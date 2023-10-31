Israel-Palestine conflict LIVE: Israel hits vicinity of Gaza hospitals

“Save them”: Palestinian Authority’s foreign minister pleas for UN Security Council to help Gazans

Speaking before the United Nations Security Council, the Palestinian Authority’s foreign minister shared the grim reality Palestinians in Gaza are grappling with in the wake of Israel’s ground operation.

“2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza face death every day and every night,” Palestinian Authority’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Riyad Al-Maliki said.

“Save them. Look at them as human beings. You cannot look only at one side and ignore this tragic humanity completely.”

The foreign minister added the majority of Gazans are now homeless and displaced.

“Moving from one family home to another, from a hospital to a church, from a mosque to an UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) school. Sleeping in their cars, sleeping in the streets and still being killed wherever they go,” he said, adding that Palestinians feel like there is nowhere safe left in Gaza anymore.

Citing the Save the Children Foundation, Al-Maliki stated 3,500 Palestinian children have been killed in the conflict in just three weeks, surpassing the annual number of children killed in conflict zones worldwide since 2019.

He questioned the UN Security Council’s inaction, asking, “How many more days will you wait to say enough?” urging the council to fulfill its duty to maintain international peace and security.

The foreign minister implored the Security Council to follow the General Assembly’s example by immediately establishing a durable humanitarian truce. He insisted that the Security Council must uphold its responsibilities to end the bloodshed, which he characterized as a threat to regional and international peace and security.

On Friday, an overwhelming majority of nations – 120 countries – voted for a United Nations resolution calling for a “sustained humanitarian truce” in Gaza. The US, like Israel, has sharply criticized the effort and was one of 14 countries that voted against it on Friday.

Jordan brought the resolution to the General Assembly after successive attempts to call for ceasefires and humanitarian pauses failed in the more powerful Security Council.

Israeli ambassador to UN criticizes Security Council for not continuing to condemn Hamas for October 7 attack

Gilad Erdan, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, criticized the UN Security Council Monday for continuing to not condemn Hamas for its October 7 attacks on Israel.

Erdan and other members of the Israeli delegation wore yellow Star of David stickers with “Never Again” written in the middle as an affront to the Security Council’s silence.

“From this day on, each time you look at me, you will remember what staying silent in the face of evil means. Just like my parents, and the grandparents of millions of Jews, my team and I will wear yellow stars,” Erdan said.

“We will wear this star until you condemn the atrocities of Hamas and demand the immediate release of our hostages,” he added.

“We walk with the yellow star as a symbol of pride, a reminder that we swore to fight back to defend ourselves.”

US ambassador to UN condemns killing of all civilians

Addressing the United Nations Security Council Monday, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield underscored the importance of protecting all civilian lives in the escalating conflict in the Middle East, saying regardless of their nationality, “a civilian is a civilian is a civilian.”

Thomas-Greenfield acknowledged the deaths of more than 60 staff members with the UN Relief and Works Agency in Gaza since the war’s onset and emphasized the need to protect not only the lives of aid workers, but also the lives of journalists living and working inside Gaza.

The ambassador underlined the need for rapid and increased humanitarian assistance, including food, fuel, water, medicine, and essential services in Gaza and called for a scaling up of these supplies. She also underscored the need for humanitarian pauses in the conflict, which could permit safe passage for civilians and facilitate humanitarian aid delivery.

The ambassador also expressed the US’ deep concern for the “significant uptick in violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.”

“We condemn the killings of Palestinian civilians – and we urge Israel to prevent these attacks, working with the Palestinian Authority,” she added.

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, which is governed by the Palestinian Authority, since the October 7 attacks. Some have been killed by Israeli military forces and some by armed Israeli settlers living in the territory.

Thomas-Greenfield urged all members of the Security Council to work together to prevent any spillover of the crisis, and called out the General Assembly for not explicitly condemning Hamas’ actions.

“The United States will continue to engage with any Council member – with any Member State – that is committed to adopting a strong and balanced resolution,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

“But any Council product must support direct diplomacy efforts that can save lives and advance the prospects of a more peaceful and secure future for the region,” she added.

She expressed disappointment that the US-proposed resolution to the Security Council was blocked, emphasizing the importance of a unified Security Council in addressing the crisis.

At least 31 journalists killed in Israel-Gaza conflict since October 7: Committee to Protect Journalists

At least 31 journalists have lost their lives since the latest Israel-Gaza conflict began on October 7, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said in a statement.

