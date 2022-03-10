Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 15

Kremlin says it will seek information from military about hospital bombing

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Moscow will seek information from the Russian military over its alleged bombing of a children’s hospital in Mariupol.

“We will certainly ask our military about this, since we don’t have clear information about what happened there. And the military are very likely to provide some information,” Peskov told reporters at a news briefing.

Ukraine opening seven humanitarian corridors

Ukraine is opening seven humanitarian corridors through which civilians can evacuate cities besieged by Russian forces, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said.

Evacuees have already started leaving the northeastern city of Sumy under a local ceasefire, the regional governor added.

Russia accuses US of funding biological weapons research in Ukraine

Russia on Thursday accused the United States of funding research into the development of biological weapons in Ukraine, as Moscow stepped up its campaign to gain control of key Ukrainian cities.

Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a televised briefing that “the purpose of this – and other Pentagon-funded biological research in Ukraine – was to establish a mechanism for the stealthy spread of deadly pathogens.”

Konashenkov claimed the ministry had obtained documents detailing US military-biological activities in Ukraine, including on the transfer of Ukrainians’ biomaterial abroad.

He stated Washington “planned to carry out research on bird, bat and reptile pathogens”, as well as on African swine fever and anthrax.

“Biolaboratories set up and funded in Ukraine have been experimenting with bat coronavirus samples,” Konashenkov added.

Both Washington and Kyiv have denied the existence of laboratories intended to produce biological weapons in the country, which has faced a Russian assault by tens of thousands of troops since February 24.

Ukraine claims Russia switched tactics to targeting civilians

Russia has switched tactics to targeting civilians after its invasion on Ukraine slowed, an adviser to Ukraine’s presidential office stated on Thursday.

Ukraine has accused Russia of genocide after officials said Russia bombed a children’s hospital in the port city of Mariupol on Wednesday, a charge Moscow dismissed as “fake news”. Russia has also denied targeting civilians.

Adviser Oleksiy Arestovych also added Ukraine had enough troops to withstand Russian efforts to capture the capital Kyiv.

Kremlin admits Russian economy in ‘shock’ from unprecedented economic war

The Kremlin announced on Thursday that Russia’s economy was experiencing a shock and that measures were being taken to soften the impact of what it described as an “absolutely unprecedented” economic war being waged against Moscow.

The West has imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

“Our economy is experiencing a shock impact now and there are negative consequences, they will be minimised,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

He described the situation as turbulent, but said that measures to calm and stabilise it were already being taken.

“This is absolutely unprecedented. The economic war that has started against our country has never taken place before. So it is very hard to forecast anything,” he added.

Britain freezes Roman Abramovich’s assets

Britain has frozen the assets of seven Russian businessmen including Roman Abramovich, IBgor Sechin, Oleg Deripaska and Dmitri Lebedev after they were added to the country’s sanctions list.

“There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin’s vicious assault on Ukraine,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson noted.

Lavrov and Kuleba begin talks in Turkey

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba have begun talks a spokeswoman for Russia’s foreign ministry has said.

“The meeting has started,” Maria Zakharova told reporters.

The discussion was being brokered by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

UK says Russian commanders will be held to account for ‘war crimes’

Russian military commanders as well as people at the very top of the Russian government will be held to account for any war crimes in Ukraine, Britain’s armed forces minister said.

“Russian commanders need to remember that war crimes are not just committed by those at the very top of the Russian government,” James Heappey told Sky News.

“They are committed all the way down the chain of command by all who are involved and these atrocities are being watched, they’re being catalogued and people will be held to account,” Heappey added.

Ukraine to create state food reserve to feed entire country

Ukraine’s government will create a food reserve big enough to feed the country’s people and armed forces during the Russian invasion, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal has stated.

“The state will redeem grain and other stocks in the volumes of annual consumption by the whole country at the expense of the state budget,” Shmygal was quoted by the government press agency as saying.

“This will provide the country with enough food,” Shmygal added, without providing additional details.

