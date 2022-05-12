Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 78

Russia’s Kharkiv withdrawal shows its inability to capture key cities: UK

The withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kharkiv region “is a tacit recognition of Russia’s inability to capture key Ukrainian cities,” the UK’s defence ministry has said.

In its latest intelligence briefing, the ministry noted Ukrainian forces were continuing a counter-attack in the north of Kharkiv and had recaptured several towns and villages. It said Russia’s prioritisation of operations in the Donbas had left the troops in the Kharkiv area vulnerable.

It added that Russia had withdrawn troops from Kharkiv to replenish. Once reconstituted, the ministry said “these forces will likely deploy to the eastern bank of the Siverskyi Donets River, forming a blocking force to protect the western flank of Russia’s main force concentration and main supply routes for operations in the vicinity of Izium.”

One dead, one injured in Dnipropetrovsk: Governor

Russian shelling of the town of Zelenodolsk, near Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region, has killed one person and injured another, the region’s governor has claimed.

“In the morning, the occupiers again fired on the Zelenodolsk community … They hit just as people were leaving for work. One dead, one wounded … An energy infrastructure facility was destroyed,” Valentin Reznichenko wrote on Telegraph on Thursday morning.

Several dead and wounded in Chernihiv after airstrikes: Governor

Airstrikes hit the town of Novhorod-Siverskyi in Chernihiv overnight, killing and injuring several people, the region’s governor has claimed.

Vyacheslav Chaus stated schools, other administrative buildings and private houses were damaged. “There are dead and wounded. Rescuers and doctors are currently working at the scene,” Chaus wrote on Telegram. He did not specify the number of casualties.

Heavy shelling in Zaporizhzhia village kills one person

The village Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region came under heavy shelling on Wednesday, which killed one person and destroyed 60 residential buildings, Interfax reports.

Missiles fell on Komyshuvakha throughout the day, according to the Zaporizhizhia Regional Military Administration (ZOVA).

ZOVA also said that Zaporizhzhia’s city Orekhov has been shelled for three days in a row. The city council introduced a three day curfew starting from May 13 prohibiting citizens from going out onto the street without a special pass, ZOVA wrote on Telegram.

Nearly 800 missiles launched at Ukraine since February 24: Army

Ukraine’s army has announced 788 cruise and ballistic missiles have been launched on targets in Ukraine from the territories of Russia and Belarus since the start of the full scale invasion.

Alexei Gromov of Ukraine’s armed forces said the main targets were transport infrastructure in the south and east of Ukraine “but they repeatedly fired at other objects of critical infrastructure of social importance”.

EU says bloc wants to ‘weaken Russian war machine’, not fight Moscow directly

Brussels would like to “weaken the Russian war machine” in Ukraine, but does not want a direct confrontation with Moscow, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, has said.

“We are saying that we’re not taking part in the conflict, but we’re taking sides. We want to weaken the Russian war machine. We want to weaken the ability of [Vladimir] Putin and his regime to baselessly attack a sovereign country. We want to help Ukraine defend itself. But we don’t want to go to war with Russia,” Borrell told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper in an interview.

Borrell stressed that the EU must “do more” to make that happen, including by supplying Ukraine with more weapons, weakening the Russian economy, and “isolating” Moscow internationally.

The diplomat stressed that he “didn’t understand” people who say “that the more weapons you supply to Ukraine, the longer the war will last and the greater the suffering of Ukrainians will be…I ask these people: Doesn’t it matter how this war ends? Should the Ukrainians get on their knees and be torn to pieces by the Russians?…You see, wars end in negotiations. But you have to come to the negotiating table from a position of strength, and the task now is to put the Ukrainians in that position.”

Russia made no gains in Ukraine yesterday: Think-Tank

Russian forces made no significant advances anywhere in Ukraine on Wednesday, while Ukrainian forces took further ground northeast of Kharkiv, the Institute for the Study of War has reported.

“The Ukrainian counteroffensive north of Kharkiv City has forced Russian troops onto the defensive and has successfully alleviated artillery pressure on Kharkiv City,” the institute said in its latest campaign assessment.

It added the Russians made no advances in the Severodonetsk-Rubizhne-Lysychansk areas, either.

The institute announced Moscow’s forces may have started a new advance towards Bakhmut after capturing Popasna and “are attempting to consolidate their positions in western Kherson Oblast to push into Mykolaiv Oblast”.

Allies to approve Finland, Sweden NATO bid

NATO allies expect Finland and Sweden to apply to join the alliance in coming days and will grant membership quickly, five diplomats and officials told Reuters.

During the one-year ratification of their membership, the allies would provide an increased troop presence in the Nordic region, hold more military exercises and naval patrols in the Baltic Sea and possibly rotate US and British forces through Finland and Sweden, they added.

Finland and Sweden would not benefit from NATO’s collective defence clause – that an attack on one ally is an attack on all – until the parliaments of all 30 member states have ratified the decision.

Germany may be able to withstand winter without Russian gas: Minister

Germany may be able to cope with a boycott of Russian gas imports as soon as the coming winter, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has stated.

“If we have full storage facilities at the turn of the year, if two of the four floating LNG tankers we have leased are connected to the grid and if we make significant energy savings, we can to some extent get through the winter if Russian gas supplies collapse,” Habeck told WirtschaftsWoche. Germany is Europe’s biggest natural gas consumer. Last year, Russian gas accounted for 55% of its imports and a sudden stop could trigger a recession in Europe’s biggest economy, a study found this week.

Jill Biden asks Putin to end ‘senseless war’

US First Lady Jill Biden has asked President Vladimir Putin to “please end this senseless and brutal war” in an article for CNN.

Biden wrote of the women she spoke with during her trip to Europe. “A young mother I met in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, told me that when she and her family ventured out in search of food, Russian soldiers would shoot into the lines of people waiting for a piece of bread,” Biden wrote. She also met with President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife Olena Zelenska, saying: “She didn’t ask me for food or clothing or weapons. She asked me to help her get mental health care for all those suffering from the effects of Vladimir Putin’s senseless and brutal war.”

Russians block all evacuation routes out of Mariupol: Official

An adviser to the Mariupol mayor has said that Russian forces have blocked all evacuation routes out of the city.

Petro Andriushchenko stated on Wednesday that there were few apartment buildings fit to live in after the weeks of bombardment and very little food or drinking water. Andriushchenko added some residents who have remained in the city are cooperating with the Russian occupying forces in exchange for food. Mariupol’s mayor told Ukrainian television on Wednesday that conditions in the city were “dire” and Russians had turned Mariupol into a “medieval ghetto”.

Zelensky discusses more Russia sanctions with Scholz

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated he discussed defensive aid, energy sector cooperation and increasing sanctions on Russia in a call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“We appreciate the high level of dialogue with Germany and support in our struggle!” he said in a tweet.

A German government spokesperson noted the Chancellor and the Ukrainian president “exchanged views on very concrete, practical ways of continuing to support Ukraine and agreed to remain in close contact,” giving no further details.

One dead, three wounded in Russia after Ukraine attack: Belgorod governor

One person died and three more have been injured in southwestern Russia as a result of shelling from Ukraine, the governor of Belgorod has claimed.