Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 82

EU FMs confident latest sanctions against Russia will be ready soon

The foreign ministers of Austria and Estonia have spoken about the prospect of an upcoming sixth EU sanctions package against Russia, with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg “confident” that the package will be “done in the next days.”

The EU has been ratcheting up its economic action against Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of an EU-Canada Joint Ministerial Committee meeting in Brussels, Schallenberg said that the sixth sanctions package would be “very substantial,” but there was still “a certain need for discussion.”

The whole Russian military complex would be targeted in the upcoming sanctions, he added.

Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets stated that ahead of “very important discussions,” she hoped that EU member states would “make progress and this package will be adopted and also oil will be included to this package.”

Liimets noted that the EU “must continue to support Ukraine, we must continue to give to Ukraine humanitarian aid, also defensive military aid, but also to discuss with Ukrainians how we can support them to reconstruct their country.”

One country holding EU ‘hostage’ on Russian oil embargo: Lithuania

Lithuania’s foreign minister says the European Union’s plans to impose an oil embargo on Russia are being blocked by just one of its 27 member states.

“The whole union is being held hostage by one member state … we have to agree, we cannot be held hostage,” Gabrielius Landsbergis stated as he arrived for a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.

Hungary is the country that is holding out, the Reuters news agency reported, citing unnamed EU diplomats.

Moscow: Finland, Sweden joining NATO would be a ‘mistake with far-reaching implications’

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has stated that a move by Finland and Sweden to join NATO “would be a mistake with far-reaching implications”.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Ryabkov suggested that if Stockholm and Helsinki enter NATO, “the general level of military tension will increase, and there will be less predictability in this area”.

“It’s a pity that common sense is being sacrificed to some phantom ideas about what should be done in the current situation,” he said.

According to him, “This is another serious mistake with far-reaching implications. But there’s nothing to be done, such is the level of those who make the appropriate decisions in the respective countries”.

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister added that the security of Sweden and Finland will not be strengthened as a result of their anticipated accession to NATO.

“The situation, of course, is changing drastically in light of what is happening […] in the countries of northern Europe. […] It is absolutely clear for us that like Finland’s (security), the security of Sweden will not be strengthened as a result of this decision [to join NATO]”, Ryabkov emphasised.

He also said that “in what form” Russia “will ensure” its security following the change in NATO’s configuration remains another matter.

“This will depend on what, in practical terms, will be the result of the anticipated accession of Finland and Sweden to the North Atlantic alliance. They should not have any illusions that we will simply put up with this,” Ryabkov added.

Russian diplomat doubts Europe’s capacity of coping with refugee influx from Ukraine

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has doubted Europe’s ability to cope with the influx of Ukrainian refugees as smoothly as the first wave of refugees from the Middle East.

“I am not sure that they [European countries] will be able to live through this wave as smoothly as they lived through the first wave of refugees from the Middle East,” she stated in an interview with the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

“It was the goal of our country to make Ukraine a common home for all and we offered it as a shared European agenda,” she said, adding that Europe had cared little about people’s lives in other countries when it focused on critical inflation growth in Europe.

“They are yelling that it was a heavy blow for them. But they have no idea of what a real trial is,” she noted.

Kharkiv’s governor strengthened claim Ukraine’s troops reached Russia border

Kharkiv’s regional governor has strengthened earlier claims that Ukrainian troops defending the city of Kharkiv had reached the state border with Russia.

“We are proud of the soldiers of the 227th Battalion of the 127th Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who restored the border sign on the state border!,” Oleh Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

His post included an earlier released video that claims to show Ukraine’s troops reinstalling a blue and yellow border post in the northern Kharkiv region.

Russia still shelling Mariupol and Azovstal: Army

The Russian military has continued artillery and air strikes on Mariupol, particularly on the Azovstal plant where some Ukrainian fighters are holed up, Ukraine’s army reports.

“The main efforts of the occupiers focused on blocking and impacting our units in the area of the Azovstal plant,” the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces announced in its latest update.

Over the past day, the general staff said Ukraine’s army repelled 17 attacks on Donetsk and Luhansk. It also destroyed three Russian tanks, one artillery system and six units of armoured equipment. It added that the losses of Russian personnel were being clarified.

EU foreign ministers to discuss Ukraine, sixth package of sanctions on Monday

The foreign ministers of 27 EU countries will discuss the situation in Ukraine at a scheduled meeting on Monday, an EU official told reporters. The meeting will be attended by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.

According to the EU representative, the ministers “will focus on continued support for Ukraine, diplomatic ties, ongoing work on an action plan to overcome global consequences and counter the manipulation of foreign information.”

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly will also join the discussion.

The EU Foreign Ministers are also expected to discuss the situation around the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, which Brussels has been unable to approve for almost two weeks due to the embargo on Russian oil imports included in it.

