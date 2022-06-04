Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 101

Reports of fierce fighting in Severodonetsk on Saturday

Reuters news agency is reporting fierce fighting in Severodonetsk on Saturday morning.

Russia had reinforced its troops and used artillery to conduct “assault operations” in the city, Reuters said, citing Ukraine’s military.

But Russian forces had retreated after failed attempts to advance in the nearby town of Bakhmut, it added.

‘War crimes, shame and hatred’: Zelensky dismisses Russian military

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed the danger posed by the Russian military.

“At first it looked threatening. Then dangerous… And now probably just a bitter smile,” he said in his nightly video address.

“Because what’s left of it? … War crimes, shame and hatred,” he added.

He earlier promised his people victory, in a video released to mark 100 days since the Russian invasion.

“Victory will be ours,” Zelensky said, adding that he expected more “good news” on weapons shipments.

Ukraine’s defence minister thanks army, asks for more weapons

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has called on allies to continue to arm Ukraine after “100 days of resistance, bravery and fortitude”.

“I want to thank our military, volunteers and the entire Ukrainian nation,” Reznikov said in a tweet. “We appreciate the support of our foreign partners & ask for reinforcement of arms supply, artillery & MLRS, aircraft & air defence systems. Let’s win this war!” he added.

UN warns Ukraine war ‘aggravating’ existing global food crisis

As the cost of food soars around the world, the United Nations warns that the war in Ukraine risks aggravating inflating prices and causing a full-on global food crisis.

Luca Russo, lead analyst for food crises at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), told Al Jazeera that as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sends energy prices higher, the cost of delivering aid has increased as well.

The risk of a severe food crisis is particularly felt in the developing world, he warned.

‘Partial success’ for Russia in Severodonetsk: Think-Tank

In its latest update on the fighting in Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says Russia continued ground assaults in Severodonetsk on June 3 with “partial success” and while it could not confirm the exact control of terrain “Russian forces likely control much of the city”.

The US-based think tank added there had also been significant fighting around Popasna and Izyum, but that Russia had been unable to make any significant advances. In the south, ISW said Moscow was stepping up efforts to consolidate its control of the Ukrainian territories it has occupied – including the distribution of Russian passports – and create the conditions for eventual annexation. However, the think tank added the push to issue Russian passports, had also triggered increased activity from the Ukrainian resistance.

Putin blames West for food, energy crises

Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed the West for emerging global food and energy crises and repeated his government’s offers of safe passage for ships exporting grain from Ukraine if mines are removed from the waters.

He also said Western sanctions against Russia would only worsen world markets – reducing the harvest and driving up prices.

He added inflation stemmed from the unprecedented dollar “printing press” during the coronavirus pandemic and blamed short-sighted European policies for under-investment in alternatives to traditional energy supplies and price increases.

Putin said there is “no problem” to export grain from Ukraine, after Moscow’s operation in Ukraine raised fears of a global food crisis.

“There is no problem to export grain from Ukraine,” he noted, adding it could be done via Ukrainian ports, via others under Russian control, or even via central Europe.

Putin stated people are trying to blame Russia for problems on the global food market and denied Moscow had imposed a ban on grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

“The situation will worsen, because the British and Americans have imposed sanctions on our fertilizers,” Putin told national television in an interview.

Ukrainian military: Russian army amassing forces outside Slovyansk

The Russian army is amassing forces for an attack on the city of Slovyansk in eastern Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian General Staff.