Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 89

Biden: Russia must pay ‘long-term price’ for Ukraine invasion

President Joe Biden has noted that Russia “has to pay a long-term price” for its “barbarism in Ukraine” in terms of sanctions imposed on Moscow by the United States and its allies.

He stated that if, after any future rapprochement between Russia and Ukraine, “the sanctions are not continued to be sustained in many ways, then what signal does that send to China about the cost of attempting to take Taiwan by force?”

Russia ready to continue talks with Ukraine: Presidential aide

Russia is ready to continue talks with Ukraine, which have been frozen at Kiev’s initiative, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said.

“We, on our part, are ready to continue dialogue. But I would like to stress that the ball of further peace talks is in Ukraine’s court. The freezing of the talks was a totally Ukrainian initiative,” he stated in an interview with Belarus’ ONT television channel.

“Russia has never refused from talks, including at the top level. [Russian President] Vladimir Putin has repeatedly reiterated that. The matter is that serious preparations are needed for a top-level meeting, a meeting between the presidents,” Medinsky noted, adding that documents should be drafted for such a meeting.

“The heads of state should meet to reach final agreements and sign documents, but not to take photos,” he explained.

According to Medinsky, a month ago the Russian side referred to the Ukrainian side a draft agreement and a number of its major positions had already been agreed.

“We wanted to move on. But since then we have seen no intention to continue dialogue on the part of Ukraine. So, our negotiators took a pause,” he stated.

“It looks like they (Ukraine) are in ho haste. The ball is in their court,” he continued.

Russia’s new Black Sea Fleet flagship heads to Odesa: Ukraine army

Ukraine’s army says Russia is strengthening its position in the Black Sea with a new addition to its fleet, the frigate Admiral Makarov. Ukraine says the ship has left the Crimean port of Sevastpotol and is heading towards Odesa.

Russia’s news agency TASS had previously reported a source from occupied Crimea’s intelligence agency saying the Admiral Makarov would be the new flagship of the Black Sea Fleet. It would replace the Moskva warship, which sank in mid-April after Ukraine said it hit it with two missiles. Ukraine’s army announced with the Makarov entering the fold, the risk of missile strikes from the Black Sea had increased.

Russia’s imports down to 2020 levels: Official

Imports into Russia have fallen 2020 levels due to “measures from unfriendly states”, which have led to logistical difficulties, a deputy head of Russia’s customs service has said, state agency RIA news reports.

Ruslan Davydov stated deliveries from the north-west had seen the highest decrease due to port closures and bans on Russian ships. “In addition, we see that in the Baltic countries and Poland, cargoes are artificially slowed down and subjected to 100% inspection,” Davydov continued, adding that this represented an “economic war” against Russia. He noted imports had increased from countries to Russia’s east and south, in particular China and Kazakhstan.

NZ sending 30 army personnel to train Ukraine soldiers in UK

New Zealand will send 30 defence force personnel to the UK to help train Ukrainian soldiers in operating L119 light field guns.

“Our training team has been requested to help train members of Ukraine’s Armed Forces in the use of the weapon system until the end of July,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. New Zealand’s Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Kevin Short stated 230 Ukrainians would be trained and it would take about a week for each training session. Ardern made it clear the NZ soldiers would be based in the UK and would not enter Ukraine.

Ukraine ends taxation agreement with Russia

Ukraine’s parliament has voted to end a double taxation agreement with Russia, which had been in place since 1995 and in which Russian residents operating in Ukraine were exempt from paying Kyiv’s taxes and could be taxed by their home country only, Interfax has reported.

Ukraine’s finance ministry said that now “all income of residents of the Russian Federation received from sources in Ukraine will be subject to a general tax rate of 15% established by the Tax Code of Ukraine,” instead of preferential rates established by the double taxation agreement.

The ministry also added Ukrainian residents operating in Russia will equally no longer be able to pay Moscow’s taxes.

More than 100mn people forcibly displaced in the world: UN

More than 100 million people have been driven from their homes around the world, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has said, citing new data and adding the war in Ukraine was one of the factors propelling millions to flee.

The UNHCR added that protracted conflict in places like Ethiopia and Democratic Republic of Congo were other factors behind the high numbers.

Nearly 6.5 million people have now fled Ukraine due to the war.

Johnson discussed Russia’s blockade of Odesa with Zelensky

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s shipping port Odesa, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Johnson resolved to redouble efforts to provide vital food and humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine and ensure the country was able to export to the rest of the world, the spokesperson added.

US and France discuss how to support Finland, Sweden’s bids to join NATO

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and France’s new Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna discussed the NATO alliance including how best to support Finland and Sweden’s membership bids in a call, the US Department of State has announced in a statement.