Large crowd in Isfahan pay homage to top Iranian commander killed in Syria

The massive crowd showed up in the hometown of General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Quds Force, who was assassinated on Monday along with six of his comrades in Israeli strikes on Iran’s consular building.

During the ceremony, Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri said the responsibility for the recent Israeli attack on Iran’s consulate in Damascus and other crimes being perpetrated by the Israeli regime, mainly rests with the US.

General Baqeri reiterated the US should be held accountable for the Israeli regime’s carnage in Gaza and other crimes the regime is committing in the region out of desperation.

Also referring to the operation Al-Aqsa Storm carried out by Palestinian resistance groups inside Israel in last October, the top Iranian commander said the Israeli regime that sought to rule from the Nile to the Euphrates, has been bogged down in the tiny Gaza Strip quagmire over the past six months.

The deadly attack on Iran’s mission in Damascus drew global condemnations, with many warning that the attack could spread the scope of the conflict in the region, amid the months-long Israeli genocidal campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Iranian officials, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has warned that Israel will receive a ‘tough response’ in retaliation for the crime.