Russia claims to have destroyed 2,900 military buildings in Ukraine

Russia has destroyed 2,911 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine so far, Russia’s Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed.

He also stated that the Russian troops had taken control of a number of neighbourhoods in besieged southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

NATO says alliance is not at war with Russia, wants to avoid escalation

NATO is not waging a war against Russia and wants to avoid escalation of situation in Ukraine, Assistance Secretary General Camille Grand said on Thursday.

“NATO is not at war with Russia and wants to avoid and manage the risks of escalation in this conflict. I think we need to help the Ukrainians wherever possible, but not let us be drawn into this conflict,” Grand told the BFMTV broadcaster.

The official also added that NATO calls on Russia to halt hostilities and withdraw its forces from Ukraine.

Two other hospitals bombed on Wednesday

Bombs reportedly fell on two other hospitals in another city west of Kyiv on the same day as an airstrike on a maternity hospital in the port city of Mariupol wounded women waiting to give birth and buried children in the rubble.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported Wednesday that it has confirmed 18 attacks on medical facilities since the Russian invasion began two weeks ago.

In Zhytomyr, a city of 260,000 to the west of Kyiv, bombs fell on two hospitals, one of them a children’s hospital, Mayor Serhii Sukhomlyn said on Facebook. He added there were no injuries.

Six-year old girl among three killed in bombing of Mariupol children’s hospital

At least three people, including a six year-old child, have been killed after Russia shelled a children’s hospital and maternity ward in Mariupol on Wednesday, the city’s deputy mayor has said.

Sergei Orlov added he “hopes and prays” for a ceasefire in the besieged city.

Officials had previously given a toll of 17 injured in the bombing.

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has accused Russia of “genocide” calling the strike “beyond atrocity”.

He stated its a “crime that reflects all evil that the invaders have brought on us”.

Ukrainian leader signs law allowing civilians to use weapons during martial law

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has signed a law allowing the country’s civilians, foreign citizens and stateless persons to use small arms as part of its ‘national resistance’ to Russia, according to the parliament’s website.

Top Russia, Ukraine diplomats in Turkey for first talks

The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine are set for face-to-face talks in Turkey in the first high-level contact between the two sides since Moscow invaded its ex-Soviet neighbour last month.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba landed in Antalya for negotiations “on Russia ceasing its hostilities and ending its war against Ukraine”, foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko tweeted.

His Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov was also in Turkey.

Russia will no longer participate in council of Europe

The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that Moscow will no longer participate in Council of Europe sessions. “Unfriendly to Russia, EU and NATO states, abusing their absolute majority in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CMCE), continue destroying the Council as well as the common humanitarian and legal expanse in Europe”, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday. Referring to an “irreversible course of events”, the ministry made it clear that Russia does not want “to put up with these subversive actions carried out by the collective West in line with the imposition of a ‘rules-based order’ to replace international law trampled by the United States and its satellites”. According to the statement, Moscow will not participate in NATO and EU turning “the oldest European organisation into another platform for mantras about Western superiority and narcissism”. “Let them enjoy communicating with each other, without Russia”, the ministry added.

Zelensky believes Putin will soon ‘negotiate’

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually enter negotiations and end the invasion, after seeing Russian forces encounter fierce resistance from Ukrainians.

“I think he will. I think he sees that we are strong,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with Vice from Kyiv, adding, “We need some time”.

“How to stop this war? Only dialogue,” he stated.

When asked what his message to Putin would be, Zelenskyy noted “Stop the war. Begin to speak. That’s it.”

UK Defence Ministry claims Russian column outside Kyiv makes little progress

The United Kingdom’s defence ministry has said that the large Russian column northwest of Kyiv has made little progress in over a week and is suffering continued losses.

As casualties mount, President Vladimir Putin will be forced to draw from across Russian armed forces and other sources to replace the losses, the UK ministry announced in a statement.

There has also been a notable decrease in overall Russian air activity over Ukraine in recent days, it added.

