Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 95

EU reportedly proposes partial oil embargo against Russia

The EU has called for a ban on seaborne Russian oil deliveries while delaying restrictions on imports from a key Soviet-era pipeline in a bid to break a deadlock over talks to clinch a deal on Brussels’ sixth package of sanctions against Moscow over its ongoing special operation in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.

The news agency quoted unnamed sources as saying that the European Commission had sent a revised proposal to national governments in the EU countries that stipulates sparing shipments through the Druzhba pipeline, a main source of crude imports for Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

The sources claimed that under the proposal, EU members would phase out their imports of seaborne crude in six months and refined petroleum products in eight months. The proposal would also give more time to Budapest to find a technical solution that satisfies its energy needs, additionally addressing the concerns of Bratislava and Prague related to the banning of Russian oil imports from the Druzhba pipeline. It comes after Budapest made it clear that a deal on the sixth package of sanctions against Moscow was out of reach until Brussels offers a “solution” to replace Russian oil in the Hungarian economy.

Ukraine claims 30,000 Russian troops killed since start of war

At least 30,000 Russian soldiers have so far been killed during the war in Ukraine, the Ukrainian General Staff said.

Some 250 Russian troops were killed over the past 24 hours, according to a Ukrainian General Staff statement.

It announced Ukrainian forces have destroyed 207 planes, 174 helicopters, 1,330 tanks, 3,258 armored vehicles, 628 artilleries, 203 rocket launchers, and 93 air-defense systems since the start of the war.

Russia has also lost 2,226 vehicles, 13 ships and light boats, and 503 unmanned aerial vehicles along with 116 cruise missiles, the statement added.

Russian figures for its soldiers killed have been far lower than Ukrainian figures.

Situation “more difficult” in Severodonetsk

Fighting is continuing in Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine, where the situation is “even more difficult” and “the enemy keeps assaulting,” the head of the Luhansk regional administration said on Sunday.

In a statement, Serhiy Hayday has stated that 60 houses were destroyed in the region, and two people, including a girl, were found dead under the rubble.

Over 682 children killed or injured in Ukraine

More than 682 children have been injured or killed in Ukraine, the country’s Prosecutor General’s Office said on Telegram.

The statement added 242 have died and 440 have been wounded, adding that the figures were not final as it was difficult to confirm reports in places of active fighting. The largest numbers were in Donetsk (153), Kyiv (116) and Kharkiv (108).

Gazprom still shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine

Russia is continuing to ship gas to Europe through Ukraine, Russian gas producer Gazprom has confirmed.

The Russian gas producer has announced its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine – via the Sudzha entry point – continues, despite the war.

An application to supply gas via another entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, according to Reuters.

Ukraine calls for long-range weapons

An adviser to Ukraine’s president has called on the West to supply his country with long-range weapons if it really wants Kyiv to win against Russia.

“It is hard to fight when you are attacked from a 70km distance and have nothing to fight back with. Ukraine can bring Russia back behind the Iron Curtain, but we need effective weapons for that,” Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has also said he expects good news about the delivery of weapons from partner countries next week.

“Every day we are bringing closer the time when our army will surpass the occupiers technologically and by firepower. Of course, a lot depends on the partners. On their readiness to provide Ukraine with everything necessary to defend freedom. And I expect good news on this already next week,” he added.

Russia preventing Ukrainians from leaving Kherson: Zelensky

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky stated Russian forces are trying to prevent the departure of Ukrainians from occupied areas in southern Kherson region.

“They do not provide any humanitarian corridors. And closed the individual departure of people. Those who are confident in their position would definitely not make such decisions. This is clearly a sign of weakness,” Zelensky said in his evening address.

He stressed Russia’s war in the frontlines in Donbas and Kharkiv region “is very difficult”.

Wearing a t-shirt that read, “I’m Ukrainian”, Zelensky noted the Russian focus remains focused on the cities of Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Bakhmut and Popasna.

He added: “I will remind the world that Russia must finally be officially recognized as a terrorist state and a state sponsor of terrorism.”

Zelensky said the time until Ukraine is liberated “grows shorter” every day, and that it is “just a matter of time” before Ukraine takes back Russian gains.

“Ukraine will take everything back [from Russia]. This is an imperative,” he added, “And it’s just a matter of time. Every day at this same time, the time until liberation grows shorter. Everything we do is for this.”

Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kherson region ongoing: ISW

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said an ongoing counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces in the Kherson region has reportedly pushed Russian forces back to “unfavourable borders” near the villages of Andriyivka, Lozove, and Belohirka in Kherson.

The policy research organisation announced earlier on Saturday that a ground attack launched by Russian forces near Kherson-Mykolaiv had been unsuccessful.

It was the first such Russian attack near Kherson for several weeks.

Ukraine official says agreements with Moscow not worth ‘broken penny’

Ukrainian presidential adviser and peace talks negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said any agreement with Russia could not be trusted, adding the only way to stop Moscow’s invasion was by force.

“Any agreement with Russia isn’t worth a broken penny,” Podolyak wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding, “Is it possible to negotiate with a country that always lies cynically and propagandistically?”

“Russia has proved that it is a barbarian country that threatens world security,” Podolyak said, adding, “A barbarian can only be stopped by force.”

Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other after peace talks stalled, with the last known face-to-face negotiations on March 29.

Pro-Moscow Kherson official sees decision ‘towards next year’ on joining Russia

A senior pro-Russian official in the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson has told Reuters that nearby fighting could affect the timing of its formal bid to join Russia and a decision was likely “towards next year”.

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-backed Kherson Military-Civilian Administration, also stated that the process might involve a referendum, backtracking on previous comments that none would be needed.

Asked about the timetable for joining Russia, he replied: “It won’t happen by autumn. We’re preparing an administrative system and then towards next year we will see what the situation is like.”

Ukraine condemns arrival of Russian vessel in Mariupol port to load metal