Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 22

HRW: Bombed Mariupol theatre sheltering at least 500 civilians

Human Rights Watch announced the Mariupol theatre hit during an alleged Russian attack was sheltering at least 500 civilians.

“Until we know more, we cannot rule out the possibility of a Ukrainian military target in the area of the theatre, but we do know that the theatre had been housing at least 500 civilians,” stated Belkis Wille, senior crisis and conflict researcher at Human Rights Watch.

Report: Russia’s military lost 7,000 soldiers in three weeks

US officials have told the New York Times that Russia’s military has lost more than 7,000 soldiers in its three-week invasion of Ukraine.

The officials cautioned that the number is inexact, and compiled through analysis of news media, Ukrainian figures, Russian figures, satellite imagery and perusal of video images of Russian tanks and troops that have come under fire.

Ukraine claims 13,500 Russian personnel have been killed while Russia put the death toll at 498.

Ukraine publishes list of museums, churches destroyed in Russian invasion

Ukraine’s ministry of culture has published a preliminary list of sites destroyed or damaged in the Russian invasion.

It includes the Museum of Ukrainian Antiquities in Chernihiv, the Kharkiv National University, as well as the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Zhytomyr.

Vladimir Putin’s “real goal is to destroy the Ukrainian nation, culture, history and identity,” the ministry added.

Three Panama-flagged ships hit by Russian missiles in Black Sea

Panama’s Maritime Authority says three Panamanian-flagged ships have been hit by Russian missiles in the Black Sea since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

One ship sank, the maritime authority said in a statement, but there were no casualties reported.

The two others remain afloat with damages.

Zelensky: World War III ‘may have already started’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview that World War III “may have already started” as the embattled leader pleads with the US and the West to take more drastic measures to aid Ukraine’s defense against Russia.

The Ukrainian president responded to a question from NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt about whether he’s worried about concerns from the Joe Biden administration that certain actions could trigger conflict between nuclear-armed powers that could lead to World War III.

“Nobody knows whether it may have already started and what is the possibility of this war, in case Ukraine will fall,” Zelensky stated in translated remarks.

“It’s very hard to say and we’ve seen this, 80 years ago when the second World War has started, and there were similar tragedies in history, nobody would predict when the full scale war would start and who would put an end to it. In this case we have the whole civilization at stake,” he added.

US sending Switchblade drones to Ukraine

The US will send 100 Switchblade drones to Ukraine as part of the Joe Biden administration’s new $800 million weapons package, Texas Rep. Mike McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told POLITICO.

The inclusion of the “tactical” drones, which crash into their targets, represents a new phase of weaponry being sent to Ukraine by the US, which so far has shipped mostly anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons.

An administration official confirmed McCaul’s account that the US is sending the Switchblade.

Poll: Majority of Americans back troop presence in Europe

A majority of Americans back the presence of troops in Europe as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine, according to a new Monmouth University Poll.

The poll found 69 percent of US citizens support American troops stationed within the borders of European allies in order to keep Russian President Vladimir Putin from advancing his attack outside Ukraine.

Currently, the US has thousands of troops in NATO countries such as Poland, and the Biden administration has committed to defending any NATO member state Putin could try to go after.

However, Americans are not in favor of troops in Ukraine itself, with 56 percent opposed and 41 percent in support.

The Joe Biden administration has ruled sending any American troops into Ukraine off the table, as Ukraine is not a NATO ally.

Satellite images show significant damage from military strikes across Ukraine

UK: Russia resorting to older weapons more likely to cause civilian casualties

Russia is resorting to the use of older, less precise weapons that are less militarily effective and more likely to result in civilian casualties, according to the UK Ministry of Defence’s latest intelligence update Thursday.

Due to the delays in “achieving their objectives and failure to control Ukrainian airspace,” the ministry announced Russia has probably “expended far more stand-off air launched weapons than originally planned,” leading them to resort to weapons that are less militarily effective.

“Stand-off air launched weapons” are munitions fired from aircraft that are not in close range of a target.

Firing from a distance allows for the delivery of the weapon while minimizing possible harm to the aircrew from retaliatory attack.

Zelensky adviser claims Ukrainian forces are starting to counterstrike Russian invaders

A senior adviser to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed the Ukrainian army is beginning to counterstrike Russian forces in a number of directions.

In a statement released on Telegram, adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said the “Ukrainian army is beginning a counterstrike on a number of active directions. This fact is drastically changing the dispositions of the sides.”

The “Russian administration is trying to find allies whose soldiers would be ready to die on the field,” Podolyak added.

