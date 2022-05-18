Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 84: UN confirms over 3,750 civilian deaths in Ukraine

Finland, Sweden submit NATO membership application

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that Finland, Sweden have officially applied to join the world’s biggest military alliance, a move driven by security concerns over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“I warmly welcome the requests by Finland and Sweden to join NATO. You are our closest partners,” Stoltenberg told reporters after a receiving their application letters from the two Nordic countries’ ambassadors. “This is a good day at a critical moment for our security,” he added. The application must now be weighed by the 30 member countries. That process is expected to take about two weeks, although Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed reservations about Finland and Sweden joining.

Turkey’s list of demands to NATO revealed

Turkey’s list of demands for NATO and its prospective members Finland and Sweden includes the removal of sanctions imposed on Ankara over its purchase of S-400 missile defense systems from Russia, as well as re-inclusion in the F-35 advanced aircraft program, Bloomberg reported, citing “three senior Turkish officials.”

On May 15, Finland and Sweden officially announced their intention to join NATO in the wake of the ongoing Russian military offensive on Ukraine. To make it possible, all members of the alliance would have to unanimously support their bids. Turkey, however, announced it would not say “yes” to Helsinki and Stockholm because they do not have “a clear unequivocal stance” against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Front (DHKP/C), groups that Ankara considers terrorist organizations.

Sweden and Finland have a record of granting political asylum to people from Turkey, particularly ethnic Kurds, fleeing internal conflicts – something that Ankara finds unacceptable. According to Bloomberg, Turkish leadership demands that Sweden and Finland “publicly denounce not only the PKK, but also its affiliates before being allowed to join the bloc.”

As Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu confirmed on Monday, his country also wants Sweden and Finland to cancel trade restrictions they imposed on Turkey.

However, as Bloomberg’s sources stated on the condition of anonymity, Turkey’s wish list is long.

“Turkey wants to be re-included in the F-35 advanced aircraft program, from which it was barred after it bought S-400 missile-defense systems from Russia. It also has an outstanding request to the US to purchase dozens of F-16 warplanes and upgrade kits for its existing fleet,” Bloomberg writes.

Ankara also wants the US to lift sanctions that Washington imposed on it for purchasing the S-400 missiles.

The news agency’s sources, however, refuted the suggestions that Turkey’s objections against Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership were in any way related to Ankara’s ties with Moscow. Russia has warned Helsinki and Stockholm against joining the bloc and promised an appropriate response should they create threats.

On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted that “Turkey is a valued ally and any security concerns need to be addressed.”

Russia: West crossed even its own red lines

Western nations scrapped their own values and even crossed their own red lines, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.

“It appears to me that the West crossed not only our red lines. In essence, it crossed its own red lines as well,” she said in a video, posted on YouTube by Belarusian news agency BelTA.

“They declared freedom of speech, international law, democracy and freedom in general to be their ultimate values. They trampled upon it all, they crossed it all out, all by themselves,” she added.

In her words, Russia used every opportunity to preserve the international balance, achieved after World War II.

The diplomat went on to say that Russia was ready to compromise and negotiate with the West until the very last moment, despite anti-Russian sanctions and “derogatory attitude to our history.”

Zakharova drew attention to the fact that there is no unity, solidarity and shared outlook within NATO.

“We have been persuaded for many years that it is an alliance of like-minded countries, that they come together solely because they have common interests, ideology, approaches to key issues, and at the same time they differ from the rest of the world that has not yet matured to these high standards,” the diplomat noted.

“Today we see that these civilized foundations don’t differ much from barbarism, based on what they profess, namely the culture of cancellation, aggression, and all kinds of phobias you can think of,” Zakharova added.

“The second point is that there is no solidarity, common grounds and unity. First, there is no unity in their own ranks. This is not just a difference in views on the development prospects. These are claims against each other, verging on hatred. Look at the statements they allow towards the countries members of the alliance not over the past month or weeks, but for the past years,” she said, citing such statements as “the brain death of NATO”.

She also stressed that there is no unity among the political leadership of these countries and the people.

“After all, the decisions that were made are presented as the decisions of freedom-loving Finland and Sweden, while in fact they mean that these countries are being drawn into NATO. And they are by no means based on the opinion of the population of these countries,” Zakharova continued.

UN confirms 3,752 civilian deaths in Ukraine

The UN has confirmed 3,752 civilian deaths in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began on February 24.

In its latest civilian casualties update, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) confirmed 7,814 civilian casualties in the country: 3,752 killed and 4,062 injured.

“Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes,” the OHCHR said, adding the actual number of deaths is far higher.

Russia’s Ukraine army has ‘resourcing problem’ and ‘disunited command’: UK

Russia has a “significant resourcing problem” in Ukraine and a “disunited command” which hampers its operations, the UK’s defence ministry has announced.

In its latest intelligence briefing, the ministry said that despite Russian troops having circled the port city of Mariupol for more than ten weeks, Ukraine’s stiff resistance delayed them gaining full control of the city.

