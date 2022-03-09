Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 14

22 people killed in residential bombing

A humanitarian corridor out of the besieged Ukrainian city of Sumy will continue to function on Wednesday, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said.

About 5,000 people rode buses out of the north-eastern city on Tuesday after Moscow and Kyiv agreed on the corridor, he added, and about 1,000 cars were also able to leave, moving towards the city of Poltava.

The Sumy-Poltava corridor was the only one that functioned on Tuesday. Although Russia had announced it would also allow civilians to leave Kyiv and the cities of Kharkiv, Mariupol and Chernihiv, the sides accused each other of failing to implement those deals.

Zhyvytsky stated the city’s residential area had been bombed overnight, with one bomb killing 22 civilians.

Ukraine claims Russians dressed as civilians advance on Mykolaiv

The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces announced the country was building up its defence of key cities in the north, south and east as Russia’s advance stalled.

In a statement early on Wednesday, it said that forces around Kyiv were resisting the Russian offensive with unspecified strikes and “holding the line”.

The Ukrainian general staff added that in the northern city of Chernihiv, Russian forces were placing military equipment among residential buildings and on farms.

And in the south, it claimed Russians dressed in civilian clothes were advancing on the city of Mykolaiv.

10 dead in strikes in Severodonestk

At least 10 people were killed in a Russian military attack in the eastern Ukrainian town of Severodonestk, a local official said in a statement on Telegram.

The Russian military “opened fire” on residential homes and other buildings in the town, he added, without immediately specifying whether it was an artillery attack.

The region has seen heavy fighting in recent days.

Ukraine makes new attempt to get civilians out of Mariupol, other cities

Ukraine will try to evacuate civilians through six “humanitarian corridors”, including from the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said.

She added that Ukrainian armed forces had agreed to stop firing in those areas from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. (07:00-19:00 GMT) and urged Russian forces to fulfil their commitment to local ceasefires.

Russia reducing use of US dollar

Russia is reducing the use of US dollars in its reserves and external settlements after the West slapped sanctions on Russia, the RIA news agency has quoted the foreign ministry’s director of economic cooperation as saying.

Ukraine bans exports of several grains, sugar, salt, meat

Ukraine’s government has banned exports of rye, barley, buckwheat, millet, sugar, salt, and meat until the end of this year, according to a cabinet resolution.

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid

Congressional leaders have reached a bipartisan deal providing $13.6bn to help Ukraine and European allies plus billions more to battle the pandemic as part of an overdue $1.5 trillion measure financing federal agencies for the rest of this year.

Though a tiny portion of the massive bill, the money responding to the Russian blitzkrieg ensured robust bipartisan support for the legislation.

President Joe Biden had requested $10bn for military, humanitarian and economic aid last week, and Democratic and Republican backing was so staunch that the figure grew to $12bn Monday and $13.6bn just a day later.

European Commission President says have enough gas for this winter

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stated that the bloc has bought enough liquefied natural gas that it should be independent of Russian imports up until the end of the winter.

Von der Leyen also told Germany’s ARD television that sanctions against Russia were designed to cause maximum impact on Moscow, while causing the least damage possible to Western economies.

Russia’s Gazprom continues gas shipments via Ukraine at same level

Russian natural gas company Gazprom has continued gas shipments via Ukraine at the same volume of 109.5 million cubic metres a day, the company has announced.

Russian MoD makes public documents confirming preparation by Kiev of offensive operation in Donbass

Russia’s Ministry of Defence has made public documents confirming preparation by Kiev authorities of an offensive operation in Donbass in March.

“In the course of a special military operation, secret documents of the command of the National Guard of Ukraine came into the possession of the Russian military. These documents confirm covert preparation by the Kiev regime of an offensive operation in Donbas scheduled for March 2022,” said official representative of the Russian Defence Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov.

Russia’s MoD well remembers the statements made by the Kiev regime, circulated in February by the Western media, about alleged absence of any plans for the armed seizure of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR, DPR) and Ukraine’s purported desire to resolve all issues allegedly “by political and diplomatic means”, he added.

“However, the originals of the secret military documents of the National Guard of Ukraine clearly prove the falsity of those statements,” stated Konashenkov.

Moscow: EU sanctions against Russia cause enormous damage to EU citizens

The EU sanctions against Russia cause enormous damage to EU citizens, Dmitry Birichevsky, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of Economic Cooperation, said in an interview with Sputnik.

