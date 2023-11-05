“Israel’s efforts to extend conflict to Iran must fail to bear fruit”

In an op-ed published via Etemaad Daily, Hashemi warned of potential Iranian involvement and a possible alliance between the U.S. and Israel against Iran.

Highlighting the heavy toll of the decades-long conflict—100,000 Palestinian martyrs, 10,000 Israeli fatalities, and millions displaced—he urged global condemnation of the Israeli regime’s actions.

Citing historical instances of proxy wars, Hashemi stressed the need for vigilance against Israeli moves and the decline of Western influence.

He emphasized lasting peace hinges on securing Palestinian rights, and underscored that the occupiers’ security remains an unattainable illusion.

Noting the ongoing Middle East turmoil, Hashemi blamed Western superpowers for their anti-humanitarian support for Israel and urged preventing Israel’s extremist efforts to expand conflict zones, which could draw Iran into a larger war.