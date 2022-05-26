Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 92

Russia likely mismanaged professional air forces: UK

Although Russia’s airborne forces, the VDV, enjoy elite status, high pay and are manned by professional contract soldiers, they have been involved in major tactical failures in Ukraine, the UK’s ministry of defence has said. It added that this likely reflects strategic mismanagement of this otherwise superior capability.

The tactical failures the VDV was involved in include “the attempted advance on Kyiv via Hostomel Airfield in March, the stalled progress on the Izyum axis since April, and the recent failed and costly crossings of the Siverskyi Donets River,” the ministry said in its latest intelligence briefing.

“The VDV has been employed on missions better suited to heavier armoured infantry and has sustained heavy casualties during the campaign,” the ministry announced.

“Its mixed performance likely reflects a strategic mismanagement of this capability and Russia’s failure to secure air superiority,” it added.

Occupied Zaporozhzhia and Kherson won’t return to Ukraine: Russian-backed official

Moscow’s decision to fast track Russian citizenship for Ukrainian residents of the occupied Zaporozhzhia and Kherson regions means these territories will not return to Ukraine, a Moscow-installed officer of the so-called ministry of internal affairs of Zaporozhzhia has said.

Alexei Selivanov stated residents of the occupied regions “get the opportunity to work, get an education throughout the territory of great power, register in the territory to receive all social benefits and payments,” Russia’s Tass news reports.

“This means that the Zaporozhzhia and Kherson regions will no longer return to Ukraine,” Selivanov added.

Moscow looking to mobilise Ukrainians in occupied territories: Think-Tank

Moscow’s moves towards making Ukrainian residents in occupied regions Russian citizens may be laying groundwork to carry out mobilisation in these regions, the Institute for the Study of War suggests.

“…having a Russian passport would make conscription-eligible residents of occupied territories subject to forced military service,” the ISW said in its latest campaign assessment.

The institute noted other moves Russia had made to increase its diminishing pool of combat-ready reservists, such as Moscow raising to raise the maximum age of voluntary enlistment from 40 to 50.

“Russian Telegram channels also reported that Russian leadership forced operational officers and commanders of the Russian Border Guards of southern Russian regions including Rostov Oblast and occupied Crimea to indefinitely cancel all summer vacations … an indication of the next source of manpower to which Putin will apparently turn,” the ISW added.

Russia working on package of measures in response to US sanctions

Russia is working on a package of measures to respond to the United States’ sanctions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Wednesday.

“We are elaborating a package of [response] measures. There is certain understanding but I would refrain from speaking about them until they are agreed with all sides concerned. Not because I want to keep you in suspense, but because we really agreeing it with all who are in charge of corresponding matters,” she told Russia’s TV Channel One.

US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said earlier that the United States will not lift its anti-Russian sanctions that not linked with food until Russia stops its special operation in Ukraine.

Moscow will take adequate retaliatory actions if other countries seize assets belonging to Russia, Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

“Any use of the funds of both the Russian state and its citizens without the consent of the legitimate owners, as you understand, will be interpreted by us as an unlawful and defiantly unfriendly attack on a particular country and its power structures, giving the right to adequate response actions,” the diplomat stressed.

Speaking about the blocking of Russian foreign accounts, Zakharova noted that Moscow considers such steps illegitimate and violating the international law and the unbiased functioning of the global financial system.

“Of course, this is the beginning of the destruction of the global financial system. Such actions of Western countries can be interpreted as a blatant encroachment on sovereign property and a blatant theft. This applies not only to interstate relations, but also to private ones, because the same applies to individuals as well,” she added.

According to her, this is another reason for the whole world to think about the reliability of the dollar and the euro as reserve currencies and the main means of external settlements, as well as the ability of the US and the EU to guarantee anything to anyone.

Zakharova stressed that “the West’s refusal to interact exclusively within the legal framework and the further aggravation of the situation with the access of states and individuals to their assets” will create an extremely dangerous precedent.

“This would mean that the sovereign status of certain assets is no longer guaranteed and can always be revised by individual players using their privileged positions when the geopolitical situation changes,” the diplomat continued.

World Bank president: War in Ukraine may trigger global recession

World Bank President David Malpass has suggested that the war in Ukraine and its effects on food and energy prices could trigger a global recession.

Malpass told an event hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce that Germany, the world’s fourth-largest economy, has already seen a substantial economic slowdown due to higher energy prices. He also said limited access to fertiliser could worsen conditions elsewhere.

“As we look at the global GDP … it’s hard right now to see how we avoid a recession,” Malpass stated.

US, EU, UK announce new war crimes accountability initiative

The United States, European Union and the United Kingdom have announced they are launching a new mechanism to help ensure accountability for war crimes in Ukraine.

Dubbed the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group (ACA), the new initiative aims to support the office of the prosecutor general of Ukraine in its investigation of war-related crimes, the Western allies said in a joint statement. “The ACA seeks to streamline coordination and communication efforts to ensure best practices, avoid duplication of efforts, and encourage the expeditious deployment of financial resources and skilled personnel to respond to the needs of the OPG [office of the prosecutor general],” the statement read.