The ministry said Russia “made significant use of auxiliary personnel” to overcome the resistance, which included the deployment of Chechen forces. While Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov maintains oversight over deployment, his cousin acts as field commander of the forces in Mariupo, it added.

This disparate structure “is contributing to a disunited command which continues to hamper Russia’s operations,” the ministry added.

Australia sanctions Russian journalists and other ‘purveyors of propaganda’

Australia has sanctioned 11 individuals and 12 entities it says are “purveyors of propaganda and disinformation who have sought to legitimise Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine,” according to a statement from the foreign minister.

Individuals sanctioned include the First Deputy Director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), Sergei Korolyov, and All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company journalist, Yevgeny Poddubny.

Among the entities is the Wagner group, described as Putin’s de-facto private army, and two Belarusian enterprises, the statement from Marise Payne said.

Canada introduces bill to ban Russia’s Putin and others from entering country

Canada has introduced a bill in the Senate that will ban Russian President Vladimir Putin and some 1,000 other members of his government and military from entering the country as it continues to ratchet up sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine.

“Banning close associates and key supporters of Putin’s regime, including those responsible for this unprovoked aggression, from entering our country is one of the many ways in which we’re holding Russia accountable for its crimes,” Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said in a statement.

Canada has imposed a number of sanctions against Russia, along with other Western allies, since Russia began what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine in February.

Canada has sanctioned the Russian defense sector and hundreds of individuals and entities while at the same time sending weapons to Ukraine. Earlier this month during a trip to Kyiv, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised more weapons and equipment.

In response to sanctions, Russia has banned Trudeau, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and almost 600 other Canadians from entering the country.

Russia won’t allow World War III to break out but is ready to repel aggression: Medvedev

Russia won’t allow World War III to break out but is able to give an immediate and “super powerful” response in the event it comes under attack, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said.

He added the country’s nuclear shield consists of an arsenal of state-of-the-art and reliable weapons that “cools the ambitions of those who is ready to unleash World War III with their own and someone else’s hands.”

“We won’t allow this situation,” he continued, stating, “But we are forced to always say as a reminder that in the event of an attack on our country we are able to give an immediate and super powerful response, repel any aggression that threatens our state.”

He noted Russian science needs support in the conditions of sanctions.

“We will increase import replacement, introduce original domestic solutions and train high-potential specialists,” he said, adding, “Large state corporations and private companies must get involved in this work as customers and organizers.”

Russia was open to scientific cooperation with friendly countries, Medvedev continued.

US: Lavrov-Blinken talk possible if it helps de-escalation in Ukraine

The US government believes that a conversation between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would not be constructive at this point, but is possible in the future if it has the potential to facilitate de-escalation in Ukraine, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price has told reporters.

“The Secretary has not spoken to his Russian counterpart since February,” he said, adding, “The Russian Federation <…> has not afforded us any reason to believe that a conversation at that level between Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov would be constructive in the current environment.”

“If we make the judgment that a conversation between them could advance the cause of a dimunition of violence or easing the humanitarian plight of the Ukrainian people that they may have going forward,” the Department of State spokesman continued.

According to Price, his country “demonstrated many times that we have no bones about picking up the phone” if doing so has the potential to lead to a “more constructive outcome.”

“Everything we have heard from our Ukrainian partners, everything we have heard publicly from the Russians gives us no indication that a conversation at this time would be a useful exercise,” the US diplomat noted.

In his words, lines of communication between Russia and the United States still exist. For example, US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan, “continues, as he did last week, to meet with and to speak with his MFA counterparts,” while US Department of State officials continue “have occasional contact with Russian officials who are based here [in Washington].”

War entering ‘protracted phase’: Ukraine’s DM

The war with Russia is entering “a protracted phase”, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said, as Moscow’s troops are now trying to take full control of the east and south of the country.

“Russia is preparing for a long-term military operation,” Reznikov told EU defence ministers and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. “The war is entering a protracted phase,” he added in the speech, the text of which was published on his Facebook page. According to Reznikov, Russian troops are currently building fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in order to “move to defence if necessary”.

European Commission to unveil plan to wean region off Russian energy: Report

The European Commission is expected to unveil a 210 billion euro ($221bn) plan for how Europe can end its reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027, the Reuters news agency has reported.

To wean countries off those fuels, Brussels will propose a three-pronged plan: a switch to import more non-Russian gas, a faster rollout of renewable energy, and more effort to save energy, according to draft documents seen by Reuters.

The draft measures, which could change before they are published, include a mix of European Union laws, non-binding schemes, and recommendations national governments could take up.

Sanctions succeeding in cutting off Russia’s access to technology: US

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has said concerted efforts by the EU and the US to cut off Russia’s access to technology over its war on Ukraine have greatly succeeded.

