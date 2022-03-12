Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 17

Ukraine official hopes Russia will observe ceasefire to allow civilian evacuation

Several humanitarian corridors out of Ukrainian towns and villages including from the besieged southern port of Mariupol will be open so civilians can leave, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, adding she hoped Russia would observe a ceasefire to allow this to take place.

She noted Ukraine plans to evacuate residents of several towns and villages in the regions of Kyiv and Sumy and some other areas where there is ongoing combat.

“I hope that the day will go well, all the planned routes will be open and Russia will fulfill its obligations to guarantee the ceasefire regime,” Vereshchuk stated.

Two oil depots near Kyiv on fire after Russian attacks

One depot was hit in the town of Vasylkiv, 36 kilometres south of the capital, and another was hit in the village of Kryachky, according to the Kyiv Independent.

Vasylkiv is also home to a large airbase and has become a major Russian target.

Russian forces destroy 3,491 targets of Ukrainian military infrastructure

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Maj. General Igor Konashenkov said that Russian troops have eliminated almost 3,500 military objects during the special op in Ukraine.

“In total, 3,491 objects belonging to Ukrainian military infrastructure were disabled during the operation. Destroyed: 123 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,127 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 115 multiple launch rocket systems, 423 field artillery guns and mortars, 934 units of special military vehicles,” he added.

Latest UK Defence Intelligence update on situation in Ukraine

Fighting north-west of Kyiv is continuing with the bulk of Russian ground forces now about 25 kilometres from the centre of the Ukrainian capital, according to the UK’s latest Defence Intelligence report.

“Elements of the large Russian column north of Kyiv have dispersed,” it continued, adding, “This is likely to support a Russian attempt to reduce its vulnerability to Ukrainian counter attacks, which have taken a significant toll on Russian forces.”

Elsewhere in Ukraine the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol remained encircled and continued to suffer heavy Russian shelling, the report said.

Zelensky says Ukraine at ‘turning point’

Ukraine’s president has said that his country had “reached a strategic turning point” in the war with Russia.

“It’s impossible to say how many days we will still need to free our land, but it is possible to say that we will do it,” Volodymyr Zelensky stated via video from Kyiv.

“We are already moving towards our goal, our victory,” he added.

Russian forces squeeze Kyiv, surround Mariupol

Russian forces inched towards Kyiv on Saturday and pounded civilian areas in other Ukrainian cities as concerns grew over the besieged southern port of Mariupol, where officials said more than 1,500 people had been killed.

Russian forces have bombarded cities across the country and appeared to be regrouping for a possible assault on the capital Kyiv, Reuters reported.

Air raid sirens sounded Saturday in several cities, including the capital Kyiv, Odessa, Dnipro and Kharkiv, according to Ukrainian media.

More than two weeks after Moscow shocked the world by invading Ukraine, the United Nations and others said it may be committing war crimes in cities such as Mariupol, which for days has been under attack by Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Survivors have been trying to flee Russian bombardment in a freezing city left without water or heating and running out of food. The situation is “desperate,” a Doctors Without Borders official said.

“Hundreds of thousands of people… are for all intents and purposes besieged,” Stephen Cornish, one of those heading the medical charity’s Ukraine operation, told AFP in an interview, adding, “Sieges are a medieval practice that have been outlawed by the modern rules of war for good reason.”

The governor of the Kharkiv region, on the Russian border, stated a psychiatric hospital had been hit, and the mayor of the city of Kharkiv said about 50 schools had been destroyed there.

Ukraine claims shelling damages cancer hospital in Mykolaiv

Ukrainian officials accused Russia damaging a cancer hospital and several residential buildings in the southern city of Mykolaiv with shelling from heavy artillery.

The hospital’s head doctor, Maksim Beznosenko, said several hundred patients were in the hospital during the attack but that no one was killed. The assault damaged the building and blew out windows.

Russian forces have stepped up their attacks on Mykolaiv, located 292 miles south of Kyiv, in an attempt to encircle the city.