US speeds licensing for gun, ammunition shipments to Ukraine

The US is rapidly processing requests from Americans to export firearms and ammunition to Ukraine, the US commerce department has said.

The department announced it had imposed export controls on Russia to “degrade its ability to sustain military aggression” and Americans should check agency regulations to see if a licence was needed to ship specific firearms to Ukraine.

“The department has been processing requests rapidly for the export of firearms and ammunition to Ukraine under its existing processes and authorities,” a department spokesperson added.

Americans are donating thousands of sets of body armour and millions of rounds of ammunition in response to Ukraine’s pleas for military support.

Top US, Ukraine diplomats discuss additional aid for Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in a phone call, discussed additional security and humanitarian support for Ukraine, the State Department has said.

Blinken and Kuleba also discussed Russia’s “unconscionable attacks harming population centers,” the statement added.

For his part, Kuleba stated his call with Blinken was “on further steps to strengthen Ukraine’s defence capabilities”.

UNICEF says at least 37 children killed in Ukraine

At least 37 children have been killed and 50 injured “in less than two weeks”, UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell has said, adding that more than one million children were forced to flee.

“Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure – including hospitals, water and sanitation systems and schools – are unconscionable and must stop immediately,” Russell said in a statement.

“The children of Ukraine desperately need peace,” Russell added.

World Bank warns war-related inflation may drive protests and riots

Soaring energy and food prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could exacerbate existing food security concerns in the Middle East and Africa, and may fuel growing social unrest, World Bank chief economist Carmen Reinhart has said.

“There will be important ramifications for the Middle East, for Africa, North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa, in particular,” which had already been experiencing food insecurity, Reinhart told Reuters news agency.

“I don’t want to be melodramatic, but it’s not a far stretch that food insecurity and riots were part of the story behind the Arab Spring,” she continued, adding that successful and unsuccessful coups had increased over the past two years.

IMF approves $1.4bn emergency funding for Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund announced its executive board approved $1.4 billion (about £1bn) in emergency financing for Ukraine to help meet urgent spending needs and mitigate the economic impact of Russia’s military invasion.

The global lender said Ukrainian authorities had canceled an existing standby lending arrangement with the IMF, but would work with the fund to design an appropriate economic program focused on rehabilitation and growth.

Russian inflation strikes six-year high

Consumer price inflation in Russia, which has been accelerating for months, hit a six-year high in February, Russia’s national statistics agency announced.

The 9.15 percent annual inflation rate recorded last month by Rosstat was also the first time it has exceeded nine percent since January 2016.

Food prices were up nearly 11.5 percent on an annual basis.

The inflation rate is more than double the four percent target of the Russian central bank and the data does not yet include the effect of Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over Ukraine.

High inflation has already hit the purchasing power of Russians, who have little savings, and proved a headache for the authorities in recent months.

Western sanctions are likely to drive up prices for many goods even higher, especially as the Russian ruble has lost around 40 percent of its value since the start of the year, making any goods that Russia manages to import even more expensive for consumers.

Bodies buried in mass grave as Mariupol endures unrelenting Russian assault

Disturbing photos show bodies being lowered into a mass grave in the besieged city of Mariupol, southern Ukraine on Wednesday.

The images from the Associated Press show men, some dressed in overalls or blue protective suits, placing bodies into a trench.

In some photos, the corpses are in body bags, but others are wrapped only in what appear to be blankets.

The city has been under attack for days, bombarded and isolated by Russian forces.

At least 1,300 civilians have been killed in Mariupol since the Russian invasion began, an adviser to the city’s mayor has claimed.

US: Ukrainian air defenses denying Russians access to airspace

Ukrainian air defenses are largely denying the Russian military access to Ukrainian airspace, a US official has claimed, but cautioned Russia’s superior combat power still has the capability to overwhelm the country’s defenses.

Russia’s air force is largely avoiding Ukrainian airspace because of an array of anti-aircraft systems that have denied Russia air superiority, according to the US official.

