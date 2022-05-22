Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 88

Over 1,000 educational institutions destroyed by Russian army: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said more than 1,000 educational institutions have been destroyed by the Russian Army since the start of the war.

“The Russian Army destroyed 1,873 educational institutions. This is a colossal scale of losses,” Zelensky stated.

The figure includes primary schools, universities, kindergartens, and other institutes impacted by Russian shelling since the war began last February.

Women among Azovstal fighters now prisoners of Russia

There are 78 women among the people captured by Russian forces from the besieged Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, a pro-Russian separatist leader said.

Russia’s TASS news agency reported the Donetsk separatist leader Denis Pushilin as saying there were also foreigners among those taken prisoner from the Azovstal steelworks. He did not state how many foreigners were taken prisoner.

“They had enough food and water, they also had enough weapons,” Pushilin told TASS.

“The problem was the lack of medicine,” he added, referring to the Ukrainian forces that had held out at the steel plant.

Russia has blocked 22mn tonnes of Ukraine’s food exports: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that Russia has blocked Ukraine from exporting 22 million tonnes of food products.

Speaking with media after a meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa, Zelensky stated if the global community didn’t help Ukraine unblock its ports, the energy crisis would be followed by a food crisis.

“You can unblock them in different ways. One of the ways is a military solution. That is why we turn to our partners with inquiries regarding the relevant weapons,” he added.

Ukraine says agreeing to ceasefire with Russia will only escalate war

Ukraine’s presidential advisor has dismissed as “very strange” calls in the West to negotiate an urgent ceasefire with Russia that would involve its forces remaining in territory they have occupied in Ukraine’s south and east.

Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters making concessions would backfire on Ukraine because Russia would hit back harder after any break in fighting. “Any concession to the Russian Federation would instantly lead to an escalation of the war. So the war will not stop. It will just be put on pause for some time,” he said. “After a while, with renewed intensity, the Russians will build up their weapons, manpower and work on their mistakes, modernise a little, fire many generals… And they’ll start a new offensive, even more bloody and large scale, taking into account all mistakes,” Podolyak added.

Ukraine’s army deterring Russia’s attacks on Slovyansk, Severodonetsk

President Volodymyr Zelensky has noted that Ukraine’s army has for days been deterring Russia’s advances on Slovyansk and Severodonetsk.

“The situation in Donbas is extremely difficult. As in previous days, the Russian army is trying to attack Slovyansk and Severodonetsk. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are deterring this offensive,” Zelenskyy stated.

Russia’s defence minister announced on Friday that Moscow’s forces had almost taken full control of Luhansk. Russia is intensifying its offensive on Severodonetsk, which is the last Ukrainian stronghold in the region.

Russia again accuses Ukraine of firing on Kursk region

The governor of Russia’s Kursk region has again accused Ukraine of firing on its settlements, TASS news agency reports.

“Tetkino and nearby residential areas were subjected to Ukraine’s fire once again,” Roman Starovoit said on Saturday, adding he would provide further details on the situation later.

The governor noted there were no casualties or damage to infrastructure as a result of the attack.

Ukraine ready to exchange its soldiers for Russian prisoners of war: Zelensky

The Ukrainian president says his country is prepared to exchange its troops who surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol for Russian prisoners.

In an interview with a Ukrainian television channel, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated the most important thing for him was is to save the maximum number of people and soldiers. “We will bring them home,” he added. Russia claims to have taken full control of the besieged city of Mariupol after the last group of Ukrainian soldiers surrendered.​​ Zelensky has also warned that only a diplomatic breakthrough rather than an outright military victory could end Russia’s war on his country. “There are things that can only be reached at the negotiating table,” Zelensky continued.

Sanctions ‘practically broken’ logistics in Russia: Minister

Russia’s transport minister has stated that international sanctions have “practically broken” logistics in the country, the state news agency TASS has reported.

“The sanctions imposed on Russia… have practically broken all logistics in our country. And we have to look for new logistics corridors,” Vitaly Savelyev, said on a visit to Russia’s southern port city of Astrakhan, on the Caspian Sea The new corridors for moving goods include a north-south route through two Caspian Sea ports: Olya and Makhachkala. The minister’s comments were a rare admission from the Kremlin that sanctions intended to cripple Russia’s economy are having a significant effect.

Portugal PM visits Ukraine

Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa says he supports Ukraine’s European Union accession bid.

Speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Kyiv, Costa backed Ukraine’s EU ambitions saying “the worst thing the European Union could do to Ukraine would be to divide itself now over any decision regarding the future.”

Costa reaffirmed Portugal’s commitment to the reconstruction of Ukraine stating it should be a priority in the next European Councils to find a collective response on how to rebuild the war-torn country.

Erdogan: Turkey expects concrete Swedish steps on ‘terrorism’

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan says he told Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson that Ankara expects concrete steps regarding its concerns about “terrorist organisations”, the state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

In a phone call, Erdogan also stated an arms exports embargo imposed on Turkey after its Syria incursion in 2019 should be lifted.

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO on Wednesday, following Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey surprised NATO allies last week by objecting to the two countries’ membership, but Western leaders have expressed confidence that Ankara’s objections will not be a roadblock for the NATO accession process.

Finland’s president holds talks with Erdogan

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto says he held “open and direct” talks with Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan to discuss Finland’s bid for NATO membership.

Erdogan has publicly questioned whether Finland and Sweden should be allowed to join the military alliance.

“I stated that as NATO allies Finland and Turkey will commit to each other’s security and our relationship will thus grow stronger,” Niinisto tweeted after the call.

“Finland condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Close dialogue continues,” he added.

Zelensky talked to Italian PM, urged more Russia sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he talked to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and stressed the importance of more sanctions on Russia and unblocking Ukrainian ports.

Zelenskyy tweeted that he had also thanked Draghi for his “unconditional support” of Ukraine’s bid to become a member of the European Union.

Draghi had initiated the call, he added.