Zelensky: At least 103 children killed in Ukraine

At least 103 children have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message posted to Facebook.

Speaking before addressing the US Congress, but released on Facebook afterward, Zelensky stated in the video, “Last night, Russian troops continued shelling Ukrainian territory, our peaceful cities, our citizens. Kharkiv and the region … They bombed the coast of the Odesa region. They fired missiles at Kyiv. Hit civilian infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia.”

He added, “As of this morning, 103 children have been killed.”

Zelensky said Russian troops have caused “hundreds of times more damage” in Ukraine than on Donbas in eight years of war. The Ukrainian president went on to say a total of 400 educational institutions have been destroyed in Ukraine to date, with 119 being in the Donetsk region.

Zelensky also added he spoke with the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, and that the Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine and law enforcement agencies have already started working to “bring the invaders to justice.”

“The invaders will be responsible for all war crimes against Ukrainians,” he continued.

US, allies discuss pursuit of Russian oligarchs

The United States has held a meeting with European and other allies to discuss ways to pursue Russian oligarchs and violators of sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Attorney General Merrick Garland met virtually with representatives from Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan and the European Commission, the Department of the Treasury said.

Yellen announced in a statement the multilateral task force aimed to raise the cost for Russian oligarchs “by galvanising coordinated efforts to freeze and seize assets … and deny safe haven for their ill-gotten gains.”

UN Security Council to vote on Russia’s draft resolution on Ukraine

The UN Security Council is due to vote on Friday on a Russian-drafted call for aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine.

The United Kingdom’s UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward described the absence of measures to end to the fighting or withdrawal of Russian troops as “glaring omissions.”

In a video posted on Twitter, Woodward said Russia was “game playing” and added that Britain would not vote for Russia’s draft text.

“Their resolution calls for parties to respect international humanitarian law, but leaves out the fact that Russia is committing war crimes,” she added.

Kremlin says Biden’s comments about Putin ‘unacceptable and unforgivable’

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said Joe Biden’s characterisation of Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a war criminal was “unacceptable and unforgivable rhetoric”, TASS news agency and Ria Novosti reported.

“We believe such rhetoric to be unacceptable and unforgivable on the part of the head of a state, whose bombs have killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world,” Peskov stated.

Five people, including three children, killed in Chernihiv

Emergency officials in the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine have claimed five people, including three children, have been killed after Russian forces shelled a residential building.

Emergency workers recovered the five bodies from under the rubble of a multi-storeyed apartment building, Ukraine’s emergencies ministry announced in a statement on Telegram.

Ukraine negotiator says reported draft peace plan reflects Russian requests

Ukraine’s top negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak has stated a draft 15-point peace plan described by the Financial Times reflects the requests of the Russian side.

“The [Ukrainian] side has its own positions,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

The British daily reported that the peace plan under consideration included a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops in exchange for Kyiv’s declaration of neutrality and the imposition of limits on its armed forces.

US: Russian forces have not made “any significant advances” towards Kyiv

Russian forces are still “generally stalled” near Kyiv, Ukraine, and have not “made any significant advances” towards the city from the north, northwest or east of the city, a senior US defense official told reporters Wednesday

Russian forces to the east of Kyiv are still about 30 kilometers (about 18 miles) away from the city’s center, the official said.

“The bottom line is they haven’t made any appreciable progress coming to the east,” the official added.

Ukrainians are still in control of Brovary. Chernihiv remains isolated, but the US is seeing Ukrainians “trying to develop lines of communication to the south and with some success,” the official said.

There has been no “apparent progress in or around Kharkiv” by Russian forces, the official added.

Mariupol also remains isolated by Russian forces, the official continued.

In Mykolaiv, Ukrainians continue to defend the city. Russian forces are still outside of the city “mostly to the northeast,” about 10 to 15 kilometers (six to nine miles) away, the official noted.

Public swimming pool used as civilian shelter in Mariupol hit by Russian military strike

The building that houses the “Neptune” swimming pool in northern Mariupol has been hit by a military strike Wednesday, a city government official claimed.

Maxim Kach, a Mariupol city government official, said that​ a bomb hit the building and that rescue workers were busy trying to get a pregnant woman out from under the rubble.

“Here there were only pregnant women & women with kids under three years old,” Kach added.

Kach ​also stated there were no military ​personnel at, or near, the pool.

Biden calls Putin a “war criminal”

US President Joe Biden called President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” on Wednesday as Russia intensifies its attack on Ukraine.

“I think he is a war criminal,” Biden noted.