Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 464

Kyiv mayor reports explosions and incoming drones as air raid alerts issued for entire country

The mayor of Kyiv reported explosions in the capital as air raid alerts were issued across Ukraine early Friday morning (local time).

“There were explosions in the city. The air defense is working. Another wave of UAVs is heading for Kyiv,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

A live map on the website of the Ministry of Digital Transformation shows all areas of Ukraine currently under an air raid alert.

Russia has lost more than 200,000 troops since beginning of invasion: Ukraine’s military

Ukrainian Armed Forces have claimed that Russia has lost about 208,000 troops since the beginning of the invasion, according to Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Grouping of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Cherevatyi noted this was more than the about 170,000 Russian forces he says were involved in the initial invasion in 2022.

NATO stronger in spite of Putin’s attempt to crack the alliance: Biden

President Joe Biden has said NATO is stronger in spite of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attempt to crack the alliance with his invasion of Ukraine. It is bolstered further, he stated, by the recent admission of Finland, “and soon, Sweden”.

“It will happen, I promise you,” Biden stressed, but provided no details.

The United States president was speaking at the US Air Force Academy days after he hinted at a possible deal to overcome Turkey’s opposition to admitting the Nordic country to the alliance.

On Monday, Biden spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to congratulate him on his re-election.

Biden told reporters Erdogan repeated Ankara’s desire to buy F-16 fighter jets from the United States, while Biden urged Ankara to drop its objection to Sweden’s joining NATO.

The White House has denied that Biden is pursuing a deal with Turkey to lift its opposition in exchange for F-16s.

The president emphasised US support for Ukraine in the war with Russia.

“The American people’s support for Ukraine will not waiver,” Biden noted.

Ukraine needs strong security guarantees: Macron, Scholz

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Ukraine needed to be given clear and strong security guarantees at a NATO summit in Lithuania in July.

“Vilnius must send a clear message to Ukraine and Ukrainians. I favour stronger, concrete very clear security guarantees,” Macron told reporters after a European leaders summit in Moldova, adding he would hold talks on the issue with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Potsdam on June 7.

Scholz told reporters that the guarantees should be designed in such a way that they give Ukraine the security it needs against the danger of being attacked.

Scholz stated such guarantees must “also stabilise Ukraine at the same time, which of course also means a commitment with regard to the establishment of defence capability on the part of Ukraine”.

Top US general stresses importance of tanks for Ukraine, says F-16s are long-term effort

The top US general stressed the importance of modern battle tanks for Ukraine, especially with its counteroffensive looming against occupying Russian forces, but cautioned that F-16 fighter jets would be more of a long-term effort.

Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley stated tanks provide the firepower and strength to play a major part in the highly anticipated counteroffensive and will play a critical role for Kyiv.

“Tanks are very important, both for the defense and the offense,” said Milley, speaking to reporters during a trip to France for the commemoration of D-Day.

“Upgraded modern tanks, the training that goes with it, the ability to use them will be fundamental to Ukrainian success,” he added.

Approximately 400 Ukrainian troops recently began training on US-made M1A1 Abrams tanks, a process that is expected to last approximately 12 weeks. About half of the troops are learning to operate the tanks, while the other half will learn how to maintain the complex Western system.

The US committed to providing Ukraine with a total of 31 Abrams tanks. Other countries have already sent in UK-made Challenger 2 tanks and German-made Leopard 2 tanks.

Milley said the tanks will operate in a coordinated fashion with artillery, infantry and more when the counteroffensive begins, utilizing the training on military maneuvers the US has provided for Ukraine in Germany to attack entrenched Russian positions.

“If you look back to World War 2, some of the biggest armored battles that were ever fought in history were fought basically in parts of Ukraine,” he continued.

Milley also addressed the nascent effort to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets or other modern fighters, saying it is more of a long-term plan to equip Ukraine with a modern air force better capable of standing up to Russia’s vastly superior air power.

“Everyone recognizes that Ukraine needs a modernized air force and everyone knows that. It’s going to take a considerable length of time, effort, money, to build that air force,” Milley added.

Russia’s has hundreds of fourth and fifth generation fighters and bombers, dwarfing the smaller, older Ukrainian fleet or military aircraft. Since the beginning of the war, instead of trying to compete with Russian air power by matching them plane-for-plane, the US and other countries provided Ukraine with ground-based aerial defense systems, Milley stated.

“The fastest, cheapest, most effective way to do that was from the ground,” he said.

The flow of aerial defense systems has been effective at forcing Russia’s air force to largely remain out of Ukrainian air space and prevent Russia from establishing aerial supremacy over Ukraine.

With an aerial defense system established across critical parts of Ukraine, the effort has now shifted to bolstering Ukraine’s air force with modern Western fighter jets.

But the plan will still take time, with open questions about who will provide the jets, training, and sustainment needed.

Zelensky wants similar security guarantees given to Israel

President Volodymr Zelensky has told reporters he wants clear guarantees if Kyiv is not given NATO membership in the immediate term. He did not elaborate on what sort of guarantees, but said it needed to be somewhere between what security guarantees Israel receives and full NATO membership. “We have to give a long-term perspective to Ukraine,” Zelensky stated, adding, “It is imperative that the [upcoming NATO] Vilnius summit gives these immediate guarantees.”

