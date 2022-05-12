Thursday, May 12, 2022
Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 78

By IFP Media Wire
Russia Ukraine War

Russia, wary of NATO’s eastward expansion, began a military campaign in Ukraine on February 24 after the Western-leaning Kiev government turned a deaf ear to Moscow’s calls for its neighbor to maintain its neutrality. In the middle of the mayhem, Moscow and Kiev are trying to hammer out a peaceful solution to the conflict. Follow the latest about the Russia-Ukraine conflict here:

Russia’s Kharkiv withdrawal shows its inability to capture key cities: UK

The withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kharkiv region “is a tacit recognition of Russia’s inability to capture key Ukrainian cities,” the UK’s defence ministry has said.

In its latest intelligence briefing, the ministry noted Ukrainian forces were continuing a counter-attack in the north of Kharkiv and had recaptured several towns and villages. It said Russia’s prioritisation of operations in the Donbas had left the troops in the Kharkiv area vulnerable.

It added that Russia had withdrawn troops from Kharkiv to replenish. Once reconstituted, the ministry said “these forces will likely deploy to the eastern bank of the Siverskyi Donets River, forming a blocking force to protect the western flank of Russia’s main force concentration and main supply routes for operations in the vicinity of Izium.”

One dead, one injured in Dnipropetrovsk: Governor

Russian shelling of the town of Zelenodolsk, near Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region, has killed one person and injured another, the region’s governor has claimed.

“In the morning, the occupiers again fired on the Zelenodolsk community … They hit just as people were leaving for work. One dead, one wounded … An energy infrastructure facility was destroyed,” Valentin Reznichenko wrote on Telegraph on Thursday morning.

Several dead and wounded in Chernihiv after airstrikes: Governor

Airstrikes hit the town of Novhorod-Siverskyi in Chernihiv overnight, killing and injuring several people, the region’s governor has claimed.

Vyacheslav Chaus stated schools, other administrative buildings and private houses were damaged.

“There are dead and wounded. Rescuers and doctors are currently working at the scene,” Chaus wrote on Telegram.

He did not specify the number of casualties.

Heavy shelling in Zaporizhzhia village kills one person

The village Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region came under heavy shelling on Wednesday, which killed one person and destroyed 60 residential buildings, Interfax reports.

Missiles fell on Komyshuvakha throughout the day, according to the Zaporizhizhia Regional Military Administration (ZOVA).

ZOVA also said that Zaporizhzhia’s city Orekhov has been shelled for three days in a row. The city council introduced a three day curfew starting from May 13 prohibiting citizens from going out onto the street without a special pass, ZOVA wrote on Telegram.

Nearly 800 missiles launched at Ukraine since February 24: Army

Ukraine’s army has announced 788 cruise and ballistic missiles have been launched on targets in Ukraine from the territories of Russia and Belarus since the start of the full scale invasion.

Alexei Gromov of Ukraine’s armed forces said the main targets were transport infrastructure in the south and east of Ukraine “but they repeatedly fired at other objects of critical infrastructure of social importance”.

EU says bloc wants to ‘weaken Russian war machine’, not fight Moscow directly

Brussels would like to “weaken the Russian war machine” in Ukraine, but does not want a direct confrontation with Moscow, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, has said.

“We are saying that we’re not taking part in the conflict, but we’re taking sides. We want to weaken the Russian war machine. We want to weaken the ability of [Vladimir] Putin and his regime to baselessly attack a sovereign country. We want to help Ukraine defend itself. But we don’t want to go to war with Russia,” Borrell told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper in an interview.

Borrell stressed that the EU must “do more” to make that happen, including by supplying Ukraine with more weapons, weakening the Russian economy, and “isolating” Moscow internationally.

The diplomat stressed that he “didn’t understand” people who say “that the more weapons you supply to Ukraine, the longer the war will last and the greater the suffering of Ukrainians will be…I ask these people: Doesn’t it matter how this war ends? Should the Ukrainians get on their knees and be torn to pieces by the Russians?…You see, wars end in negotiations. But you have to come to the negotiating table from a position of strength, and the task now is to put the Ukrainians in that position.”

Russia made no gains in Ukraine yesterday: Think-Tank

Russian forces made no significant advances anywhere in Ukraine on Wednesday, while Ukrainian forces took further ground northeast of Kharkiv, the Institute for the Study of War has reported.

