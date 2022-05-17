Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 83: Ukraine confirms 260 soldiers evacuated from Mariupol plant

All EU countries will support applications of Sweden, Finland to join NATO: Borrell

All EU member states will support Sweden and Finland in joining NATO, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell noted on Tuesday.

“We will talk also about the demand from Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO, they will receive a strong support, I am sure, from all member states because it increases our unity and makes us stronger,” Borrell stated ahead of a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

The diplomat also expressed the hope that the alliance will overcome Turkey’s objections to the Nordic countries’ bid to obtain NATO membership.

Ankara expects Putin to pay visit to Turkey in coming days

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for a working meeting in Turkey, with the visit expected in the coming days, media reported on Tuesday.

A high-level delegation from Russia led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak will arrive in Turkey on Wednesday to hold talks with economic departments, the Yeni Safak newspaper said, noting that Turkey is currently having difficulty entering northern markets due to the operation in Ukraine.

During the meetings, the sides will work out the ground for a high-level business meeting between Turkey and Russia, the daily added. In this regard, Putin is expected to visit Turkey in the coming days.

US has turned into a state hostile to Russia: Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the United States has became a hostile state to Russia.

Peskov stressed that Russia’s existence is an irritant to the West and that western countries are prepared to do anything to prevent Russia from developing.

Russia tried to reach out to the West and agree on new security principles, but it was not really listened to, Peskov noted.

“They didn’t listen to us very much, because there is very strong competition in the world. And in general, the collective West is arranged in the form of a pyramid, the United States being at the top, no matter what anyone says. And the decision-making centre is there,” Peskov added.

Russia is confident of its victory and will achieve the goals that were set, Peskov announced.

Tehran says intends to resume mediation efforts Between Russia and Ukraine

The Iranian authorities intend to resume their efforts to act as a mediator between Moscow and Kiev and resolve the conflict, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told Sputnik.

“We will be able to contribute [to the resolution of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia] as much as we are able and as far as both sides are ready. Iran … will launch a new round of its efforts [to resolve the conflict],” Khatibzadeh said, adding that both sides take Iran’s mediation seriously.

US frees Russia’s hands to act by forcing Finland, Sweden to join NATO: Moscow

By forcing previously-neutral Finland and Sweden to seek accession to NATO Washington has freed Moscow’s hands to act, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“What Finland and Sweden, their political forces are doing under pressure from Washington frees Russia’s hands,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“The US is forcing these countries that have pursued a neutral policy for many decades by not joining military blocs to change their strategic direction and course,” added Zakharova, appearing on Soloviov Live.

Sweden signs application for NATO membership

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde on Tuesday morning signed an application declaring the country wants to join NATO.

The move marks a formal step by Stockholm toward joining the US-led military alliance — ending decades of military neutrality — as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparks a dramatic evolution in European security and geopolitics.

“It feels very big, very serious, and it feels like we have arrived at a conclusion which is the best for Sweden,” Linde said.

“We don’t know how long it will take, but we calculate that it could take up to a year.

“Now this week, this application will be submitted, together with Finland, in a day or so, and then it will be processed by NATO,” Linde added.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson stated Monday that the country should join NATO together with neighboring Finland to “ensure the safety of Swedish people.”

Russian President Vladimir President Putin said the entry of the two Nordic countries into NATO will not create a threat to Russia, but military expansion into the territory will “certainly cause our response.”

Kharkiv official says Ukrainian forces are advancing in the northeast

Ukrainian soldiers are advancing to the north and northeast of Kharkiv, according to the head of the northeastern city’s regional military administration, as a weeks-long counter-attack gathers pace.

Oleh Syniehubov told Ukrainian television Tuesday that fighting was underway northeast of Ukraine’s second-largest city, toward the town of Vovchansk, along the Russia-Ukraine border.

