Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 101

Reports of fierce fighting in Severodonetsk on Saturday
Reuters news agency is reporting fierce fighting in Severodonetsk on Saturday morning.
Russia had reinforced its troops and used artillery to conduct “assault operations” in the city, Reuters said, citing Ukraine’s military.
But Russian forces had retreated after failed attempts to advance in the nearby town of Bakhmut, it added.
‘War crimes, shame and hatred’: Zelensky dismisses Russian military
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed the danger posed by the Russian military.
“At first it looked threatening. Then dangerous… And now probably just a bitter smile,” he said in his nightly video address.
“Because what’s left of it? … War crimes, shame and hatred,” he added.
He earlier promised his people victory, in a video released to mark 100 days since the Russian invasion.
“Victory will be ours,” Zelensky said, adding that he expected more “good news” on weapons shipments.
Ukraine’s defence minister thanks army, asks for more weapons
Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has called on allies to continue to arm Ukraine after “100 days of resistance, bravery and fortitude”.
“I want to thank our military, volunteers and the entire Ukrainian nation,” Reznikov said in a tweet.
“We appreciate the support of our foreign partners & ask for reinforcement of arms supply, artillery & MLRS, aircraft & air defence systems. Let’s win this war!” he added.
UN warns Ukraine war ‘aggravating’ existing global food crisis
As the cost of food soars around the world, the United Nations warns that the war in Ukraine risks aggravating inflating prices and causing a full-on global food crisis.
Luca Russo, lead analyst for food crises at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), told Al Jazeera that as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sends energy prices higher, the cost of delivering aid has increased as well.
The risk of a severe food crisis is particularly felt in the developing world, he warned.
‘Partial success’ for Russia in Severodonetsk: Think-Tank
In its latest update on the fighting in Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says Russia continued ground assaults in Severodonetsk on June 3 with “partial success” and while it could not confirm the exact control of terrain “Russian forces likely control much of the city”.
Putin blames West for food, energy crises
Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed the West for emerging global food and energy crises and repeated his government’s offers of safe passage for ships exporting grain from Ukraine if mines are removed from the waters.
He also said Western sanctions against Russia would only worsen world markets – reducing the harvest and driving up prices.
He added inflation stemmed from the unprecedented dollar “printing press” during the coronavirus pandemic and blamed short-sighted European policies for under-investment in alternatives to traditional energy supplies and price increases.
Putin said there is “no problem” to export grain from Ukraine, after Moscow’s operation in Ukraine raised fears of a global food crisis.
“There is no problem to export grain from Ukraine,” he noted, adding it could be done via Ukrainian ports, via others under Russian control, or even via central Europe.
Putin stated people are trying to blame Russia for problems on the global food market and denied Moscow had imposed a ban on grain exports from Ukrainian ports.
“The situation will worsen, because the British and Americans have imposed sanctions on our fertilizers,” Putin told national television in an interview.
Ukrainian military: Russian army amassing forces outside Slovyansk
The Russian army is amassing forces for an attack on the city of Slovyansk in eastern Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian General Staff.
The Ukrainian military said on Facebook that there were up to 20 Russian combat units with armoured infantry, artillery and air defence, numbering 600 to 800 soldiers.
Slovyansk is part of the Donetsk administrative region in eastern Ukraine, which Russia has set its sights on completely conquering.
Ukraine has retaken about 20 percent of territory lost in Severodonetsk: Regional head
Ukrainian forces have recaptured around 20 percent of the territory they lost in the city of Severodonetsk during fighting with Russia, the head of the eastern region of Luhansk has stated.
“Whereas before the situation was difficult, the percentage [held by Russia] was somewhere around 70 percent, now we have already pushed them back by approximately 20 percent,” Serhiy Gaidai told national television.
Putin made ‘historic’ error in Ukraine: Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron has said President Vladimir Putin had committed a “historic and fundamental error” by invading Ukraine and was now “isolated”.
“I think, and I told him, that he made a historic and fundamental error for his people, for himself and for history,” he stated in an interview with French regional media.
Macron also did not “rule out” a visit to Kyiv soon.
Biden: Ukraine settlement needed for peace
President Joe Biden has said he thinks a “negotiated settlement” will be necessary to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Asked whether Ukraine should give up some of its territory to Russia in order to end the war and bring peace to the region, Biden stated his policy continues to be that the US will not make any decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine.
He added “it’s their territory” and “I’m not going to tell them what they should and shouldn’t do.”
Russian state depository halts operations in euros after EU sanctions
The Russian National Settlement Depository (NSD) has said it suspends operations in euros due to the latest EU sanctions, calling the situation an emergency.
The EU has expanded sanctions against Russia and added the NSD, which Moscow planned to use to service the country’s Eurobonds, to the list of sanctioned entities, an EU document showed.
Ukraine UN ambassador: Russia playing ‘hunger games’
Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva has said Russia is playing “hunger games” with the world by trying to depict sanctions against Moscow as the reason that grain and other key foodstuffs and fertilizer cannot transit the Black Sea – and not Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Russia has played Hunger Games recently to put the blame on Ukraine and others for blocking Ukrainian food experts,” Yevheniia Filipenko stated in an interview.
Filipenko added Ukrainian forces were intensely motivated to protect their homeland and would one day win the war.
Erdogan tells Stoltenberg Turkey’s security concerns are just
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg by phone that Turkey’s security concerns regarding Sweden and Finland’s membership bids are based on just and legitimate grounds, Erdogan’s office has said.
“Both countries should make it clear that they have stopped supporting terrorism, that they have lifted sanctions against Turkey, and that they are ready to show alliance solidarity,” Erdogan was cited as telling Stoltenberg in the call.
UN Secretary-General renews call for “immediate halt to violence” on 100th day of war in Ukraine
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement renewed his call for an end to violence as Ukraine marked 100 days of Russia’s war.
“I renew my call for an immediate halt to violence, for unfettered humanitarian access to all those in need, for safe evacuation of civilians trapped in areas of fighting and for urgent protection of civilians and respect for human rights in accordance with international norms,” Guterres said in a statement on Friday.
He added the conflict has already killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others, and that the war has “resulted in unacceptable violations of human rights and is inflaming a three-dimensional global crisis – food, energy and finance – that is pummeling the most vulnerable people, countries and economies.”
Guterres said the United Nations is “committed to the humanitarian effort” but ultimately, negotiations and dialogue will be necessary to resolve the conflict.
“The sooner the parties engage in good-faith diplomatic efforts to end this war, the better for the sake of Ukraine, Russia and the world,” he added.