“The Ukrainian counteroffensive north of Kharkiv City has forced Russian troops onto the defensive and has successfully alleviated artillery pressure on Kharkiv City,” the institute said in its latest campaign assessment.

It added the Russians made no advances in the Severodonetsk-Rubizhne-Lysychansk areas, either.

The institute announced Moscow’s forces may have started a new advance towards Bakhmut after capturing Popasna and “are attempting to consolidate their positions in western Kherson Oblast to push into Mykolaiv Oblast”.

Allies to approve Finland, Sweden NATO bid

NATO allies expect Finland and Sweden to apply to join the alliance in coming days and will grant membership quickly, five diplomats and officials told Reuters.

During the one-year ratification of their membership, the allies would provide an increased troop presence in the Nordic region, hold more military exercises and naval patrols in the Baltic Sea and possibly rotate US and British forces through Finland and Sweden, they added.

Finland and Sweden would not benefit from NATO’s collective defence clause – that an attack on one ally is an attack on all – until the parliaments of all 30 member states have ratified the decision.

Germany may be able to withstand winter without Russian gas: Minister

Germany may be able to cope with a boycott of Russian gas imports as soon as the coming winter, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has stated.

“If we have full storage facilities at the turn of the year, if two of the four floating LNG tankers we have leased are connected to the grid and if we make significant energy savings, we can to some extent get through the winter if Russian gas supplies collapse,” Habeck told WirtschaftsWoche.

Germany is Europe’s biggest natural gas consumer. Last year, Russian gas accounted for 55% of its imports and a sudden stop could trigger a recession in Europe’s biggest economy, a study found this week.

Jill Biden asks Putin to end ‘senseless war’

US First Lady Jill Biden has asked President Vladimir Putin to “please end this senseless and brutal war” in an article for CNN.

Biden wrote of the women she spoke with during her trip to Europe.

“A young mother I met in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, told me that when she and her family ventured out in search of food, Russian soldiers would shoot into the lines of people waiting for a piece of bread,” Biden wrote.

She also met with President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife Olena Zelenska, saying: “She didn’t ask me for food or clothing or weapons. She asked me to help her get mental health care for all those suffering from the effects of Vladimir Putin’s senseless and brutal war.”

Russians block all evacuation routes out of Mariupol: Official

An adviser to the Mariupol mayor has said that Russian forces have blocked all evacuation routes out of the city.

Petro Andriushchenko stated on Wednesday that there were few apartment buildings fit to live in after the weeks of bombardment and very little food or drinking water.

Andriushchenko added some residents who have remained in the city are cooperating with the Russian occupying forces in exchange for food.

Mariupol’s mayor told Ukrainian television on Wednesday that conditions in the city were “dire” and Russians had turned Mariupol into a “medieval ghetto”.

Zelensky discusses more Russia sanctions with Scholz

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated he discussed defensive aid, energy sector cooperation and increasing sanctions on Russia in a call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“We appreciate the high level of dialogue with Germany and support in our struggle!” he said in a tweet.

A German government spokesperson noted the Chancellor and the Ukrainian president “exchanged views on very concrete, practical ways of continuing to support Ukraine and agreed to remain in close contact,” giving no further details.

One dead, three wounded in Russia after Ukraine attack: Belgorod governor

One person died and three more have been injured in southwestern Russia as a result of shelling from Ukraine, the governor of Belgorod has claimed.

“As of now, one person lost his life, he died in an ambulance, and there are three wounded,” the governor of the southwestern region of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on messaging app Telegram.

Ukraine proposes swapping injured Azovstal fighters for Russian prisoners

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says Ukraine has proposed to swap badly injured fighters in the Azovstal plant in the port of Mariupol for Russian prisoners of war.

Vereshchuk stated the remaining Ukrainian soldiers would be evacuated through humanitarian corridors while the Russians would be released following standard procedures for the exchange of prisoners of war.

She added that the government was working around different options to find an actionable one.

“There is no agreement yet. Negotiations are continuing,” she continued.

UK says NATO does not pose a threat to anyone

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said NATO is a defensive alliance that does not pose a threat to any other country, as Sweden and Finland consider joining the organisation.

“NATO is a defensive alliance. NATO poses no threat to anyone. It is there for the purposes of mutual defence,” Johnson stated in a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö in Helsinki.