Russia is flying 150-200 sorties per day, but they’re virtually all over Russian territory, the official stated. Russian pilots have not ventured far into Ukrainian airspace because of the effective use of surface-to-air missiles, including portable Stingers provided by the US and larger systems.

Although some Russian aircraft have entered Ukrainian airspace quickly for an attack, they don’t loiter or provide significant cover for Russian ground forces.

Ukrainian air defenses have denied Russia the freedom to maneuver in the skies, underscoring what Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said earlier Wednesday about the “limited” effectiveness of Russian air operations.

In addition, Ukraine has operational jets, but they are not flying a significant number of combat missions, the official added. The air defense is coming primarily from their anti-aircraft systems, which is why it’s more effective to provide Ukraine with the weapons that have proven most problematic for the Russians: anti-armor missiles and anti-aircraft missiles.

Russia has lost approximately 20-25 helicopters and 15-20 other aircraft, the official noted, while also losing hundreds of vehicles, including tanks and armored equipment.

US claims about 6,000 Russian troops may have been killed in Ukraine

Russia has potentially suffered 6,000 troops killed in action since its invasion of Ukraine began, according to a US official, who cautioned that an accurate estimate of combat casualties is incredibly difficult to make — especially as the fighting unfolds in real time.

The official said the number of Russian troops killed could be in the 5,000 to 6,000 range or even higher, but emphasized there is low confidence in the numbers.

The latest assessment comes after the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier told the House Intelligence Committee Tuesday the intelligence community assesses that 2,000 to 4,000 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine.

Berrier also added there is “low confidence” in the assessment.

The number of wounded could be three times as high, he continued.

White House dismisses Russia’s claims of US involvement in biological warfare labs

The White House has stated Russia’s claims about alleged US involvement in biological weapons labs and chemical weapons development in Ukraine were false.

“We took note of Russia’s false claims about alleged US biological weapons labs and chemical weapons development in Ukraine,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a series of tweets.

She added Russia could possibly be laying the groundwork for the use of chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine “or to create a false flag operation using them” but did not offer evidence.

Moscow: Washington concerned of disclosed truth about biological program near Russian borders

The US Administration shows by its statements that they are highly concerned of disclosed truth about their military biological program near Russian borders, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said in response to mass media questions.

“Such nervous statements by the US authorities indicate the serious concern of The White House about the revelation of the truth about the ongoing work on the military biological program near the borders of the Russian Federation funded by the USA,” the Ambassador stated, cited by the Embassy’s press service in Facebook.

“We call on the United States to immediately wrap up illegal work in the field of military biology, including on the territory of the post-Soviet space,” the Ambassador noted.

“Moreover, it is time for Washington to accelerate the destruction of national chemical weapons stockpiles,” Antonov continued, adding, “I would like to remind that the United States is still the only state party to CWC, which has not yet fulfilled its international obligations,” the Russian diplomat added.

Moscow: UN spread wrong information about Mariupol hospital

The UN disseminated wrong information about the ‘attack’ against a hospital in Ukraine’s Mariupol turned into a military installation by local radicals, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky tweeted.

“That’s how Fakenews is born. We warned in our statement back on 7 March that this hospital has been turned into a military object by radicals. Very disturbing that UN spreads this information without verification,” Polyansky wrote.

“Today’s attack on a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, where maternity & children’s wards are located, is horrific,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tweeted earlier.

Russia claims Ukrainian nationalists attempted to cut power to Chernobyl

The Russian Ministry of Defense on Wednesday accused “Ukrainian nationalist forces” of committing an “extremely dangerous provocation” by attacking a substation and power lines which provide the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant with electricity.

Earlier, Ukrainian authorities claimed that the power cut was Russia’s fault, and could put “Europe in danger.”

“At the moment the Ukrainian side is doing everything possible to avoid the organization of repair and restoration work. In our opinion, this once again confirms the absolutely deliberate and provocative character of the actions of the nationalists,” Deputy Defense Minister Nikolai Pankov stated during a special briefing.