The town has become a resupply route for Russian forces as they try to sustain their offensive into the Donetsk and Luhansk regions further south. Disrupting that supply line could compromise the Russians’ ability to reinforce their offensive towards Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

“Active hostilities are taking place in settlements north of the region,” Syniehubov stated, adding, “The enemy is focused on holding positions. Our troops have to repel (them on) every inch of our territory.”

Syniebuhov added that Ukrainian advances had helped reduce — but not eliminate — Russian artillery attacks on Kharkiv. There had been “relative silence for the last two weeks,” Syniebuhov said, noting, “However, the enemy sometimes hits with artillery strikes.”

There were strikes in the Saltivka and Shevchenkivskyi districts close to Kharkiv on Monday, Syniebuhov added.

“Two people were killed and nine were injured in the past 24 hours,” he said.

Syniebuhov added Russian shelling of other parts of the Kharkiv region continued.

NATO starts drills near Russian border

Large-scale NATO military drills started in Estonia on Monday. The exercise dubbed ‘Hedgehog 2022’ is one of the largest in the Baltic nation’s history, according to the military bloc. The drills will involve some 15,000 troops from 14 nations, including both military bloc members and their partners.

Soldiers from Finland, Sweden, Georgia and Ukraine are among those that will take part in the exercise, Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported. The drills will include all branches of the armed forces and will involve air, sea and land exercises, as well as cyber warfare training, according to the broadcaster.

According to a NATO statement, the drills will also see the US Navy Wasp-class landing ship ‘Kearsarge’ take part in the exercises. Both the military bloc and Estonian Defense Forces deputy commander, Major General Veiko-Vello Palm, have denied that the drills just over 60km from the Russian border have anything to do with Moscow’s ongoing military action in Ukraine.

The drills started just a day after Finland and Sweden officially announced their plans to join NATO, and were planned long before the conflict in Ukraine broke out, Western officials have said.

The exercises in Estonia are, however, just one part of NATO’s large-scale military activities near the Russian border. Another Baltic state, Lithuania, is hosting the ‘Iron Wolf’ exercise, which involves 3,000 NATO troops and 1,000 pieces of military equipment, including Germany’s Leopard 2 tanks.

Two of NATO’s biggest exercises – ‘Defender Europe’ and ‘Swift Response’ – are taking place in Poland and eight other countries, involving 18,000 troops from 20 nations, according to NATO’s statement on Friday.

“Exercises like these show that NATO stands strong and ready to protect our nations and defend against any threat,” the military bloc’s spokesperson, Oana Lungescu, stated, adding that the drills “help to remove any room for miscalculation or misunderstanding about our resolve to protect and defend every inch of allied territory.”

The NATO Response Force is currently taking part in the 7,500-strong ‘Wettiner Heide’ drills in Germany. The Mediterranean Sea is about to witness ‘Neptune series’ naval drills involving the USS ‘Harry S. Truman’ carrier strike group that will be placed under NATO command. This will only be the second time since the end of the Cold War that a US carrier group has been transferred under the military bloc’s command, NATO has announced.

In June, the Baltic States and Poland will host what NATO describes as “Europe’s largest integrated air and missile defense exercise,” which would involve 23 nations.

In late April, Finland hosted NATO naval drills. Now, it is also hosting a joint land exercise, in which troops from the US, the UK, Estonia and Latvia are participating.

The massive military wargames are taking place amid heightened tensions between Russia, NATO and some of the military bloc’s partners. Finland, which shares a long border with Russia, and Sweden decided to reconsider their long-standing policy of non-alignment following a major change in public opinion after the launch of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

The development sparked a wave of criticism from Moscow, which warned that it would have to respond if Finland and Sweden join NATO. Moscow also maintains that it considers NATO’s expansion as a direct threat to its own security.

Russia likely to rely heavily on ‘indiscriminate’ strikes in Donbas: UK

Russia is prepared to use “artillery against inhabited areas with minimal regard to discrimination or proportionality,” the UK’s defence ministry has suggested, based on the scale of damage Russia caused to residential buildings.