Russian use of hypersonic weapons in Ukraine is not “game-changing”: Top US general

US Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said the Russian use of hypersonic weapons in Ukraine was not having “really significant or game-changing effects” during a House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing.

“Other than the speed of the weapon, in terms of its effect on a given target, we are not seeing really significant or game-changing effects to date with the delivery of the small number of hypersonics that the Russians have used,” Milley added.

A senior US defense official stated on Tuesday that Russia had launched between 10 and 12 hypersonic missiles against Ukraine so far.

Milley confirmed this was the first time hypersonic weapons had ever been used in combat, and he said that the Defense Department has analyzed each hypersonic strike, but added he could only elaborate on the details in a classified session.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at the same hearing that he concurred with Milley, and he did not think that Russian President Putin’s use of hypersonics would “cause him to be willing to elevate to use a nuclear weapon.”

“I think he’s trying to create a specific effect with the use of that weapon,” noted Austin, referring to hypersonics.

“And as the chairman has pointed out, it moves at a speed that makes it very difficult to interdict. But it hasn’t been a game-changer,” he continued.

Earlier in the hearing, Austin said it was US President Joe Biden’s decision to share intelligence with US allies and partners in the lead-up to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“That created trust amongst our allies in a more meaningful way,” stated Austin, “and that trust allowed us to create greater unity.”

Austin added that intelligence sharing was “a key element” in fostering that unity, which he hoped would continue.

Putin does not want to take on NATO: Pentagon

The United States does not believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to militarily take on the NATO alliance, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has noted.

“As you look at Putin’s calculus, my view – and I’m sure the chairman has his own view – but my view is that Russia doesn’t want to take on the NATO alliance,” Austin stated during a congressional hearing.

Russia’s new offensive focusing on southern and eastern Ukraine is “no less dangerous” than when it attempted to take Kyiv, the US secretary of defence has said.

Austin met with the UK’s defence secretary Ben Wallace tand discussed “the next steps to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian military aggression”, according to a tweet from the UK’s defence ministry.

“Russia’s invasion has entered a different phase that is no less dangerous,” Austin noted, according to a US defence department statement.

“But we will continue to work together with unity and resolve to rush Ukraine what it needs to defend itself now, and in [the] future,” he added.

He also thanked the UK for the assistance it has provided to Ukraine.

“Your country is a leader among allies and partners in providing security aid to Ukraine,” Austin told Wallace.

First Russian soldier to face trial in Ukraine for alleged war crime

Ukraine’s prosecutor general has announced a Russian soldier will stand trial for committing an alleged war crime in Ukraine for the first time since the war began.

Iryna Venediktova said in a post on Facebook that the man, identified as Vadim Shysimarin, is accused of killing an unarmed civilian in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region on February 28, four days after Moscow launched its offensive.

The 21-year-old is currently being held in custody. If convicted, he faces between 10 years to life in prison, Venediktova added.

Russian spy boss compares US with German Nazi propaganda machine

A Russian spy chief has compared the US State Department with the World War II Nazi propaganda machine constructed by Joseph Goebbels, saying Washington had launched an anti-Russia messaging campaign across social media.

Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia’s foreign intelligence agency (SVR), stated the United States was encouraging the spreading of fake information on the popular Telegram messaging service to “discredit” and “dehumanise Russia’s political and military leadership in the eyes of the Russian people”.

“Their actions have a lot in common with the traditions of the Third Reich’s ministry of public education and propaganda and its head Joseph Goebbels,” Naryshkin added in a statement published on the SVR website.

Naryshkin provided no evidence to support the claims of a US-backed information campaign.

Russia regularly accuses the West of funding and supporting anti-Kremlin movements and has labelled dozens of independent human rights groups and media outlets in Russia “foreign agents” over recent years.

World Bank says Ukraine war slowing global remittance growth

The war in Ukraine will help slow the growth of officially recorded remittance flows to low- and middle-income countries to an estimated 4.2 percent this year from a strong 8.6 percent rebound in 2021, the World Bank announced.

The World Bank said in its latest Migration and Development Brief that it expects remittances to Ukraine, the largest recipient in Europe and Central Asia, to rise by more than 20 percent in 2022, but remittance flows to many Central Asian countries will likely fall dramatically.

Russia, hit with crippling sanctions by Western countries over its invasion of Ukraine, is the main source of remittances to Central Asia.

