Israeli drone raid kills 2 Hamas members in Lebanon: Media

Lebanon’s media outlets, citing local sources, reported that the attack was carried out on Saturday afternoon as the vehicle was traveling along a road linking the Bazourieh area to Burj el-Shemali region in the southern district of Tyre.

The Israeli drone attack came amid strikes by fighters from Lebanon’s movement Hezbollah against Israeli military positions in response to the ongoing Israeli genocidal campaign in the besieged Gaza Strip.

It has been a string of assassinations by the regime in the recent past.

On January 2, senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri was assassinated in a “treacherous Zionist strike” on Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh, the Gaza-based movement announced on its official channel.

Arouri was known to be deeply involved in Hamas’ military affairs. He had previously headed the group in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli regime launched its devastating hostilities in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, after Hamas carried out surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.

The Israeli military has also been carrying out attacks against the Lebanese territory since then, prompting retaliatory strikes from Hezbollah. The movement has vowed to keep up retaliatory operations as long as the regime continues its onslaught on Gaza.

The regime has killed almost 25,000 people, most of them women and children, in the blockaded enclave since.