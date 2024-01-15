Israeli actions in Gaza not to avert its demise: Iranian spokesman

Nasser Kanaani posted a message on his X account on Monday on the 100th day of the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian territory.

“100,000 Palestinian victims (including over 23,000 martyrs and more than 60,000 injured) as a result of 100 days of war by the Zionist regime against Gaza, is a dark, disgraceful, and shameful record that has been kept in the pages of history and in the court of human conscience for the fake Israeli regime and the US government forever,” he said.

“Now, the Zionist regime’s hands are devoid of the least strategic achievements and these crimes will never save the apartheid regime from the danger of collapse and they will add nothing to the regime but a downhill towards collapse as well as disgrace and international responsibility for its known supporters,” the spokesman added.

“The future belongs to Palestine and its oppressed but patient and resistant nation.”

On day 100 of the war on Gaza, Israel’s relentless bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip continues with no sign of easing, amid a growing humanitarian catastrophe and the looming threat of a regional spillover.

At least 23,968 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 60,582 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities. It’s estimated that around 7,000 others remain unaccounted for. The remaining people struggle to remain alive.

The United Nations estimates that 1.9 million people, nearly 85 percent of the population, have been internally displaced, while more than 90 percent face acute food insecurity.