On Monday, no decisions on this issue are expected, but the European diplomat expressed confidence that discussions on the next sanctions package will end with a “good result.” The diplomat could not clarify the timing of the decision.

When asked by journalists whether there is a possibility of splitting the sixth package of sanctions into two parts, the EU representative said that it is up to the EU countries whether to split it or not. The official expressed hope that the package will be approved in full.

The sixth package of sanctions against Russia proposed by the European Commission includes a project of a delayed oil embargo. It is proposed to introduce a ban on the import of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia six months after the package comes into force – from 2023. The EC proposed to allow Hungary and Slovakia to purchase Russian oil until the end of 2024. According to sources, the European Commission has already had to soften a number of its proposals on the timing of the introduction, parameters and possible exceptions to the oil embargo.

Hungary opposes the oil embargo with the support of a number of other countries that believe that the damage from this measure will be catastrophic for Europe.

Europe’s dependence on Russian energy coming ‘to an end’: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky has again pointed to the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia, particularly for European nations to ban Moscow’s oil imports.

“Partners need to make decisions that limit Russia’s ties to the world every week. The occupiers must feel the rising cost of war for them, feel it constantly,” Zelensky said in his nighttime address. “Now the priority is the oil embargo. No matter how hard Moscow tries to disrupt this decision, the time of Europe’s dependence on Russian energy resources is coming to an end,” he added. Zelenskyy has denounced Russian attacks on several Ukrainian cities on Sunday, saying the brutality “which Ukraine is experiencing every day, will only lead to the fact that Russian surviving soldiers will bring this evil back to Russia”. He mentioned missile strikes on Lviv and the shelling of Hulyaipole, Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, as well as the cities and communities of the Donetsk region. “They will bring it back because they will retreat. This is how all the feverish activity of the Russian military we see now will end,” he noted. Zelensky has said that the Russian troops were “at a dead end” in the conflict with Ukraine. He added that “the time will surely come when the Ukrainian people fully force” Russia to “recognise reality.”

Ukraine says Russia attempting to encircle its forces in Donbas

Russia is pummelling positions in the east of Ukraine, its defence ministry has stated, as it seeks to encircle Ukrainian forces in the battle for Donbas and fend off a counteroffensive around the strategic Russian-controlled city of Izium.

Russia announced it had struck Ukrainian positions in the east with missiles, targeting command centres and arsenals as its forces seek to surround Ukrainian units between Izium and Donetsk.

Ukraine’s Joint Forces Task Force claimed its troops had repelled 17 attacks and destroyed 11 pieces of Russian equipment while its air defences shot down two Russian helicopters and five drones.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the situation in Donbas remained very difficult and Russian forces were still trying to salvage some kind of victory in a region riven by conflict since 2014.

“They are not stopping their efforts,” he added.

Russian army likely out of combat-ready reservists: Think-Tank

Russian forces have likely run out of combat-ready reservists, forcing Moscow to bring in soldiers from different elements, including private military companies proxy militias, the Institute for the Study of War has announced.

In its latest campaign assessment the institute said Ukraine’s army had around 2,500 Russian reservists were training in Russia’s Belgorod, Voronezh and Rostov regions to reinforce Moscow’s operations in Ukraine. It added this number was not enough to replenish Russian units “that have reportedly lost up to 20 percent of staffing in some areas”. The Institute added Ukraine’s intelligence reported that Russian forces were conducting covert mobilisation and creating new units with personnel who likely have insufficient training to be effective and little motivation to fight. “Russian forces also deployed new conscripts from occupied settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts to maintain an offensive around Kharkiv City, likely due to the lack of Russian reserves,” it stated.

Germany to ban Russian oil regardless of EU

Germany plans to stop importing Russian oil by the end of the year, even if the EU fails to agree on a ban in its next set of sanctions, Bloomberg has reported citing government officials.

“Efforts to seal deals with alternative suppliers are progressing in the chancellery in Berlin and the government is confident it can solve remaining logistical problems within the next six to seven months, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity,” according to the report.

Serbia vows to ‘fight as long as we can’ against Russia sanctions

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says that Serbia is suffering for its refusal to impose sanctions on Russia and that life would be “ten times better” if it did so. But, he stated Serbia will still not impose sanctions because it has an independent policy, regional media N1 has reported.

“Everyone would say that Vucic is announcing the introduction of sanctions. No, we will fight as long as we can to maintain our policy and we are pursuing that policy not because we gain something from not imposing sanctions,” N1 quoted Vucic as saying.

“This is because I listen to experts who are pointing out the costs of natural gas, which would be a loss of a billion… not to mention the reduced direct investments and that seven American producers and actors refused to come to make films because we did not impose sanctions on Russia,“ Vucic added.