Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 102

Powerful explosions heard in Kyiv

The Reuters news agency says powerful explosions have been heard in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

Citing a witness, the agency added smoke was seen in the city following the explosions. Earlier, air raid sirens had gone off across much of Ukraine, including in the Kyiv region, the report stated. Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, has announced “several explosions” took place early on Sunday morning in the Darnytski and Dniprovskyi districts of the capital. “Services are already working on site. More detailed information later,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian DM says ‘optimistic’ forecast sees war over by end of year

Oleksii Reznikov, the Ukrainian Defense Minister, said it is “hard to predict when the war will end, but my optimistic projection is that it may end by the end of the year.”

Reznikov stated Ukrainian defense forces still “need heavy weapons, primarily MLRS, as well as other artillery, tanks, anti-ship systems, unmanned systems, missiles and air defenses.”

“We need them quickly and in quantities commensurate with the scale of the threats. Ukraine found itself in a state of war without adequate support from the democratic world,” he added.

“The situation is changing now, but slowly. We appreciate the contribution of each country which is currently with Ukraine, which has committed itself to increase the effectiveness of international support,” Reznikov said.

He added: “Ukraine has changed its philosophy in the supply of weapons. If in the first month of the war we focused on obtaining anti-tank and anti-aircraft portable systems, now the nature of the war has changed and we need more heavy weapons.”

“In the Kherson region, the Russian army is building a deeply echeloned defense. Our goal is to prevent Russian scenarios from being realized and to liberate our territories as soon as possible,” he continued.

Street fighting continues in Severodonetsk: Zelensky

Ukraine’s president has described the situation in Severodonetsk as “extremely difficult” and said street fighting was continuing in the eastern city.

“Russian troops again fired at the border areas of the Sumy region, Mykolaiv, cities, and people of the Zaporizhzhia region, and Kharkiv region,” Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address. “The situation in Severodonetsk, where street fighting continues, remains extremely difficult. It is also difficult in Lysychansk, Marinka, Kurakhove, and other cities and communities of Donbas. Constant air strikes, artillery, and rocket attacks. By today’s morning, the total number of various Russian missiles used against Ukraine is already 2,503,” he added. Zelensky stated Russian artillery has “destroyed” 113 churches during “the full-scale war” with Ukraine.

US envoy visits Borodyanka, vows accountability

Bridget Brink, the US envoy to Ukraine, has visited Borodyanka, a town northwest of Kyiv where Russian forces have been accused of committing war crimes.

“Borodyanka has suffered horribly,” Brink said in a tweet late on Saturday.

“Bearing witness to atrocities committed in Russia’s brutal war, including families killed in their own homes, only strengthens my resolve to do everything we can to hold the perpetrators of these awful crimes to account,” Brink added.

Borodyanka has suffered horribly. Bearing witness to atrocities committed in Russia’s brutal war, including families killed in their own homes, only strengthens my resolve to do everything we can to hold the perpetrators of these awful crimes to account. pic.twitter.com/vPQ7AzKzPc — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) June 4, 2022

Moscow: big jump in profits from energy exports in 2022

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Western sanctions would have no effect on the country’s oil exports and predicted a big jump in profits from energy shipments this year, TASS news agency reported.

“Considering the price level that has been established as a result of the West’s policies, we have suffered no budgetary losses. On the contrary, this year we will significantly increase the profits from the export of our energy resources,” he added.