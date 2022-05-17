Some 300 million cubic meters of the dam’s water is dead volume and only 700 million cubic meters thereof can be used. The dam’s incoming water has dropped by nearly 60% since the start of the current water year compared to the long-term average.
Karkheh Dam: Drier than ever
The level of water in Iran’s Karkheh Dam is nearly 179 meters and the volume of its reservoir is 1 billion and 41 million cubic meters.