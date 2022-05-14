Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 80

Ukrainian military says Russian retreat in Kharkiv continues

The Ukrainian armed forces claimed that Russian forces are focused on ensuring the withdrawal of troops from the Kharkiv region.

Those troops have come under growing pressure from Ukrainian counter-attacks along a wide front to the west of their supply lines.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said there had been more artillery shelling of Ukrainian held territory as the Russians tried to make progress towards Sloviansk, a key objective. The village of Nova Dmytrivka had come under fire, it said, as it has done since late April.

It also added that there had been airstrikes around Dolyna, which is 20 kilometers (more than 12 miles) north of Sloviansk and nearby Adamivka. Airstrikes in the area earlier this week damaged two religious’ sites, according to Ukrainian authorities.

In the Luhansk region, a Russian attack on the town of Zolote had been repulsed, the General Staff said, adding that more cross-border shelling was reported far from the current area of hostilities in the northeastern region of Sumy as well as an airstrike against a village in the region.

Mariupol defenders will hold out ‘as long as they can’

The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment has said his soldiers – holed up in the Azovstal steelworks – will hold out “as long as they can” despite shortages of ammunition, food, water and medicine.

Speaking during an online session of the Kyiv Security Forum, Sviatoslav Palamar said Russian forces continued to attack the plant, the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the southern city.

“We continue to resist and follow the order of our senior political leaders to hold the defence. We are holding the defence and continue fighting despite everything,” he added, according to The Associated Press news agency.

Speaking to a panel that included a number of senior US generals, Palamar appealed for the United States to help evacuate about 600 wounded soldiers from the plant.

Zelensky: Ukraine has retaken over 1,000 settlements from Russian forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated Ukraine has retaken six settlements from Russian forces on Friday, and 1,015 overall since the start of the conflict in February.

”We continue to restore the de-occupied territories of Ukraine. As of today, 1,015 settlements have been de-occupied, which is plus six in the past 24 hours,” he said in his nightly address.

It is unclear exactly how much territory those settlements constitute. Zelensky did outline other gains by Ukraine’s military in those areas.

“We return electricity, water supply, communications, transport, social services there,” he added.

He also stated that “the gradual liberation of Kharkiv region” proves that Ukraine “will not leave anyone to the enemy.”

Hungary must “play its part” & decide if it wants to join EU in Russia sanctions: Senior EU diplomat

Hungary still has to “play its part” and decide whether it wants to display unity with the European Union in sanctioning Russia as the bloc works on its sixth round of proposals, a senior EU diplomat said on Friday.

Speaking during a news briefing in Brussels to journalists, the diplomat stated the proposed sixth round of sanctions would include an oil embargo with the purpose of “having a lasting impact on Russia’s capacity to earn money and to inflict the heavy costs.”

The diplomat noted the proposal still needed to be fine-tuned, as most European countries “need to phase out from oil, and obviously there are realistic economic considerations that should be taken into account and the availability of alternatives are obviously different from member state to member state.”

“So, we need to solve … these concerns one way or the other,” the diplomat added.

The diplomat said they understood that there is an “existential oil dependency on Russia as far as Hungary is concerned.”

“The commission is coming up with proposals, and at a certain point, you have to bite the bullet, you know, and see where you want to be in this, and we hope Hungary will be more forthcoming,” the diplomat continued.

Hungary has been offered “reasonable proposals,” the diplomat stated, adding that the country will have to decide where it stands “so that we can continue to have this important EU unity and send out the same signals to Russia that it should stop the war effort.”

“Negotiations are ongoing every day, including the weekends. So I don’t know where this will end,” the diplomat continued.

On Wednesday, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said Hungary will only vote for EU sanctions on Russian oil if the bloc comes up with solutions to issues it would start.

“We have made it clear to the European Commission that we can only vote for this proposal if Brussels offers a solution for the problems Brussels would create,” Szijjártó added.