NATO commits to preparing Ukraine for end of the war so “history doesn’t repeat itself”

NATO will continue to support Ukraine to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself once the war is over, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

“We all agree that in the middle of the war, we cannot make Ukraine a full member of NATO, but at the same time we need to prepare for what happens when the war ends because then we need to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself,” he stated, adding that could look like Russian forces regrouping and attacking again.

The secretary-general said that Russian President Vladimir Putin made a mistake by underestimating Ukraine and NATO – and the alliance continues to be committed to supporting Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

“It will be a big tragedy for Ukrainians if President Putin wins but it will also be dangerous for us because our message to him and all the alternative leaders including in Beijing, is that when they use force, they get what they want and that will make also us, NATO allies, United States, Europe, more vulnerable,” he continued.

UK pledges to make sure Ukraine has support for successful counteroffensive: PM

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged Thursday to continue to support Kyiv’s government and make sure it has what it needs for a successful counteroffensive, adding that Ukraine’s “rightful place” is in NATO.

Sunak pointed to the UK’s move to provide longer-range weapons to the country. Speaking at the European Political Summit in Moldova, he said the UK was “also the first country to provide battle tanks — I’m proud of that record.”

The prime minister said he wanted to put in place security for Ukraine for the long term so that a “very strong signal” is sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We are not going anywhere, we are here to stay and we will continue backing Ukraine, not just now but for years into the future and he needs to know that and we are sending that signal of support,” he added.

In May, the United Kingdom delivered multiple “Storm Shadow” cruise missiles to Ukraine, giving Kyiv a new long-range strike capability in advance of a highly anticipated counteroffensive against Russian forces.

United Nations expresses concern about slowdown of Black Sea grain exports

The United Nations expressed concern Thursday about a “continuous slowdown” in shipping traffic carrying grain from Ukrainian Black Sea ports during April and May, despite the recent renewal of the grain initiative agreed upon by Ukraine and Russia.

“In May, 33 vessels departed Ukrainian ports, half of the number compared to April,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in New York.

“Only three of those departed from the port of Yuzhny/Pivdennyi, one of the three Ukrainian ports covered in the initiative,” he continued, adding, “Exports in May reached 1.3 million metric tonnes of grains and other foodstuffs, less than half of the previous month,” he continued.

Dujarric said that in the last week the number of inspection teams at the Joint Coordination Center, which clears ships for passage, has been reduced from three to two.

“The limited registrations and reduced inspection teams contributed to the drop of the average daily inspection rate to three,” he added.

He called it a “serious situation,” and said that “global hunger hotspots are increasing and the spectre of food inflation and market volatility lurks in all countries.”

“We will continue our intense engagement with the parties towards the full resumption of operations and continuation of the Initiative, he noted.

Ukrainian officials say Russia has blocked inbound traffic to the Black Sea and the Joint Coordination Centre was not able to formulate an inspection plan for Thursday.

Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said 50 ships were waiting to be cleared through the Bosphorus to be loaded with 2.4 million tons of food.

Ukraine “does not have any responsibility” over groups claiming to fight inside Russia: Official

Ukraine said it “does not have any responsibility” over the Russian dissident groups that have claimed to be fighting inside Russian territory.

Those groups are “acting on their own and that’s why it’s difficult to reply,” Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk said.

Melnyk comments follow Thursday’s claims from The Russian Volunteer Corps, a military group of anti-Putin Russian nationals, that it had begun its “second phase” of fighting inside Russian territory. The Freedom for Russia Legion — a similar but separate group — also claimed Thursday to be “near the border” with Russia.

Although both groups are aligned with the Ukrainian defense forces, Kyiv has previously stated they act as “independent entities” when operating in Russia.

Melnyk said Ukraine “has a legitimate right to attack goals inside Russia,” but caveated they must “proceed with cautiousness.”

“We do not want to create any chance of Russia to accuse us of attacking them,” he continued.

“Our partners and our key allies have requested Ukraine not to use some kind of weaponry that we have received the Russian territory, and that is an arrangement that we really cherish,” the deputy foreign minister added.

Zelensky calls for more Patriot systems until fighter jets are delivered

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked world leaders to provide more Patriot systems until fighter jets are delivered to Ukraine.

“If there were any other systems which were able to protect from any type of modern Russian evil — we would be talking about them,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president, who is at the European Political Community Summit in Moldova, previously said he has heard “powerful support” from allies on providing fighter jets to Ukraine, as well as training Ukrainian pilots. But in the meantime, Zelensky called for a “patriot coalition” and more of the defense systems.

“We have a variety of different systems and I’m grateful to all the partners, but Patriots are Patriots,” he added.

In May, one of the two Patriot systems in Ukraine sustained minor damage, according to United States officials, during a Russian missile attack on Kyiv.

Wagner’s next assignment could be defending Russian territory: Chief

The head of the Wagner private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has suggested that his fighters’ next role may be in defending Russian territory.

First, Wagner wants “at least one month of recovery” after fighting for months in the eastern city of Bakhmut, Prigozhin told Russian military reporters, adding that then there will be “next scuffles, I think, most likely this time on Russian territory.”

His comments come amid attacks on Russia’s border region of Belgorod, where groups of Russian volunteers who oppose the current Kremlin leadership have again claimed to have entered Russian territory. The Kremlin said they were repelled and did not violate the state border.

Wagner fighters are due to leave the Bakhmut area by June 5, being replaced by regular Russian forces. Prigozhin said Wagner units will relocate to rear camps in Donetsk and Luhansk regions for now, away from the line of contact.