Zelensky rebukes suggestions that Ukraine should cede territory

President Volodymyr Zelensky has strongly rebuffed those in the West who have suggested Ukraine should cede control of areas occupied by Russian forces for the sake of reaching a peace agreement.

Those “great geopoliticians” who make that suggestion are disregarding the interests of Ukrainians, “the millions of those who actually live on the territory that they propose exchanging for an illusion of peace”, Zelensky said in his nightly video address to the nation. “We always have to think of the people and remember that values are not just words,” he noted. “It seems that Mr Kissinger’s calendar is not 2022, but 1938, and he thought he was talking to an audience not in Davos, but in Munich of that time,” Zelensky stated. He added that in 1938, Kissinger was 15 years old and his family fled Nazi Germany. “And nobody heard from him then that it was necessary to adapt to the Nazis instead of fleeing them or fighting them,” he continued.

UK foreign minister will call on the West to ensure Putin loses in Ukraine

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is traveling to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday, where she will use an address to the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) to urge the UK’s Western partners to ensure Russian President Vladimir Putin loses in Ukraine, the Foreign Office said in a statement late Wednesday.

Truss will also warn against appeasing the Russian leader, the release added.

“Russia’s aggression cannot be appeased. It must be met with strength”, she will say according to the Foreign Office.

“We must be relentless in ensuring Ukraine prevails through military aid and sanctions. We can’t take our foot off the accelerator now,” she will add.

Putin announces 10% hike in state pensions and minimum wage as inflation rises in Russia

President Vladimir Putin has announced that state pensions and the minimum wage will rise substantially in Russia from June 1.

According to the state news agency TASS, Putin made the announcement at a meeting of the State Council.

“We discussed this issue with the government for a long time, there were differences within the government and a solution was worked out,” he said, noting, “I propose to increase the pensions of non-working pensioners by 10% from June 1.”

“Our main task is to ensure [a] further increase in the minimum wage, so that the citizens’ income level would significantly exceed the size of the subsistence rate,” he added.

Evidence of Russian war crimes continues to mount: US

The US State Department has stated evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine continues to mount.

“In addition to continued bombardments and missile strikes hitting densely populated areas, causing thousands of civilian deaths, we continue to see credible reports of violence of a different order,” Spokesperson Ned Price said.

He added that includes reports of “unarmed civilians shot in the back; individuals killed execution-style with their hands bound; bodies showing signs of torture, and horrific accounts of sexual violence against women and girls”.

US will not lift Russia sanctions to ‘help’ unblock Ukraine ports

The United States says it will not consider lifting sanctions on Russia in exchange for Moscow helping Ukrainian exports leave Black Sea ports.

“We certainly won’t lift our sanctions in response to empty promises, and we’ve heard empty promises before from the Russian Federation,” US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price stated. “I think we have – all have good reason to be skeptical when we hear various pledges and offers from Russia. This was the same country, of course, that for months maintained that it had no intention of invading its neighbor and taking on this brutal war,” he added.

Russian forces shelled over 40 towns in Donbas: Ukraine’s army

Russian forces shelled more than 40 towns in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, Ukraine’s military has said, threatening to shut off the last main escape route for civilians trapped in the path of their invasion, now in its fourth month.

“The occupiers shelled more than 40 towns in Donetsk and Luhansk region, destroying or damaging 47 civilian sites, including 38 homes and a school. As a result of this shelling five civilians died and 12 were wounded,” the Joint Task Force of Ukraine’s armed forces announced on Facebook. Russia has poured thousands of troops into the region, attacking from three sides in an attempt to encircle Ukrainian forces holding out in the city of Severodonetsk and its twin Lysychansk. Their fall would leave the whole of Luhansk province under Russian control, a key Kremlin war aim.

Russia promises safe corridor for ships to leave Black Sea ports

The Russian Defence Ministry is promising to open a safe corridor to allow foreign ships to leave Black Sea ports. A separate corridor will be open to allow ships to leave Mariupol by sailing from the port on the Sea of Azov to the Black Sea.

Russian Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, who heads the National Defence Control Centre under the General Staff, stated 70 foreign vessels from 16 countries are now in six ports on the Black Sea including Odesa, Kherson and Mykolaiv. Mizintsev, whose comments at a briefing in Moscow on Wednesday were reported by the Interfax news agency, said the corridors would be open every day. Earlier Wednesday, the Russian military announced Mariupol’s port was functioning again after three months of fighting. The Defence Ministry spokesperson said the military first had to clear the port of mines.

Turkey calls on Sweden, Finland to take concrete steps against ‘terror groups’

Turkey’s presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin has called on Sweden and Finland to take concrete steps against “terror groups” in order to address Turkey’s security concerns.

Ankara has repeatedly voiced objections over the two Nordic countries’ application to the military alliance due to their perceived support of groups such as the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has waged a decades-long fight against Turkey.

Kalin also said he noted a “positive attitude” by Swedish and Finnish officials over lifting an arms exports embargo on Turkey – one of the country’s demands to soften its position over their bids to join NATO.

Sweden and Finland had banned arms exports to Turkey after its Syria incursion against the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). Ankara considers the group similar to the PKK.