“The EU continues to call for a further increase in sanctions pressure on Russia. Such a policy of the West is based on logic that is completely divorced from reality,” Birichevsky stated.

He added Moscow repeatedly noted that the EU restrictive measures are illegitimate and undermine the foundations of international law; among other things, they contradict the interests of the European Union itself.

“They lead to a break in the existing trade and production chains and cause enormous damage to citizens of the EU member states. At the same time, restrictive measures are especially counterproductive in conditions of global economic instability caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” the Russian diplomat continued.

Moscow will work out targeted trade and financial restrictions to Western sanctions introduced in the wake of Russia’s operation in Ukraine, Birichevsky said.

“It is obvious that targeted retaliatory trade and financial restrictions will also be developed,” Birichevsky added.

Moscow expects Russian, Ukrainian FMs to meet on March 10

Kiev has confirmed that a meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov will take place on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum in Turkey’s Antalya on Thursday so Moscow expects that the meeting will indeed be held, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Sputnik radio station on Wednesday.

US claims it’s ‘clear’ Russia will lose conflict

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland says Russia is destined to lose its war in Ukraine.

“It is clear that Russia will lose this conflict – whether they lose it quickly or whether they lose it extremely slowly, it is only a matter of time,” she stated.

“The problem is that if this can be lost quickly, many, many, many lives will be saved, which is why we have to continue to pour on the economic pressure; we have to continue to support the defensive needs of the Ukrainian people,” she added.

Nuland noted US officials’ engagements with China – including a recent call between the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi – aimed to get Beijing to influence Moscow to end the invasion.

“Our intention in our regular engagement with China, including Secretary Blinken’s call with his counterpart, was to underscore that this war is not good for China, that we want to see China use its influence with Russia to get this war ended, and at a minimum to help get these humanitarian corridors going,” Nuland told US legislators.

“And that if they are concerned about their economic situation as they should well be, with the lowest growth rates in 15 years, that this war is contributing to it,” she continued.

Fitch: Russia default on debt is ‘imminent’

Ratings agency Fitch has again downgraded Russia’s sovereign debt rating further into junk territory from “B” to “C”, saying the decision reflects the view that a default is “imminent”.

It justified the further downgrade by saying recent developments had “further undermined Russia’s willingness to service government debt”.

Air alert declared in Kyiv as fighting continues

An air alert has been declared in and around Kyiv, with residents urged to get to bomb shelters as quickly as possible.

“Kyiv region – air alert. Threat of a missile attack. Everyone immediately to shelters,” regional administration head Oleksiy Kuleba stated.

UK claims Ukraine’s air defences having considerable success against Russian jets

The UK has claimed Ukraine’s air defences were having success against Russian jets, likely preventing Russia from controlling the airspace.

“Ukrainian air defences appear to have enjoyed considerable success against Russia’s modern combat aircraft, probably preventing them achieving any degree of control of the air,” the Ministry of Defence intelligence update posted on Twitter said.

The UK’s assessment also added Russian forces had failed to make any significant breakthroughs in fighting northwest of Kyiv.

UK announces new aviation sanctions against Russia

The UK has unveiled new aviation sanctions giving it the power to detain any Russian aircraft and banning exports of aviation or space-related goods to Russia.

The UK will also strengthen its ban on Russian aircraft, making it a criminal offence for any to fly or land in the UK.

“The ban includes any aircraft owned, operated or chartered by anyone connected with Russia or designated individuals or entities, and will include the power to detain any aircraft owned by persons connected with Russia,” the Foreign Office announced in a statement.

Moscow claims Ukraine worked on development of biological weapons near Russian borders

During the special operation in Ukraine, Moscow obtained documents proving that Ukrainian biological laboratories located near Russian borders worked on development of components of biological weapons, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has claimed.

Cabinet: Japan will cooperate with G7 partners on banning oil imports from Russia

The Japanese government will cooperate with the international community, primarily with partners in the Group of Seven (G7), to impose a ban on the import of oil and oil products from Russia due to the situation around Ukraine, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, told a press conference on Wednesday.

When asked to comment on Japan’s position on this matter he replied: “We would like to properly study the measures that are considered effective, in cooperation with the international community, primarily with the G7 countries.”

Poll: 79 percent of Americans back Russian oil ban

Seventy-nine percent of Americans support a ban on Russian oil imports even if it drives up gas prices in the US, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by The Wall Street Journal, found that only 13 percent of registered voters polled oppose a ban on Russian oil imports.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll, a large majority of Americans supports an end to US imports of Russian energy despite surging gasoline prices.