Pankov noted that Russian specialists have ensured that the plant will be powered by backup diesel generators, while Russian Deputy Minister of Energy Pavel Sorokin indicated that the plant could be hooked up to the Belarusian energy grid to ensure power on a permanent basis.

“We would like to emphasize and warn that any disruption of the work of compressor stations, or provocations against them, is the responsibility of Ukrainian authorities. This is their contractual obligation, it is the responsibility of the Ukrainian side,” Sorokin continued.

Russian troops took control of the Chernobyl plant within hours of entering Ukraine, two weeks ago, though sporadic fighting has been reported in the days since.

Russia notifies OPCW of Ukraine’s plans to stage provocation at Kharkov’s nuclear reactor

Alexander Shulgin, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), informed the organization about Ukraine’s plans to arrange a provocation at an experimental nuclear reactor in Kharkov.

US Commerce Secretary says “there’s no expiration date” on sanctions against Russia

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the export controls that have been leveled against Russia by the United States and its allies in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine have “no expiration date.”

“We’re in it for the long haul and our allies are in it for the long haul,” Raimondo told CNN, adding that the Joe Biden administration is prepared to stick with the measures designed to inflict economic pain on Russia for “as long as it takes.”

“There’s no expiration date,” Raimondo continued, adding, “We’re in it to win it and our allies are too.”

The comments, coming from a member of Biden’s Cabinet, is yet another indication that the administration is bracing for a potentially prolonged and protracted conflict in Europe that has already roiled financial markets and that the White House has assessed would hurt American consumers’ wallets.

“This is going to be messy and probably extremely long term,” Raimondo predicted about the crisis.

Raimondo also warned that any country that does not abide by US restrictions on exporting to Russia would pay a heavy price — including China. She said her administration was prepared, for example, to cut China off from American or European equipment and software that are necessary to make semiconductors.

“We’re going to prosecute any company, wherever they are, in China or elsewhere, who violates the rules,” she stated, noting, “So our expectation is that China won’t violate the rules, and if they do, there will be consequences.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said the administration had observed China “largely [abiding] by the sanctions that have been put in place.”

“I would note, though, that if any country tries to evade or work around our economic measures, they will experience the consequences of those actions,” Psaki added.

Johnson vows to impose “maximum economic cost” on Russia in call with Zelensky

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to tighten sanctions and “impose the maximum economic cost on Russia” during a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.

According to a Downing Street spokesperson, Johnson told Zelensky of “the work the UK is doing to provide the military equipment Ukraine needed to defend itself.”

Ukrainian president says Mariupol maternity hospital strike is “proof” of a “genocide of Ukrainians”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol is “proof of a genocide of Ukrainians taking place” in a video message posted to Telegram late Wednesday night.

“The hospitals are ruined, the schools are ruined, the churches are ruined, ordinary buildings and all the dead people, dead children, he stated, adding, “a strike on a maternity hospital is a final proof, proof of a genocide of Ukrainians taking place.”

Zelensky called on Europeans to condemn the “Russian war crime” saying, “Europeans! Ukrainians! Citizens of Mariupol! Today we have to be united in condemning this Russian war crime in which is reflected all the evil that Russian occupants brought to our land.”

The Ukrainian president addressed Europeans and called on them to ramp up sanctions on Russia.

“Europeans you won’t be able to say you haven’t seen what was going on to the Ukrainians, what was going on in Mariupol, to the residents of Mariupol, you have seen it and you know what’s going on so you have to strengthen sanctions against Russia in a manner that leaves it no more chance to continue this genocide,” he added.

US House passes bill banning Russian oil imports, authorizing sanctions

The House passed legislation on Wednesday to ban imports of Russian oil and authorize further sanctions, following a similar executive order from President Joe Biden.



Lawmakers passed the bill on a bipartisan basis, 414-17. Only 15 Republicans and two Democrats voted against the bill.

US House passes government funding bill with $13.6 billion in Ukraine aid

The US House of Representatives voted late Wednesday night to pass a massive government funding bill that includes $13.6 billion in desperately needed aid for Ukraine as the country fights back against Russia’s deadly invasion.

