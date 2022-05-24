Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 90

Ukraine needs more weapons for ‘ruthless’ Donbas battle: FM

Ukraine’s foreign minister has said that the country still doesn’t have all the weapons it needs and that “the Russian offensive in the Donbas is a ruthless battle.”

“I urge partners to speed up the supply of weapons and ammunition, especially MLRS, long-range artillery, APCs [armoured personnel carriers],” Dmytro Kulebo wrote on Twitter.

Quad countries, including India, shared Ukraine concerns: Japan’s PM

Leaders of the Quad grouping of countries, including India’s Modi, shared concerns over the situation in Ukraine at their meeting in Tokyo, the Japanese prime minister has stated.

“The four leaders had candid discussion on the impact of the Ukraine situation on the Indo-Pacific region, and we, including India, expressed our concern over the tragic war in Ukraine, and confirmed that principles such as the rule of law, sovereignty and territorial integrity should be observed in any region,” Fumio Kishida noted.

‘Strong views’ on Russia at Quad: Australia’s PM

Australia’s Prime Minister Antony Albanese has said that “strong views” were expressed on Russia in the Quad leaders meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Albanese stated Russia’s “unilateral” attack on the people of Ukraine was an outrage.

“Strong views were expressed in the meeting,” he added.

Russia may face further logistical difficulties in battle for Severodonetsk: UK

While the capture of Severdonetsk in the Luhansk region may be Russia’s main effort at the moment, it is only one part of its campaign to seize the Donbas, the UK’s defence ministry has announced.

In its latest intelligence briefing, the ministry said that Russia has intensified efforts to encircle Severodonetsk, Lyschansk and Rubizhne, adding that the “northern and southern axes of this operation are separated by approximately 25 km of Ukrainian-held territory.” “If the Donbas front line moves further west, this will extend Russian lines of communication and likely see its forces face further logistic resupply difficulties,” the ministry added.

Nationalist Russian groups call for mobilisation: Think-Tank

Russian nationalist figures are increasingly criticising the failures of Moscow’s “special military operation” in Ukraine and calling for further mobilisation, the Institute for the Study of War has said.

The institute announced that the All-Russian Officers Assembly, an independent pro-Russian veterans’ association that seeks to reform Russian military strategy, called for Vladimir Putin to declare war on Ukraine and introduce partial mobilisation in Russia on May 19.

The assembly added that Russia’s operation had failed to achieve its goals in three months. It also appealed on Putin “to recognise that Russian forces are no longer only ‘denazifying’ Ukraine but are fighting a war for Russia’s historic territories and existence in the world order,” the institute said.

The institute added that while these calls could help set conditions for partial mobilisation, the Kremlin had so far declined to take this step “likely due to concerns over domestic backlash and flaws in Russia’s mobilisation systems.”

Ukraine crisis is a ‘global issue’: Biden

President Joe Biden has stated that the crisis in Ukraine is a global issue which heightens the importance of maintaining international order, territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Biden’s comments delivered at the opening of the “Quad” meeting of Indo-Pacific leaders in Tokyo came a day after he broke with convention and volunteered US military support for Taiwan, the self-governed island claimed by China.

“This is more than just a European issue. It’s a global issue,” Biden said of the crisis in Ukraine at the Quad meeting of the United States, Japan, India and Australia.

He stressed Washington would stand with its allies and push for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

“International law, human rights must always be defended regardless of where they’re violated in the world,” he added.

Ukraine claims it has ‘liberated’ 24 settlements in Kharkiv region

The commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces has claimed 24 settlements in the Kharkiv region have been “liberated”.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi said the village of Kutuzovka was among them.

“About 170 local residents lived in the basement of the kindergarten for more than two months. Among them, 40 children aged from three months to 12 years. The Ukrainian military, who liberated the village, provided first aid to the locals, shared with them everything they needed – water, food, clothing,” Zaluzhnyi added.

Kyiv ready for prisoner exchange with Moscow: Zelensky

Kyiv is ready for an exchange of prisoners with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated as he called on his allies to put pressure on Moscow.

“The exchange of people – this is a humanitarian matter today and a very political decision that depends on the support of many states,” Zelensky said. He added that Ukraine has involved the United Nations, Switzerland, Israel and “many, many countries”, but the process was very complicated. “It is important … to pressure politically on any level, through powerful business, through the closure of businesses, oil embargo … and through these threats actively intensify the exchange of our people for Russian servicemen,” he continued. “We do not need the Russian servicemen, we only need ours,” Zelensky said, adding, “We are ready for an exchange even tomorrow.” Zelensky has also said that if Ukraine had all the weapons it needed, many people would not have died. “Every time we tell our partners that we need modern anti-missile weapons, modern combat aircraft, we are not just making a formal request. We say that our request is the real lives of many people who would not have died if we had received all the weapons we are asking for,” he added “All our partners agree that Ukraine’s struggle in the war against Russia is the protection of the common values of all countries in the free world … And if so, then we have the right to count on full and urgent assistance, especially weapons,” he noted. Zelensky has said Russia is waging “total war” on Ukraine that includes inflicting as many casualties and as much infrastructure destruction as possible. Zelensky made the comments in his nightly address on the eve of the three-month anniversary of the Russian invasion. He noted that since February 24, the Russian army has launched 1,474 missile attacks on Ukraine, using 2,275 different missiles. He said the vast majority hit civilian targets. “Indeed, there has not been such a war on the European continent for 77 years,” he added. “The occupiers want to take away from us not just something, but everything we have. Including the right to life for Ukrainians,” he stated.