Around 3,500 buildings have been destroyed or damaged in the Chernihiv region north of Kyiv during Russia’s previous advance towards the capital, the ministry said in its latest intelligence briefing. It added that 80 per cent of the damage was caused to residential buildings.

The ministry added Russia’s reliance on indiscriminate artillery bombardment was likely due to its “limited target acquisition capability” as well as its “unwillingness to risk flying combat aircraft routinely beyond its own frontlines”.

In coming weeks, the ministry warned Russia “is likely to continue to rely heavily on massed artillery strikes as it attempts to regain momentum in its advance in the Donbas”.

Russian governor says border village draws Ukrainian fire

A village in Russia’s western province of Kursk bordering Ukraine came under Ukrainian fire on Tuesday, regional governor Roman Starovoit announced, but there were no injuries, although three houses and a school were hit.

Russian border guards returned fire to quell the shooting from large-calibre weapons on the border village of Alekseyevka, Starovoit wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine’s FM: NATO did little to help Kiev, unlike EU

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has criticised NATO for doing very little for Ukraine in the context of the conflict with Russia. During his interview with Bloomberg, Kuleba also praised the EU for outpacing the Washington-based military bloc.

“In the beginning [of Russia’s special military operation] the perception was that NATO is strong and NATO can act, and NATO can deliver. And the only thing EU can do is to express different levels of concern. The [special operation] proved that everything is completely different. NATO as an alliance […] can do very little, if anything,” he said.

The Ukrainian went on to comment that certain NATO member-states have been “very helpful” to his country’s efforts, sending weapons and financial assistance, but stressed that the alliance as a whole has done nothing.

Comparing NATOs support to that of the EU, the diplomat praised Brussels for applying sanctions, making “strong political statements”, and pledging economic support. Kuleba went as far as to claim that Brussels was not Kiev’s best hope, but rather “Ukraine is the best hope of the EU”.

“The EU is back on track as a driving force, as a body which can shape the future of Europe. And its Ukraine which gave them the chance to demonstrate that they can,” Kuleba added.

Ukraine says over 260 soldiers evacuated from Mariupol plant

More than 260 Ukrainian soldiers have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar has stated.

“53 heavily wounded [soldiers] were evacuated from Azovstal to the medical [facility] near Novoazovsk for medical aid,” Malyar said in a statement.

Another 211 were taken out through a humanitarian corridor, she added.

Ukraine war threatens lives of malnourished children around world: UNICEF

Up to 600,000 additional children worldwide could be left without access to life-saving treatment for severe acute malnutrition due to the rising costs of raw ingredients in part due to increasing fuel prices and the Ukraine war, the United Nations Children’s Fund has warned.

In a news release Sunday, UNICEF said the price of ready-to-use therapeutic food is projected to rise up to 16% over the next six months due to the higher cost of raw ingredients. Other factors, including pandemic supply chain disruptions and drought, have added to the rising prices, according to the release.

The ready-to-use therapeutic food, known as RUTF, is an energy dense paste made of peanuts, sugar, oil and milk powder. Russia and Ukraine are key agricultural producers and exporters, but the war in Ukraine is blocking supply lines.

“Even before the war in Ukraine placed a strain on food security worldwide, conflict, climate shocks and COVID-19 were already wreaking havoc on families’ ability to feed their children,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell stated in the release.

“The world is rapidly becoming a virtual tinderbox of preventable child deaths and child suffering from wasting,” Russell added.

UNICEF estimates at least 10 million children affected by severe wasting don’t have access to RUTF.

Exchange planned for rescued Azovstal fighters taken to Russian territory

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister has said that an exchange would be worked out for the fighters evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant who have been taken to Russian-held territory.

Anna Malyar said in the early hours of Tuesday that 53 seriously wounded fighters were taken from the Azovstal steelworks to a hospital in the Russian-held city of Novoazovsk, which is in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic.

An additional 211 fighters were evacuated to Olenivka, also in Russian-held Donetsk, through a humanitarian corridor.

All the evacuees are to be subject to an exchange, Malyar added in a video posted on social media, without providing further details.