Congress is racing against the clock ahead of a Friday deadline when government funding is set to expire — but a shutdown is not expected.

That’s in part because many lawmakers are anxious to demonstrate support for Ukraine amid Russia’s unprovoked assault on the country.

As part of the effort to prevent a shutdown, the House also passed a stopgap bill to extend government funding through Tuesday.

White House warns Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine

The White House warned that Russia could use chemical weapons in Ukraine or manufacture a “false flag” operation that uses them.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, slamming what she called false claims from Russia that the US is developing chemical weapons in Ukraine, tweeted:

“Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them. It’s a clear pattern.”

Psaki also noted Russia’s “long and well-documented track record of using chemical weapons” as well as its pattern of “accusing the West of the very violations that Russia itself is perpetrating.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned earlier this year of the possibility of Russia carrying out a fake or real chemical weapons attack as a manufactured pretext for an invasion into Ukraine. But his comments came before Russia’s full invasion began.

Mariupol mayor asks for help & calls for no-fly zone after maternity hospital bombing

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko called on the global community for help and called on them to “close the sky over Ukraine” following the bombing of a maternity hospital in the city.

“Today I am asking the global community for help. Close the sky over Ukraine. Our will has not been broken, we will fight to the end,” Boichenko said, noting, “We have motivated soldiers and officers who defend our homeland. But today we need support.”

The mayor added he is sure the time will come when “all these occupiers will face justice at The Hague” and said this “war crime will be punished, and the perpetrators will burn in hell.”

What happened at the children’s hospital is pure evil,” Boichenko stated.

But Russia claims Ukraine was establishing combat positions at the hospital.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked why a maternity hospital was a “threat” to Russia.

“Russian bombs fell on a hospital and maternity center in Mariupol. A children’s hospital, a working maternity hospital, those buildings are ruined!” the president stated.

“Children`s hospital? Maternity ward? Why were they a threat to Russian Federation? What kind of country is the Russian Federation that is afraid of hospitals, afraid of maternity wards and destroys them?” he asked.

In pictures: Maternity hospital bombed in Ukraine

Zelensky calls Putin’s nuclear threats a “bluff”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat to resort to nuclear weapons a “bluff.”

“I think that the threat of nuclear war is a bluff. It’s one thing to be a murderer. It’s another to commit suicide,” Zelensky said in an interview with prominent German newspaper Die Zeit.

Zelensky went on to say that Putin’s nuclear threat “shows a weakness.”

You only threaten the use of nuclear weapons when nothing else is working,” Zelensky stated, adding, “Every use of nuclear weapons means the end for all sides, not just for the person using them.”

White House points to “serious logistical bottleneck” with plans to send jets to Ukraine

The White House suggested that there are “clearly logistical challenges” with a proposal from Poland to provide Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine.

“Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman Mark Milley and members of our defense department are in touch with Ukrainian counterparts, NATO counterparts, discussing what are clearly logistical challenges here,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated while offering a status update Wednesday amid uncertainty over how and if to proceed with plans to send jets to Ukraine.

She pointed to a statement from Pentagon press secretary John Kirby Tuesday, saying the Pentagon did not believe Polish proposal was “tenable.”

New satellite images show homes, buildings, grocery stores & shopping malls destroyed in Mariupol

IAEA chief to take part in Russia-Ukraine meeting in Turkey

Rafael Grossi, director-general of the UN nuclear watchdog group the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will fly on Thursday to the Turkish city of Antalya, where the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine plan to meet.

“In meetings there I hope to make progress on the urgent issue of ensuring the safety and security of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities. We need to act now!” Grossi wrote on Twitter.

At the invitation of #Turkey’s Foreign Minister @MevlutCavusoglu I will travel tomorrow to Antalya. In meetings there I hope to make progress on the urgent issue of ensuring the safety and security of #Ukraine’s nuclear facilities. We need to act now! — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) March 9, 2022

Russia has seized a nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia and radioactive waste facilities near the defunct nuclear power plant at Chernobyl.

