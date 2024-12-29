Israeli army seeking to expand military offensive in Gaza: Report

The Israeli website, Walla, quoted unnamed military sources as saying that Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi recently issued instructions to prepare for expanding military operations in Gaza by increasing troop numbers in the region at the expense of other areas, which were not specified.

The sources noted that units such as armored and engineering corps have been directed to prepare for deployment to Gaza, alongside intensified air force operations, to increase military pressure on Palestinian factions.

It did not disclose the specific areas where the army plans to expand military operations.

Israel launched a large-scale ground offensive in northern Gaza on Oct. 5, allegedly to prevent Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of aiming to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since the Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border attack by Hamas, Israel has killed nearly 45,500 victims in Gaza, leaving the enclave in ruins.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.