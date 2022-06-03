Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 100

Some 50 embassies resume work in Kyiv: Zelensky

Around 50 embassies have resumed work in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

“More and more embassies resume their full-fledged activities in Kyiv. As of today, there are already 50 of them,” he said, adding this wasn’t only important on a diplomatic, but also a symbolic, level.

“Every new embassy that returns to our capital is a testament to the faith in our victory. Faith that Ukraine will be able to defend its statehood in this war unleashed on our land by the Russian Federation,” he added.

UN confirms 9,151 civilian casualties in Ukraine

The United Nations has confirmed 9,151 civilian casualties in Ukraine from the start of the conflict on February 24 until June 2.

This includes 4,169 people killed and 4,982 injured, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in its latest civilian casualty update, noting that the actual figures are likely “considerably higher”.

“Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes,” the OHCR added.

US and allies vow to hold Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine

The United States and its Allies are vowing to hold Russia accountable for crimes committed by its forces since they invaded Ukraine on February 24.

US Undersecretary of State Uzra Zeya told a United Nations Security Council meeting Thursday on strengthening accountability and justice for serious violations of international law that in nearly 100 days the world has seen Russian forces bomb maternity hospitals, train stations, apartment buildings and homes and even kill civilians cycling down the street.

Zeya added the US was working with its Allies to support a broad range of international investigations into atrocities in Ukraine.

Ireland’s Attorney General Paul Gallagher welcomed efforts over the last three months to support calls for justice in Ukraine, saying Ireland was one of 41 countries that quickly referred the situation in the country to the International Criminal Court.

Gallagher stated the ICC has deployed a team of 42 investigators, forensic experts and support staff to investigate Russian crimes and support Ukrainian efforts.

Ukraine investigates Russians who looted private property in Bucha

Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office has begun an investigation into 10 Russian military personnel who looted the property of civilians in the town of Bucha, in the Kyiv region, when it was under Russian occupation.

The prosecutor’s office said these men had been reported under “suspicion of violating the customs of war”, having stolen items which “could not be used for military purposes: from underwear and clothing to large household appliances”.

“After the liberation of the territories of Kyiv region, the occupiers, retreating to Belarus, from Mozyr sent the looted property in Ukraine by mail to their relatives,” the prosecutor general announced in a post on the Telegram app.

NATO chief in talks with Turkey over Sweden, Finland’s bid to join pact

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that he was in close contact with Turkey to find a way forward to address Ankara’s concerns over Sweden and Finland’s bid to join the alliance.

“When an ally, Turkey, raises concerns, we have to do what we always do and that is to sit down, address those concerns, then find a united way forward. We are in close contact with Ankara, leadership there,” he stated, noting NATO was also in close contact with Sweden and Finland.

Stoltenberg was speaking outside the White House after meeting with US President Joe Biden.

European Parliament bans Russian lobbyists from premises

The European Parliament has announced that it has banned all Russian lobbyists from its premises, AFP reported.

A parliament spokesperson stated it was due to “Russia creating and spreading false narratives about the war in Ukraine through multiple channels, including through state-owned companies”.

Much of key Ukraine city destroyed by attacks

Some 60 percent of the infrastructure and residential buildings in Lysychansk, one of only two cities in the east still under at least partial Ukrainian control, have been destroyed by attacks, a local official has said.

Oleksandr Zaika, head of Lysychansk City Military-Civil Administration, said on an “information telemarathon” cited by the Unian news agency that non-stop shelling had knocked out electricity, natural gas, telephone and internet service.

Zaika said 20,000 people are left in the city, down from a prewar population of 97,000.

Situation in Severodonetsk ‘hardest’: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the situation in Severodonetsk was “the hardest right now”, as well as in cities and communities nearby.

“Lysychansk, Bakhmut and others. Many cities are facing a powerful Russian attack,” he stated in his nightly video address to the nation.

Zelensky noted Russian forces were mobilising people from areas of the Donbas that were already under their control and sending them into battle in the first line of attack, with Russian troops coming in behind them.

“The longer the war goes on, the more vile, shameful and cynical things Russia is forever inscribing in its history,” he added.

Ukrainian forces have had some success fighting Russian forces in the city of Severodonetsk but the overall military situation in the Donbas region has not changed, Zelensky has said.

“The situation in the Donbas has not changed significantly over the last 24 hours. We have had some success in the battles in Severodonetsk,” he added.

He also slammed what he called the “absolutely senseless shelling” of northern border regions from Russian territory, especially on Chernihiv.

“Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, the Kharkiv region were shelled. The entire temporarily occupied territory of our state is now a zone of complete disaster, for which Russia bears full responsibility,” he continued.

US adds 71 new Russian, Belarus companies to trade blacklist

The United States has added 71 new Russian and Belarusian entities to its trade blacklist, including aircraft plants and shipbuilding and research institutes.

The export restrictions include the Russian Academy of Sciences. In total, the Commerce Department has now added 322 entities to its economic blacklist for support of Russia’s military since February.