Ukrainian staff are still operating both, but in conditions Grossi has stated put the facilities’ safety at risk. The watchdog announced monitoring systems in both sites have stopped transmitting data to its headquarters.

Pentagon: US does not support transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine

The US does not support the transfer of combat aircraft to Ukraine, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Wednesday.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told the Polish Minister of Defense that Washington does not support the transfer of MiG-29s to the Ukrainian air force “at this time,” either by Poland transferring them to Ukraine with the US backfilling Poland’s fleet or by Poland transferring the MiG-29s to the US to then give those to Poland.

“He stressed that we do not support the transfer of additional fighter aircraft to the Ukrainian air force at this time, and therefore have no desire to see them in our custody either,” Kirby added.

US secretary of defense: Russian aggression has “already killed and injured innocent people” in Ukraine

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Vladimir Putin’s “unprovoked invasion of Ukraine” has “already killed and injured innocent people” and forced more than 1.5 million people to “flee their country.”

Austin was speaking ahead of a bilateral meeting with Finland’s Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen at the Pentagon on Wednesday. Austin also thanked Finland for sending aid to Ukraine amid the crisis.

“Your government’s decision to send assistance will certainly help the brave people of Ukraine, and I know that they are grateful for it,” Austin added.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general calls for special tribunal on war crimes in Ukraine

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has called for a “new model” of investigative efforts to tackle alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Venediktova thanked 39 countries that reportedly joined Ukraine’s appeal to the International Court of Justice against Russia.

Venediktova also called for a special tribunal to be created for the “unprecedented” crisis in Ukraine.

UN: No evidence of weapons of mass destruction produced in Ukraine

The United Nations has seen no evidence of weapons of mass destruction allegedly produced in Ukraine, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is “unaware of any activity on the part of the Ukrainian government, which is inconsistent with its international treaty obligations, including on chemical weapons or by biological weapons.”

The UN statement follows Russian allegations that Ukraine is developing nuclear or biological weapons.

Zhytomyr mayor says another air strike hit civilian building & thermal power plant

There has been another air strike in Zhytomyr, according to the city’s mayor Serhii Sukhomlyn.

This comes after Sukhomlyn said an apartment building and a major textile factory in Zhytomyr were destroyed by Russian military strikes on Tuesday night. There was also a Russian military strike that leveled a part of a Ukrainian tank factory outside of Zhytomyr on Saturday.

In Wednesday’s message, the mayor stated, “An air strike has just been made. Thermal power plant of Zhytomir has been hit and a civilian building.”

In the civilian building hit, the mayor added an elderly woman living there was hiding in the basement and came out alive with minor injuries, which she is being treated for at a hospital.

The mayor also noted all the windows were blown out at two hospitals including a children’s hospital but that there were no casualties and everyone was in a bomb shelter. Sukhomlyn added that he would write an appreciation letter to the doctors for “such a great job.”

So far, there are no casualties associated with the strike on the thermal power plant but the plant will “most likely” have to be shut down, according to the mayor. The plant powers a large portion of the city, he said, providing heat to 30% of Zhytomyr. Sukhomlyn noted officials will do their best to get it up and running again.

Sukhomlyn stated the city is shutting off its streetlights after the Ukrainian army advised officials to do so because the Russian air force “changed its strategy” with aircraft coming in “very low”.

“We are holding on. We’ve got a night ahead of us and we understand it can be very heated. Russians realize they are losing on all fronts. They don’t demand what they used to demand any more. We should survive and continue to hold on,” the mayor continued.

Ukraine evacuated 40,000 civilians in one day

Ukraine has evacuated more than 40,000 people in one day but has fallen short of the target of 100,000, one of the negotiators in the talks with Russia said.

David Arakhamia noted evacuations remained problematic around the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol.

Moscow has rejected accusations that it is breaching an agreed ceasefire to allow the evacuation of Ukrainian civilians.