The poll, conducted on Monday and Tuesday, suggests President Joe Biden has broad support from voters of his Democratic Party and from Republicans for the ban on Russian oil and natural gas imports.

Report: White House expands intelligence allowed to be shared with Ukraine

The White House is expanding the intelligence that is allowed to be shared with Ukraine, a senior Joe Biden administration official told The Wall Street Journal, amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

The plan will allow US spy agencies to send Kyiv more intelligence without extra bureaucratic barriers.

The US has already been sharing some intelligence with Ukraine, but lawmakers have complained the process has been too slow and doesn’t allow for real-time targeting that Ukrainians could use to repel Russian attacks, the Journal reported.

Report: Saudi, UAE leaders declined calls with Biden amid Ukraine conflict

Leaders in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) declined calls with President Joe Biden as the war in Ukraine intensified, Middle East and US officials told The Wall Street Journal.

“There was some expectation of a phone call, but it didn’t happen,” a US official told the Journal regarding a call between Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“It was part of turning on the spigot [of Saudi oil],” the official added.

UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed also declined a call from Biden, according to the officials.

Officials told the outlet that US relations with the two Persian Gulf countries have been strained over the Biden administration’s lack of support in the war in Yemen and the revived negotiations concerning the Iran nuclear deal.

5,000 people evacuated from Sumy

About 5,000 people and 1,000 cars evacuated the city of Sumy, northeastern Ukraine on Tuesday, according to deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office Kirill Timoshenko.

Sumy has seen heavy attacks in the past few days and is almost cut off from the rest of the country. Some 21 people were reported killed in the city in an airstrike Monday night.

A tense and fleeting evacuation from Sumy took place on Tuesday, with civilians fleeing in private cars and buses taking people to Poltava, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) away in central Ukraine, according to Dmytro Lunin, head of the Poltava regional administration.

US sending Patriot missiles to Poland to counter any threats to allies

The United States is sending two Patriot missile batteries to Poland as a “defensive deployment” to counter any potential threat to US and NATO allies during Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, a spokesman for US European Command confirmed.

Pentagon dismisses Poland’s proposal to transfer fighter jets to US for delivery to Ukraine

The Pentagon dismissed Poland’s proposal to transfer their MiG-29 fighter jets to the United States for delivery to Ukraine, calling it not “tenable”, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said.

The Pentagon is in touch with the Polish government about the issue, but Poland’s proposal shows the “complexities” of transferring the fighters to Ukraine, Kirby announced in the statement.

“It is simply not clear to us that there is a substantive rationale for it,” Kirby stated, adding, “We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one.”

Ukrainian First Lady condemns Kremlin’s ‘mass murder’ of civilians in open letter

Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine, has condemned the Kremlin’s “mass murder” of civilians, including children, in an open letter to the global media on the Russian invasion.

In a statement, Zelenska stated that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “was impossible to believe.

Starbucks suspends all business activity in Russia

Starbucks has announced it will suspend all business activity in Russia.

McDonald’s closing 850 restaurants in Russia temporarily

McDonald’s announced through a press release that it will be suspending operations in Russia by temporarily closing 850 restaurants throughout the country because of its invasion of Ukraine.

Coca-Cola and Pepsi suspend operations in Russia

Coca Cola and Pepsi have suspended sales of their fizzy drinks in Russia, becoming the latest high-profile Western consumer brands to curtail operations in the region following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Putin orders import-export ban on certain products for 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued an order to restrict or prohibit imports and exports of certain products and raw materials from Russia in 2022, but a list of those products that will be restricted and/or prohibited has yet to be defined by the government, Russian state media RIA reports, quoting the decree on special foreign economic measures aimed to ensure Russia’s security.

The government will have to define the list of states to be covered by these decisions within two days, but adds these restrictions will not cover products or raw materials being transported by citizens for their personal needs.

Putin’s ban comes as US President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration is banning Russian energy imports — including oil, natural gas and coal — in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Zelensky addresses reports of UN email which advised staff not to refer to Russian invasion as a “war”

Speaking in a video posted on Telegram, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed reports of an internal UN email advising staff not to refer to the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a “war”.

