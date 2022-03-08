Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 13

Australia places more sanctions on Russia

Australia is placing further sanctions on Russia targeting senior military officers and state propagandists for “trying to legitimatise Russia’s unprovoked, unjustified invasion with false narratives such as the ‘de-Nazification’ of Ukraine”, announced the country’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs in a statement on Tuesday.

This new round of sanctions will include “targeted financial sanctions on the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, and targeted financial sanctions and travel bans against an additional six senior Russian military commanders responsible for implementing naval, ground and air attacks on Ukraine,” the statement said.

It added that Australia will also sanction ten people of “strategic interest to Russia” for their role in “encouraging hostility towards Ukraine” and promoting pro-Kremlin propaganda to legitimize Russia’s invasion.

UK Ministry of Defence says Russia continues targeting evacuation corridors in Ukraine

The UK Ministry of Defence has accused Russian forces of targeting evacuation corridors and killing “several civilians” trying to evacuate the town of Irpin, according to the latest intelligence assessment released publicly by the department since Russia’s invasion of its neighbor.

The ministry noted that due to heavy fighting, Irpin has been without heat, water or electricity for several days.

The intelligence assessment also reported that resistance against Russia advancements towards Kyiv has persisted in the nearby towns of Hostomel, Bucha, Vorzel and Irpin.

Ukraine ambassador to UN says Russia continues to disregard “norms of international humanitarian law”

Ukraine Ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya led his remarks to the UN Security Council Monday by likening Russia’s invasion into Ukraine to the way Germany disregarded what he called “the norms of international humanitarian law during hostilities” during World War II.

“Russian troops block numerous attempts of the Ukrainian authorities to evacuate civilians” through evacuation corridors, Kyslytsya said.

The ambassador added Ukrainians will be able to evacuate through evacuation routes only when Russia fully upholds a cease-fire.

Kyslytsya stated it was “appalling” that Russian troops were opening fire on evacuees after both countries had allocated certain roads to be utilized as evacuation corridors.

As of Sunday, the ambassador said Ukraine’s Ministry of Health reported that 34 hospitals in the country were completely destroyed; the World Health Organization reported that 6 Ukrainian doctors were killed and 11 were wounded as a result of Russian shelling.

Kyslytsya added that Ukraine’s Ministry of Education has reported more than 211 Ukrainian schools as being damaged or destroyed due to Russian shelling since the beginning of the invasion resulting in thousands of Ukrainian children being deprived from their right to education.

“Russia bears full responsibility for the killing and injuring of innocent people, destruction of civilian infrastructure, and obstacles for their safe departure of Ukrainians and foreign citizens,” the Ambassador continued.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia responded to Kyslytsya’s comments reiterating that Russian authorities agreed to carry out a ceasefire Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Moscow time, to open up evacuation corridors to evacuate civilians from Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy Karkhiv and Mariupol.

“My Ukrainian colleagues said that Ukraine is ready to work in this direction, but let’s see what answer we get to this proposal from the Russian authorities,” Nebenzia stated.

US gas hits a record: $4.14 a gallon

US drivers have never paid this much for gasoline. The price for a gallon of regular gas now stands at $4.14, according to the Oil Price Information Service, the firm that collects and calculates prices for AAA.

That breaks the previous record of $4.11 a gallon, which has stood since July 2008.

Zelensky seen in his office for first time since Russian invasion began

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has posted a video of himself in his office in Kyiv Monday night, the first time he has been seen there since the invasion began on Feb. 24.

Looking out of the window before closing the curtain, Zelensky opened his video statement, stating, “I’m staying in Kyiv. In my office. I’m not hiding. And I’m not afraid of anyone.”

Apart from a brief outdoor appearance with members of his government soon after the invasion began, this is the first time he has been seen outside of his bunker since the Russian invasion began.

In a nine-minute speech, from behind his desk, at the Presidential Palace, Zelensky said “the Ukrainian army holds its positions”. He added that he remains in Kyiv and is “not afraid of anyone”.

Pentagon spokesperson: We believe Putin is trying to recruit fighters from Syria to fight in Ukraine

The Pentagon does believe reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to recruit foreign fighters, specifically from Syria, to fight in Ukraine on behalf of Russian forces are true, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“We do have indications that corroborate that story that in fact they are trying to enlist and recruit foreign fighters, which we find noteworthy that with more than 150,000 troops, a stalled military advance inside Ukraine, particularly in the north, that Mr. Putin has found it necessary to try to recruit foreign fighters for this war of his,” Kirby stated when Tapper asked if the story, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, was true.