Ukrainian and Western officials earlier accused Russia of shelling a maternity hospital in the southern city of Mariupol on Wednesday. Three people died in that attack

Air-raid sirens heard across most of Ukraine

Air-raid sirens were heard across most Ukrainian cities urging people to seek shelters, according to local media reports.

Sirens were heard in the capital city, Kyiv, and in Lviv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, as well as in the Sumy region in the northeast of the country, Ukrainian media outlets reported.

Russian forces appeared to be regrouping earlier for a possible assault on Kyiv, with satellite images showing them firing artillery as they closed in on the capital.

US expects spillovers from Russia sanctions

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said that the US economy was strong while acknowledging that inflation was a problem and there would be spillovers from sanctions against Russia.

She added that a tighter monetary policy to fight inflation could cause a recession, but she had confidence in the Federal Reserve’s ability to balance that.

Blinken, Kuleba concerned about Russian ‘disinformation campaigns’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba shared concerns over Russia’s “disinformation campaigns” during a phone call on Friday, the State Department has announced.

The two top diplomats spoke hours after the UN Security Council convened at Moscow’s request to address Russian allegations that Kyiv was developing a biological weapons programme, claims that Washington has forcefully rejected.

Blinken and Kuleba also discussed Ukraine’s direct talks with Russia that took place in Turkey earlier this week, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price stated.

Pentagon: US doesn’t see any specific sings Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine

The US sees no specific signs that Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby stated.

“I don’t have any specific indication now to talk about, but it is something we’re concerned about,” he said in comments on Western reports that Russia could be planning to use chemical weapons during its special operation in Ukraine.

“I don’t have anything to report with respect to specific Russian chem-bio capabilities inside Ukraine,” he added.

Speaking about nuclear weapons, Kirby said Russia didn’t create any new threats to the US.

“I would just tell you that we’ve seen nothing that gives us a cause or reason to change our deterrent posture at this time,” he added.

Russia lambasts US for claiming Moscow could use chemical weapons in Ukraine

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has described the recent US remarks that Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine as another attempt to demonise Russia.

“Such claims are worth a penny. The US official, as always, did not bother to provide any evidence. This is another attempt to demonise our country,” the ambassador said. “Our country, unlike the United States, eliminated all available stocks of chemical warfare agents in 2017. This fact has been documented by the OPCW. It is pointless to argue with this fact”, Antonov added.

Russia accused of using cluster munitions, incendiary weapons

Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of the Center for Civil Liberties in Kyiv, said the group has gathered evidence of Russian forces using unguided bombs, cluster munitions and incendiary weapons.

“That’s why we have so [many] casualties among civilian populations,” Matviichuk told Al Jazeera.

She added that the centre also has gathered evidence of deliberate Russian bombings of civilian infrastructure and humanitarian corridors along which civilians are seeking to leave conflict areas. Russia has denied it targets civilians.

US imposing sanctions on 12 Russian MPs, Kremlin spokesman’s wife and children

The United States imposes sanctions on 12 lawmakers of the Russian State Duma, or lower parliament house, and on Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov’s wife and adult children, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price told a briefing.

The US Department of Treasury has also announced Washington has added to its blacklist some ten members of the management board of Russia’s VTB Bank, which was earlier sanctioned due to the start of the Russia’s special operation in Ukraine.

The US has also sanctioned several board members at Novikombank and ABR Management, including Vice Governor of St Petersburg Vladimir Nikolaevich Knyaginin, over the Ukraine crisis, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Photos show Russian military units moving closer to Kyiv

Satellite images have shown that Russian military units were continuing to deploy closer to Kyiv and actively firing artillery towards residential areas, a US private company announced.

According to Maxar Technologies, multiple homes and buildings were on fire and widespread damage, as well as impact craters, were seen throughout the town of Moschun, northwest of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

IAEA: Technicians repairing damaged power lines at Chernobyl

Ukraine has informed the UN’s atomic energy watchdog that technicians have started repairing damaged power lines in an effort to restore external electricity supplies to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant site.