“You may have seen in the news today the story that the United Nations allegedly does not consider the Russian invasion a war. I know this outraged many, and not only in Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

“I am grateful to our team. We made everything clear and quickly received assurances: there will be no lies in the UN structures. There will be no playing along with the aggressor. The word “war” will be heard on this site. Because that is the truth. We will not allow anyone in the world to ignore the suffering and murder of our people, our children,” he added.

The United Nations in New York, for its part, walked back the email contents in a Tuesday news briefing, with UN spokesperson Stephan Dujarric saying that an unnamed regional office should not have issued a memo warning staff to not use the words “war” or “invasion” to describe what is happening in Ukraine, “because there are no official instructions on what words saying those things”.

The UN spokesperson added UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has used the word “war” and so has his top political deputy in a tweet, stating that “this war is senseless”.

Ukraine responds to Russia ceasefire proposal: “It is difficult to trust the occupier”

In a brief response to Russia’s new ceasefire announcement, the Ukrainian Armed Forces noted that “the Russian side announces a ‘silence regime’ for the opening of humanitarian corridors tomorrow, March 9, from 9:00 am in Kyiv”.

In a Telegram post, the Armed Forces said that “Russia will request that Ukraine agree on the routes and opening hours of humanitarian corridors and notify representatives of foreign embassies, the UN, the OSCE, and the Red Cross by 02:00 in Kyiv on March 9”.

But it ends: “It is difficult to trust the occupier.”

Zhytomyr mayor claims apartment building & vital textile factory destroyed by Russian military strikes

An apartment building and a major textile factory in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, were destroyed by Russian military strikes, Mayor Serhii Sukhomlyn said.

Sukhomlyn added that a dormitory, which was used by retired Army soldiers and civilians, was destroyed.

He did not have any information on fatalities from the military strike at this time.

US: War will end when Putin realizes it puts his own leadership at risk

Victoria Nuland, the US State Department’s undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, said she believes the war will end “when Vladimir Putin realizes that this adventure has put his own leadership standing at risk, with his own military, with his own people, that he is hemorrhaging the lives of the people of Russia, the army of Russia and their future to his own vain ambition”.

Speaking at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Nuland added at that point, Putin “will have to change course, or the Russian people take matters into their own hands”.

“But from the US perspective, the end game is the strategic defeat of President Putin in this adventure,” she stressed.

US estimates Russian military has lost 8% to 10% of military assets used in invasion of Ukraine

The US estimates that as much as 8% to 10% of Russian military assets used in the invasion of Ukraine is now destroyed or inoperable, according to a US official familiar with the latest intelligence.

The US estimates the Ukrainian military has lost a similar percentage of its assets, the official claimed.

First civilians evacuated from Sumy arrive at destination

The first convoy carrying civilians from Sumy in northern Ukraine has arrived in the central city of Poltava, Ukraine’s presidency announced.

“The first column of 22 buses has already arrived in Poltava,” the president’s deputy chief of staff, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, stated on Telegram.

Nearly 3,500 civilians were evacuated from the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy under a temporary ceasefire that mostly held, regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said in a televised interview.

Around 1,700 of the evacuees were foreign students studying at universities in Sumy, he continued, adding the ceasefire was broken once by a shooting near a checkpoint.

Russia announces ceasefire for Wednesday morning

Moscow has announced a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine for Wednesday morning to carry out the evacuation of civilians from five cities, Russian news agencies reported.

“From 10:00 MSK (07:00 GMT) on March 9, 2022, the Russian Federation is declaring a ‘regime of silence’ and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors,” TASS news agency reported, quoting a department of the Russian defence ministry charged with humanitarian operations in Ukraine.

Information about corridors from Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol will be sent to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

IAEA loses contact with Chernobyl nuclear site

Systems monitoring nuclear material at the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl in Ukraine, which were taken over by Russian forces, have stopped transmitting data to the UN nuclear watchdog.

“The Director General … indicated that remote data transmission from safeguards monitoring systems installed at the Chernobyl NPP had been lost,” the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced in a statement.

Transmission systems at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant controlled by Russian troops have also been switched off.

Ukraine deputy PM: Evacuation from Mariupol fails again

Ukrainian authorities were once again not able to evacuate civilians from the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, describing the humanitarian situation as catastrophic.

Humanitarian corridors from Mariupol offered by Russia that lead to Russian or Belarusian territory are unacceptable, she added.

Ukraine’s government accused Russia of shelling a humanitarian corridor it had promised to open to let residents flee the besieged city.