Israeli soldiers kill unarmed Palestinian in West Bank

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced on Friday that Abdullah Samih, 25, died a few minutes after being critically injured by Israeli occupation soldiers at Hawwara checkpoint.

Israeli media claimed the forces opened fire when he allegedly tried to grab a soldier’s gun.

In one of the deadliest raids in years, Israeli troops killed ten Palestinians and wounded 20 others in the Jenin refugee camp in late January, sparking international condemnation.

Israel regularly carries out raids on various cities of the West Bank on the pretext of detaining what it calls “wanted” Palestinians. These raids usually trigger violent confrontations with locals.

Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

The United Nations marked 2022 as the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank in 16 years.