“We are expecting a solution not only relating to the transformation of our refineries that would cost hundreds of millions of dollars, not only relating to the capacity increase of the oil pipeline [that runs] across Croatia to Hungary that would cost hundreds of millions of dollars but also with regard to the future of the Hungarian economy, as, like I said before, this current proposal is like ‘an atomic bomb’ for the Hungarian economy,” Szijjártó continued.

No one can predict length of war: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said although Ukrainians are doing everything they can to drive out Russians forces, “no one today can predict how long this war will last”.

“This will depend, unfortunately, not only on our people, who are already giving their maximum,” he stated in his nightly video address to the nation.

“This will depend on our partners, on European countries, on the entire free world,” he continued.

He added that he was thankful to all those who are working to strengthen sanctions on Russia and increase military and financial support to Ukraine.

Zelensky has said Russia is provoking a “large-scale food crisis” by blocking Ukraine’s ports.

“The world has already recognised that Russia’s blockade of our ports and this war are provoking a large-scale food crisis,” he added.

“Russian officials are also openly threatening the world that there will be famine in dozens of countries. And what could be the consequences of such a famine? What political instability and migration flows will this lead to? How much will you have to spend then to overcome the consequences?” he asked.

Ukraine ready to return bodies of Russian soldiers: Official

Ukrainian military authorities have loaded the bodies of Russian soldiers collected after fighting in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions onto refrigerated rail cars.

Volodymr Lyamzin, the head of Ukraine’s civil-military cooperation, said his country was acting in accordance with international law and was ready to return the bodies to Russia.

“According to the norms of international humanitarian law, and Ukraine is strictly following them, after the active phase of the conflict is over, sides have to return the bodies of the military of another country,” he continued, adding, “Ukraine is ready to return the bodies to the aggressor.”

Ukraine appears to have ‘won the Battle of Kharkiv”: IOW

The Institute for the Study of War (IOW) announced it appears that Ukraine has “won the Battle of Kharkiv” with evidence suggesting Russia has “likely decided” to withdraw fully from its positions around city because of the strength of Ukrainian counter-attacks and a lack of reinforcements.

In its latest assessment of the position on the ground, IOW says Russia looks to be “conducting an orderly withdrawal and prioritizing getting Russians back home”.

In other areas, it adds:

Russian troops tried to advance from Izyum but made little progress

Russian military appears focused on encircling Severodonetsk and Lysychansk from the north and south

Ukrainian forces trying to regain control of Snake Island

Ukraine readying war crimes cases against Russian soldiers: Prosecutor

Ukraine’s prosecutor general has announced her office is readying 41 war crimes cases against Russian soldiers.

“We have 41 suspects in cases with which we will be ready to go to court,” Iryna Venediktova said in a live briefing on Ukrainian TV.

“All of them concern Article 438 of the [Ukrainian] criminal code on war crimes, but different types of war crimes. There is the bombing of civilian infrastructure, the killing of civilians, rape and looting,” she added.

It was not immediately clear how many of the suspects would be tried in absentia.

Ukraine has held the first war crimes prosecution of a member of the Russian military in Kyiv, as a 21-year-old Russian soldier went on trial for the killing of an unarmed Ukrainian civilian in the early days of the war. Venediktova noted that two more of the suspects, who are physically in Ukraine, are likely to face preliminary hearings next week.

Talks with Russia on getting defenders out of Azovstal very difficult: Ukraine

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has stated negotiations with Russia on getting defenders out of the besieged Azovstal plant in Mariupol were “very difficult” but did not give details.

“The result may not be to everyone’s liking, but our task is to evacuate our boys. All of them. Alive,” she said in an online post, adding, “God willing we will rescue them all.”

Turkey’s standing in NATO unchanged despite comments on Finland, Sweden: Pentagon

The United States is working to clarify Erdogan’s comments about Finland and Sweden but Ankara’s standing in the NATO alliance had not changed because of them, the Pentagon has announced.

“Nothing changes about their standing in the NATO alliance … we’re working to better clarify [their] position,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.