Bodies of three civilians found near Kyiv: Police

Police have found the bodies of three civilians near a village in the Bucha region who they say were killed by Russians when Moscow’s troops had been stationed in the area.

“The burial was found on both sides of the road near Makariv, where the positions of the Russians were located during the hostilities,” the regional police service said in a Facebook post.

“Two people were killed in the head, one person in the stomach. Documents of one of the dead were found at the burial site – a citizen of the Czech Republic.,. The remaining two people have not been identified at the moment, but they were in civilian clothes,” stated Andriy Nebitov, head of the Kyiv regional police.

Residents in the village of Makariv, near Kyiv, spent one month under Russian occupation before the troops withdrew from the region.

Red Cross head accuses Europe of ‘double standard’ on Ukrainian refugees

The quick acceptance of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s aggression puts a spotlight on Europe’s “double standard” for refugees, standing against its non-welcome for people fleeing violence in Africa, the Middle East and elsewhere, the head of the world’s largest humanitarian network has said.

Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, stated his organisation hoped the Ukrainian refugee crisis would have been a “turning point” in Europe’s migration policies.

“But unfortunately, this was not the case,” Rocca added.

In contrast to Poland, Romania, Hungary, Moldova and Slovakia readily accepting refugees from Ukraine, Rocca said migrants, refugees and asylum seekers trying to get to Europe are still dying, facing abuse and struggling to access essential services.

More than 48,000 refugees and migrants have died or disappeared since 2014 while travelling at sea, and the deadliest route is that taken by refugees and migrants across the central Mediterranean to Europe, with at least 19,000 such deaths, he added.

Ukraine’s monthly deficit at $5bn: Zelensky

Ukraine faces a monthly budget deficit of about $5bn per month, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Zelensky mentioned this in his nighttime address in the context of his talks with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva “on how to speed up the provision of financial assistance to Ukraine, given the state budget deficit during the war, which is about $ 5 billion a month”.

Zelensky added he hoped the lives of service members in the besieged Azovstal steel plant will be saved.

“We hope that we will be able to save the lives of our guys,” Zelenskyy continued, noting, “There are severely wounded ones among them. They’re receiving care. Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes alive.”

Moscow says G7 attempts to isolate Russia make global food crisis worse

Russia’s foreign ministry has announced that attempts by the West and the G7 group of nations in particular to isolate Moscow have worsened global food shortages.

“Attempts to divert Russia economically, financially and logistically from long-standing channels of international cooperation are only exacerbating economic and food crises,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on its website.

“It should be noted that it was the unilateral actions of Western countries, primarily from the Group of Seven, that exacerbated the problem of breaking the logistics and financial chains of food supplies to world markets,” it added.

Ukraine says 20 civilians killed in eastern regions

Ukraine’s Joint Forces Task Force claimed that 20 civilians, including a child, were killed in Russian shelling in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The military task force announced in a statement on its Facebook page that 25 communities in the regions were fired at, with 42 residential buildings and a school among locations hit.

There was no immediate response from Russia to the report.

About a dozen buses carrying Ukrainian Azovstal servicemen leave plant

A Reuters witness claims about dozen buses carrying Ukrainian servicemen who were holed up in the Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine’s southeast left the structure.

The new agency reported it was impossible to determine how many servicemen were aboard the buses. It was also unclear whether those on board were all among the 40 wounded fighters Ukrainian officers stated to have been beneath the plant.

Some 600 servicemen were said to have been inside.

‘Further escalation remains possible’: Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he sees no sign of an imminent end to the war in Ukraine and warned that a further escalation remains possible.

There had so far been no sign that people had realized the importance of ending the conflict “as quickly as possible,” Scholz told German broadcaster RTL, adding that he was also concerned there could be “an escalation of the war.”

France will defend Finland, Sweden against whatever threat or attack

The French presidential office has announced that France stands ready to support Finland and Sweden, who recently chose to join NATO, politically and through “enhanced military interactions”, and protect the country against any threats or aggressions.