Electricity supplies to the plant, which is currently under Russian control, were cut off entirely earlier this week, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement.

“Ukraine’s regulatory authority said work that began on the evening of 10 March had succeeded in repairing one section, but off-site electrical power was still down, indicating there was still damage in other places,” the statement added.

Biden detailed new measures to punish Russia in a 49-minute phone call with Zelensky

Prior to his address on Friday, US President Joe Biden spent 49 minutes on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, detailing the new measures he was going to announce regarding US trade with Russia, two officials familiar with the call tell CNN.

While most of Biden and Zelensky’s calls since the invasion have hovered in the 30- to 40-minute range, this was one was a bit longer as Biden highlighted how the US was moving to suspend normal trade relations with Russia in another effort to punish the Kremlin.

Zelensky tweeted that he gave Biden an “assessment of the situation on the battlefield, informed about the crimes of Russia against the civilian population” and they agreed on “further steps to support the defense of Ukraine and increase sanctions against Russia.”

Ukraine calls “abduction” of Melitopol mayor a “war crime”

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry published a strongly-worded statement, calling the detention of the mayor of Melitopol by armed men a “war crime.”

In a statement, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called Ivan Fedorov’s detention an “abduction,” saying it is one of the many “gross violations of norms and principles of international law, including international humanitarian law, war crimes and crimes against humanity, as well as other human rights violations by the Russian military.”

The Foreign Ministry added that the Geneva Convention and its Additional Protocols prohibit civilian hostages like Fedorov from being taken.

“We call on the international community to respond immediately to the abduction of Ivan Fedorov and other civilians, and to increase pressure on Russia to end its barbaric war against the Ukrainian people,” the statement said.

“The fact of the abduction of the Mayor of Melitopol, along with hundreds of other facts of war crimes by Russian occupiers on the Ukrainian soil, are being carefully documented by law enforcement agencies. The perpetrators of this and other crimes will be brought to the strictest responsibility,” it added.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has also stated the detention of the mayor of Melitopol is a “crime against democracy.”

Moscow claims Kiev government orders executions of mayors for contacts with Russia

The government in Kiev banned mayors from contacts with Russians and ordered executions of those who disagree, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Center for Defense Management claimed.

Energy secretary: US has not detected any signs of radiological release in Ukraine

Radiation monitors continue to operate normally in much of the territory of Ukraine and the United States has found no indications of any radiation release in the country, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

“Thankfully, radiation monitors in much of Ukraine still function, and we have not detected any signs of radiological release”, Granholm stated, adding, “[The Department of] Energy continues to monitor the situation”.

Granholm noted the US remains concerned about Russia’s “reckless actions and violations of nuclear safety principles”.

Russia to deliver modern military equipment to Belarus

The leaders of Russia and Belarus have agreed on collaborating further in the near future, according to the state-owned Belarusian Telegraph Agency (BelTA).

According to BelTA, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko agreed on deliveries — by Russia to the Republic of Belarus — of the most modern models of military equipment in the near future.

Armed men detain Ukrainian mayor in Russian-occupied city

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, was seen on video being led away by armed men from a government building in the city on Friday.

Fedorov’s detention by the armed men is the first known instance of a Ukrainian political official being detained and investigated by Russian or Russian-backed forces since the invasion began.

Ukraine claims Russian shelling prevents Mariupol evacuation

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said Russian shelling prevented evacuees from leaving the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol while elsewhere Russian forces also stopped some buses of people trying to flee the Kyiv region.

Vereshchuk added some planned evacuations were successful, including 1,000 people who were evacuated from the village of Vorzel in the Kyiv region.

Russian forces have laid siege to Mariupol. Ukraine claims 1,582 civilians have died there in 12 days after the invasion.

US says sanctions will continue until Putin ends ‘aggression’

The United States and its allies will not “lose focus” or “move on” from the Ukraine crisis, the State Department has announced.

“There will be no relief from sanctions or other costs we have and will continue to impose on Russia until President Vladimir Putin reverses course and relents and his brutal aggression,” spokesperson Ned Price said.