancing elements,” and “some of those forces, some of those capabilities are artillery, long-range artillery,” the official said.

Because of that, “it appears” that Russian forces “continue to want to conduct a siege of Kyiv,” the official added, “cause that’s what you want to use artillery for.”

“They clearly are trying, particularly around Kyiv to improve their ability to hit the city from afar with munitions,” the official continued.

Russian military has documentary evidence US funded bioexperiments in Ukraine

The Russian army has obtained documentary evidence confirming the Pentagon was involved in financing military biological projects in Ukraine, the chief of Russia’s radiation, chemical and biological protection force, Igor Kirillov, has said.

“We believe that components of biological weapons were being created in Ukraine,” Kirillov added. He demonstrated a document dated March 6, 2015 confirming “the Pentagon’s direct involvement in financing military biological experiments in Ukraine.”

He stressed that it was standard practice to fund US sanitary and epidemiological wellbeing projects in third countries, including those in Africa and Asia, through national health service agencies.

Ukrainian biolabs continue to destroy biological materials and documentation on the research of dangerous viruses, Kirillov noted.

“Information continues to be received about attempts to destroy biomaterials and documentation in laboratories in Ukraine. We know that during the liquidation in the laboratory of veterinary medicine in the settlement of Khlebodarskoye, working employees, citizens of Ukraine, were not even allowed into the building,” he continued.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry laboratories in Kiev, Odessa, Lvov and Kharkov received $32 million funding from the US, Kirillov had claimed.

China calls US, NATO initiators of Ukraine crisis

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Thursday refuted US State Secretary Antony Blinken’s accusations that China’s unwillingness to condemn Russia’s “special military operation” is inconsistent with China’s position on the UN Charter.

China always stands for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, Zhao noted during a regular press conference.

Blinken’s China-smearing remarks fully revealed the US side’s Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation thinking, Zhao said, adding that such remarks will not help solve the problem.

On the Ukraine issue, China has always adopted an objective and fair attitude and made judgments independently based on the merits of the matter itself, the spokesperson reiterated, adding that China believes the security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously and supports all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis.

As a responsible, major country, China will continue to play a constructive role in maintaining world peace and stability, Zhao said.

He stated the US government’s decision on NATO’s eastward expansion is directly related to the current Ukraine crisis and stressed that the key to solving the crisis lies in the hands of the US and NATO.

As the initiators of the crisis, the US and NATO should reflect on their role in the crisis, effectively assume responsibility, and take practical action to de-escalate the situation and solve the issue, Zhao continued.

He also called on the US to work together with the majority of the developing countries in the world, stand on the side of peace and justice and promote the early de-escalation of the situation in Ukraine.

NATO begins major war games near Russia

NATO has deployed 30,000 troops, 50 vessels, and 200 aircraft from 27 member-states in Norway to conduct the long-planned military exercise ‘Cold Response’.

Russian invasion spurs European demand for US drones, missiles

European governments have approached the US government and defense contractors with a shopping list of arms including drones, missiles and missile defenses as the Russian invasion of Ukraine drives renewed demand for US weaponry.

US House votes to suspend normal trade relations with Russia

The US House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to halt normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act was approved in the chamber 424-8.