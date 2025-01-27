Lebanon says 24 killed, over 130 injured by Israeli fire as withdrawal deadline extended

A ministry statement added that six women were among the victims, while 134 other people were injured, including 14 women and 12 children.

Tension escalated as the Israeli army remained in the Lebanese territory after a 60-day deadline for its withdrawal from southern Lebanon passed on Sunday under a ceasefire agreement.

The White House announced on Sunday that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to an extension of the deadline for the Israeli withdrawal until Feb. 18.

A fragile cease-fire has been in place since Nov. 27, ending a period of mutual shelling between Israel and the Hezbollah group that began on Oct. 8, 2023, and escalated into a full-scale conflict on Sept. 23 last year.

Lebanese authorities have reported at least 660 Israeli breaches of the ceasefire deal ever since.

Under the ceasefire terms, Israel was required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line – a de facto border – in phases, while the Lebanese army was to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel’s onslaught against Lebanon began on Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,080 people have been killed, including women, children and health workers, while 16,753 have been injured.