Israeli minister’s nuke comment bespeaks Tel Aviv’s Nazism, sadism: Hamas

Eliyahu said in an interview with Israel’s Radio Kol Berama on Sunday that using an atomic bomb against Palestinians in Gaza was “one of the possibilities,” and insisted that allowing any humanitarian aid into the blockaded area was wrong.

“The statement by Eliyahu that throwing a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip is one of the solutions did not come out of nowhere, but rather is an expression of the level of decadence, Nazism, and sadism that is taking place in the corridors and minds of this occupying entity,” Hamas announced in a press release.

The Palestinian resistance movement added that the illegal entity is founded on killing and genocide, and treating others as animals.

Hamas called the Israeli occupation leaders Nazi terrorists and urged the international community, the United Nations, and the relevant international courts to take the necessary urgent measures to stop the occupying regime’s war in the Gaza Strip and to hold its authorities accountable for their horrific crimes.

“International silence or inaction would encourage these murderous terrorists to continue the massacre of the century and the war of extermination against our people,” the press release said.

“It will turn the entire region into a volcano of flames that threatens the region and the world,” it added.

The unprecedented Israeli bombardment of Gaza began on October 7, when Hamas-led Palestinian resistance groups launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm in the occupied territories in response to the regime’s intensified crimes against Palestinians.

The death toll from Israel’s genocidal attacks has reached at least 9,800 people. More than 26,000 people, mostly women, children and the elderly, have been wounded as well.

The regime has also cut off one of the most densely populated places in the world from basic supplies, such as water, electricity, and fuel. Shortage of medical supplies and food have left 2.3 million Palestinians at risk of starvation.