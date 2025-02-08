Lebanese presidency dismisses US envoy’s remarks on Hezbollah

In a brief statement shared on social media, Aoun’s office dismissed Ortagus’s remarks, stating: “Some of what was said by the US deputy special envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus in Baabda [the presidential palace] only represents her own viewpoints, and the presidency is not concerned with it.”

Ortagus’s visit comes as Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam struggles to form a new cabinet, which is expected to include all major political factions.

Hezbollah and its ally, the Amal Movement, hold significant sway in Lebanon’s 128-seat Parliament, making their exclusion an unrealistic demand.

Hezbollah has also denounced remarks by Ortagus, who claimed that Washington would not allow the group to “terrorise the Lebanese people” or participate in the government.

In a statement, Hezbollah said her comments were inflammatory and an intrusion into Lebanon’s internal affairs, calling them a violation of the country’s sovereignty and a breach of diplomatic norms.

“What the Israeli occupier, which enjoys the support of American policy, is doing harms the credibility of the democracy the United States is pretending to be,” the group added.