“We’ve essentially stopped sending high-tech to Russia, which is what they need for their military,” stated Raimondo, after returning from a meeting near Paris of the EU-US Trade and Technology Council. Representatives of the EU Commission, the bloc of 27 nations’ executive body, and the Biden administration agreed to further coordinate their actions “to mitigate the negative impacts” of Russia’s war in Ukraine on the global economy.

US says it will not define Ukraine’s objectives in war

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price has said it is up to Ukraine to define its own objectives in talks with Russia to end the war.

“It is not for us to define the objectives that our Ukrainian partners seek to achieve,” Price told reporters, adding, “It is the task of the Ukrainian government, which is in turn expressing the will of the Ukrainian people.”

He noted that Washington’s “task” is to support Kyiv.

Fate of hundreds of Ukrainian fighters uncertain after surrender

The fate of Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant remained uncertain on Tuesday after hundreds surrendered and were transported to Russian-controlled territory.

While Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said “an exchange procedure will take place for their return home”, President Volodymyr Zelensky cautioned that “the work of bringing the boys home … needs delicacy and time”.

The speaker of Russia’s parliament stated it will consider banning the exchange of Russian prisoners of war for captured members of Ukraine’s Azov regiment.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the State Duma, noted its members were “Nazi criminals” who should not be included in prisoner exchanges.

The fall of Mariupol appears at hand as Ukraine is moving to abandon the Azovstal steel plant where its soldiers had held out for months. The port city would become the largest in Ukraine to be fully captured by Russia.

Zelensky said Ukraine is working to get its remaining troops safely out of the steel plant.

In his nightly video address to the nation, he noted the evacuation mission was being supervised by Ukraine’s military and intelligence officers and added that “the most influential international mediators are involved”.

Russian shelling hits Lviv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian missiles struck the regions of Lviv, Sumy and Chernihiv on Tuesday.

Russian forces had also carried out air raids in the Luhansk region, in the east of the country, Zelensky stated in a late-night video address.

He noted the attacks were Russia’s attempt to “compensate” for failures in the east and south of the country.

“They cannot demonstrate success with general military action in the areas where they are trying to advance. So they are trying to show success through their missiles and other activities,” Zelensky added.

Russia holding civilian Mariupol evacuees in prison colony: Ombudsman

Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman said the Russian military was holding more than 3,000 civilians from Mariupol at another former penal colony near Olenivka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

Seven buses carrying an unknown number of Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from the Mariupol steel plant were seen arriving Tuesday at former penal colony No 120 near Olenivka.

Ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova stated on Telegram earlier on Tuesday that the civilians were being held at former penal colony No 52, also near Olenivka. She added most civilians are held for a month, but those considered “particularly unreliable,” including former soldiers and police, are held for two months.

Denisova noted those held include about 30 volunteers who delivered humanitarian supplies to Mariupol while it was under Russian siege.

Ukrainian fighters killed high-ranking Russian officers: Officials

Ukrainian fighters have reportedly killed several high-ranking Russian officers in the southern city of Melitopol, the regional administration has claimed.

Russian forces have occupied the city since early in the war.

According to the regional administration, the occupiers are trying to conceal the situation but Russian troops were more actively checking private cars in the city on Tuesday, most likely looking for the fighters.

No details of the killings were given and the report could not immediately be confirmed, according to The Associated Press news agency.

Ukraine ordered Mariupol fighters to surrender after negotiations with Russia: Think-Tank

Ukraine, in negotiating to evacuate its fighters from the Azovstal steel plant, likely agreed to Russia’s probable condition of surrender and ordered its troops to do so, the Institute for the Study of War has suggested.

“Mariupol defenders trapped in the Azovstal Steel Plant likely surrendered after Ukrainian officials negotiated evacuation measures with the Kremlin,” the institute said in its latest campaign assessment. “The Kremlin might have agreed to the conditional surrender of the Azovstal defenders to accelerate Russia’s ability to declare Mariupol fully under its control,” it added. The institute also announced there were mixed responses on Russian social media channels to the event, with some blaming the Russian government for negotiating with Ukrainian “terrorists” and “Nazis”.

Cannes Film Festival opens with Zelensky

The 75th Cannes Film Festival has kicked off with a live satellite video address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who called on a new generation of filmmakers to confront dictators as Charlie Chaplin satirised Adolf Hitler.

Zelensky, streamed live and dressed in his signature olive green shirt, drew a thunderous standing ovation and spoke at length about the connection between cinema and reality.

"C'est du cinéma que dépend notre avenir." Les mots forts de Volodymyr Zelensky pendant la Cérémonie d’ouverture du 75e Festival de Cannes.

–

"Our future depends on cinema." The strong speech of Volodymyr Zelensky during the Opening Ceremony of #Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/DoT8TYIVAu — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 17, 2022

He quoted Chaplin’s final speech in The Great Dictator, which was released in 1940, in the early days of World War II: “The hate of men will pass, and dictators die, and the power they took from the people will return to the people.”

“We need a new Chaplin who will demonstrate that the cinema of our time is not silent,” implored Zelensky.