Israeli army says colonel killed in northern Gaza

Colonel Ehsan Daqsa, 41, was killed after his tank and another tank were hit by explosive devices during military operations in Jabalia refugee camp.

Another Israeli soldier was seriously wounded during the same incident.

Daqsa has been described in Israeli media as one of the most senior officers to have been killed since the war on Gaza began over a year ago.

He became commander of the 401st brigade in June.

The 41-year-old is from Daliyat al-Karmel, a Druze town in Israel’s Haifa district. He enlisted in Israel’s armoured corps in 2001.

Haaretz reported that he was considered to be a prominent and respected field comamnder within the Israeli army.

In the 2006 Lebanon War, Daqsa commanded an independent armoured force under the Paratroopers Brigade.

The Israeli military has published the names of over 750 troops killed since the war began in October last year, including more than 350 who were killed during ground operations in Gaza.

At least 43 Israeli troops have been killed in attacks and ground operations on the northern front of the war along the Lebanese border.