Moscow not sure it needs resumed ties with West: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said Moscow will consider offers of re-establishing ties with the West and think whether that is needed, but will focus on developing ties with China.

“If they (the West) want to offer something in terms of resuming relations, then we will seriously consider whether we will need it or not,” Lavrov stated in a speech, according to a transcript on the foreign ministry’s website. “Now that the West has taken a ‘dictator’s position’, our economic ties with China will grow even faster,” he added.

Kherson’s schools and universities will be run in Russian: Moscow-backed official

Russian will become the state language of Kherson, alongside Ukrainian, the Moscow-backed self-proclaimed leader of the regional military administration has said, the Russian state-owned RIA news agency reports.

Kirill Stremousov stated schools and universities will be run in Russian but Ukrainian classes could also be formed at the request of parents. “We will not infringe on anyone’s rights. Plus, we have a large community of Crimean Tatars living in our region. The expediency of giving the status of the state language to the Crimean Tatar language, as is done in Crimea, we will discuss in detail at a meeting with the community,” he added.

Ukraine says 580 foreign companies still doing business in Russia

Ukraine’s foreign minister has said that 580 foreign companies remain in Russia, continuing to do business “as usual”.

“That is, they pretend that nothing happened,” Dmytro Kuleba stated on Instagram on Monday.

He added Ukraine’s foreign affairs ministry sent a request to eight of the largest international corporations to stop working in Russia but had not received a response.

“We cannot order them to come out. But we need to work from different angles,” Kuleba continued.

Russian-backed officials plan to install military base in Kherson

Kherson’s Moscow-backed, self-proclaimed authorities plan to install a Russian military base in the region to “guarantee security”, RIA has reported.

“The Russian army has become the guarantor of peace and security in our region,” noted Kirill Stremousov.

Russia claims that Ukrainian troops are shelling the region from the direction of the port city of Mykolaiv and that Ukraine’s government has stopped paying pensions to Kherson’s residents.

Russian occupants have previously announced they plan to incorporate the region into Russia.

Putin trying to ‘erase Ukrainian identity’: Blinken

“Part of Vladimir Putin’s war is an attempt to erase Ukrainian identity,” the US Secretary of State has stated.

Antony Blinken told the Ukrainian Institute for America that Ukraine’s identity is “powerfully manifested through its culture”.

“And the vibrancy of that culture, the strength of that identity, makes it crystal clear that there again, President Putin’s war will not succeed,” he said in a video posted on Twitter.

US weighing how to wean India off Russian supplies

A key question for US President Joe Biden going into the Quad meetings this week is how to wean India off Russian-supplied military equipment and whether to provide defence aid and other support to India to accelerate that transition.

“The president is very aware that countries have their own histories, they have their own interests, they have their own outlooks, and the idea is to build on commonalities,” said a US official who briefed reporters and declined to be named, the Reuters news agency reports. India frustrated the US with what Washington regarded as a lack of support for sanctions and condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. India abstained in US Security Council votes on the issue, though it did raise concerns about some killings of civilians in Ukraine. India has a longstanding relationship with Moscow, which remains a major supplier of its defence equipment and oil supplies.

German economy minister expects EU embargo on Russian oil ‘within days’

The EU will likely agree an embargo on Russian oil imports “within days”, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has told broadcaster ZDF.

Habeck warned, however, that an embargo would not automatically weaken the Kremlin as rising prices were enabling it to rake in more income while selling lower volumes of oil.

Therefore, one consideration was to no longer pay “any price” for oil, but to agree on upper limits, he added. For that to work, however, many countries would have to get on board.

Zelensky would meet Putin on end to war

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that President Vladimir Putin was the only Russian official he was willing to meet with a single issue on the agenda – to stop the war.

Zelensky stated that arranging any sort of talks with Russia was becoming more difficult in the light of what he noted was evidence Russian actions against civilians under occupation.

He also added that any notion of recovering by force the Crimea peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014 would cause hundreds of thousands of casualties.

Some 20 countries commit new security aid for Ukraine: Pentagon chief

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said that some 20 countries had announced new security assistance packages for Ukraine during a virtual meeting with allies aimed at coordinating arms for Kyiv.

Those who announced new packages included Italy, Denmark, Greece, Norway and Poland, Austin told reporters. Denmark would provide a harpoon launcher and missiles to defend Ukraine’s coast, he said.

“Today was a very successful meeting,” Austin stated, adding, “Many countries are donating critically needed artillery ammunition, coastal defence systems and tanks and other armoured vehicles.”