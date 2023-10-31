Leaked document discloses Israel plans total transfer of Gaza inhabitants into Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula

The document published on Monday by WikiLeaks on its official page on the social media X showed that the Israeli officials were in favor of forced displacement of civilians from Gaza to North Sinai because of the “positive and long term strategic results” the strategy could entail.

WikiLeaks said the document had been issued by Israel’s ministry of intelligence on October 13, nearly a week after the regime launched a brutal military campaign against Gaza in response to attacks by Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas.

The advisory document said forced displacement of people from Gaza to Sinai could take place in three stages in which tent cities are built in the desert region before a humanitarian corridor is opened to allow the Gazans flee from a territory which is under attacks and a siege by Israel.

A final stage of the plan would entail construction of cities in North Sinai to prevent a return of the displaced Palestinians to Gaza.

Parts of the text of the document, which is in Hebrew, said Israel should urge the international community to join and support the plan while launching a targeted campaign for residents of Gaza to “encourage them to agree to the program.”

The document recommended the so-called security apparatus of the Israeli regime to carry out a full transfer of more than 2.3 million people in Gaza to Sinai, adding the option would be the best of three alternative strategies to deal with the future of the Palestinians living in Gaza.

Arab countries have previously warned that an influx of Palestinian refugees fleeing the war would be unacceptable because it would amount to the expulsion of Palestinians from their land.

More than 8,000 people have been killed in over three weeks of Israeli assaults on Gaza.