US Ambassador to UN says “it’s clear” Putin has a plan to “destroy and terrorize Ukraine”

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said “it’s clear Mr. Vladimir Putin has a plan to destroy and terrorize Ukraine”, adding that the United States is “concerned that the world needs to be prepared for a very long and very difficult road ahead”.

“If the last two weeks have shown us anything, it’s that the Ukrainian people are not going to give up. And many Russian people themselves, including many Russian soldiers, do not want this war,” Thomas-Greenfield said at a UN Security Council meeting.

Thomas-Greenfield added that “Putin is clearly willing to sacrifice the lives of thousands of Russian soldiers to achieve his personal ambitions”.

“We have been warning Moscow for weeks that, in the end, Russia will be weaker, not stronger, for launching this war. This is already proving true,” she said, adding, “The question is how much devastation President Putin is willing to wreak for this enormous mistake.”

Ukraine says 20,000 foreign volunteers want to join special unit to combat Russian forces

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry claimed it has created a special unit — the International Legion — which has already started to carry out combat missions to counter Russian aggression.

More than 20,000 volunteers and veterans from 52 countries have expressed their desire to join, according to Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov, commander of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry that will run this legion.

US Ambassador to NATO: Alliance “not prepared to move forward with a no-fly zone” in Ukraine

US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said the alliance will not move forward with a no-fly zone in Ukraine as it stands.

“Our goal right now is to actually stop the war. We don’t want to expand this conflict beyond Ukraine, and so right now, the signal from NATO collectively is that NATO is not prepared to move forward with a no-fly zone,” Smith told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in an interview.

Smith also noted that the alliance is taking steps to protect its members.

“We will defend every inch of NATO territory. NATO is prepared to do that and is already taking steps to reinforce its eastern flank,” she added.

US: Russian forces’ main advance toward Kyiv remains “stalled”

The main advance towards Kyiv by Russian forces remains “stalled”, a senior US defense official told reporters.

The official did not have an update on how far away a large Russian military convoy is from Kyiv’s city center.

“We still believe they’re outside, the main advance is still stalled outside the city,” the official said, adding, “I don’t have a distance today of how far out from Kyiv they are, but we don’t assess that they are, the advance elements are in the city. They do continue to try to make progress.”

The convoy’s progress remained stalled on March 6 as well, an official said. Late last week, it was approximately 25 kilometers (about 16 miles) from the city center of Kyiv. Even though the main advance has not made progress, “clearly there’s fighting in Kyiv, they continue to bombard it and hit it”, the official added.

Putin: Russia will not deploy conscript soldiers in Ukraine

Russia will not use any conscript soldiers in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin has noted.

“I emphasise that conscript soldiers are not participating in hostilities and will not participate in them. And there will be no additional call-up of reservists,” Putin stated in a televised message to mark International Women’s Day, reiterating similar remarks he made last week.

US, EU determined to ‘raise costs’ of Russia’s invasion

US President Joe Biden has held a secure video call with the leaders of France, Germany and the UK, in which they reaffirmed their determination to “raise the costs on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine”, the White House announced in a statement.

They also underscored their commitment to providing security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and discussed their respective recent engagements with the Ukrainian and Russian presidents.

Russia warns it could cut gas supplies via Nord Stream 1

Russia could cut gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, but it has not made such a decision yet, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has stated.

“In connection with unfounded accusations against Russia regarding the energy crisis in Europe and the imposition of a ban on Nord Stream 2, we have every right to take a matching decision and impose an embargo on gas pumping through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline,” Novak said in a statement broadcast on state television.

“But so far we are not taking such a decision,” he added.

UN: Safe passage for humanitarian aid must be guaranteed

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths stressed the need to guarantee safe passage for civilians and humanitarian aid in areas of active conflict in Ukraine.

“Two weeks ago few people thought the scenario we find ourselves in today was thinkable,” Griffiths said.

The UN humanitarian chief added civilians in places including Mariupol, Kharkiv and Melitopol are in desperate need of aid, especially life-saving medical supplies.

Griffiths’ comments came as Security Council members worked on a resolution to address the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.