The journalists’ death toll includes 26 Palestinians, four Israelis, and one Lebanese, CPJ said, adding that it is investigating “numerous unconfirmed reports” of missing journalists and others who may been killed, detained, injured, or threatened.

On Friday, the journalism advocacy group announced this has been the “deadliest period” for journalists covering conflict since it began tracking in 1992.

UNICEF chief: Lack of clean water in Gaza is on the verge of “becoming a catastrophe”

The chief of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) issued a stark warning regarding water supply in Gaza on Monday, stressing that the situation is on the verge of “becoming a catastrophe.”

Catherine Russell, whose agency provides humanitarian aid to children, outlined to the UN Security Council the devastating impact of heavy bombardment of civilian infrastructure in Gaza.

“What little clean water remains in Gaza is quickly running out, leaving more than 2 million people in dire need. We estimate that 55% of the water supply infrastructure requires repair or rehabilitation,” Russell said.

“Only one desalination plant is operating at just 5% capacity, while all six of Gaza’s water-waste treatment plants are now non-operational due to the lack of fuel or power.”

She described the current situation as being on the “verge of becoming a catastrophe,” stressing that more civilians will likely die from dehydration and waterborne illnesses unless clean water supply is restored.

In addition to the difficult environmental conditions, Russell drew attention to the “terrible trauma” being experienced by both children in Israel and Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

“We are doing our best to reach every child in need, but the delivery of humanitarian aid – especially Gaza – is now extremely challenging. This is due to both the current siege conditions imposed on Gaza, and the highly dangerous circumstances under which our staff are operating,” Russell continued.

The official added that without “an urgent end” to hostilities she fears “deeply” for the fate of the region’s children.

“I implore the Security Council to immediately adopt a resolution that reminds parties of their obligations under international law … calls for a ceasefire … demands that parties allow safe and unimpeded humanitarian access … demands the immediate and safe release of all abducted and detained children … and urges parties to afford children the special protection to which they are entitled.”

“Children do not start conflicts, and they are powerless to stop them. They need all of us …to put their safety and security at the forefront of our efforts,” she concluded.

Palestinian Red Cross Society says heavy artillery and airstrikes hit near Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza

The Al-Quds hospital trembled following heavy “artillery and airstrikes” in the surrounding Tal Al Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City, the Palestinian Red Cross Society said early Tuesday morning local time.

Those sheltering inside the hospital are “experiencing fear and panic”, the Palestinian Red Cross Society said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Some 12,000 internally displaced civilians are sheltering at the hospital, group announced on Sunday.

The Al-Quds hospital is located north of Wadi Gaza — the line south of which Israel has urged people in Gaza to flee.

The Indonesia Hospital in Gaza also reported a third strike near the facility early on Tuesday.

The director of the Indonesian Hospital reported that the hospital was hit for the third time early on Tuesday. The extent of the damage could not be immediately determined.

Israeli air raids have also targeted the vicinity of the European Hospital in southern Gaza, creating fear among patients and the thousands of Palestinians who are seeking shelter at the medical facility.

The Turkish-Palestinian Hospital in Gaza also sustained a “direct hit” resulting in damage and injuries on Monday.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza has announced that the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital has suffered severe damage in a fresh Israeli air attack. The bombing hit the third floor of the hospital.

Palestinian rights groups urge ICC to issue arrest warrants

UN humanitarian chief has ‘real fears’ for Gaza

The UN’s Humanitarian chief expressed “real fears” about what comes next in Gaza as Israel press ahead with its ground invasion amid calls for a ceasefire. “We have very real fears about what lies ahead,” Martin Griffiths said on Monday, adding, “The current situation in Gaza may pale in comparison with what is to come.” On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip. Griffiths called the trickle of aid going into the besieged enclave via the Rafah border crossing “a drop in the ocean compared to the vast scale of needs.” “It is imperative that we are able get humanitarian supplies and relief into Gaza safely, reliably, without impediment, and at the scale required,” he stated.

WHO unable to resupply Shifa and al-Quds hospitals: Official

‘Nowhere safe’ for Palestinian patients to go amid Israel’s hospital evacuation push: UN official

Israeli soldier kidnapped by Hamas rescued during ground operation: IDF

A female Israeli soldier who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 has been rescued during ground operations in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces announced.

An IDF spokesperson said they initially misspoke when they said she had been released from Hamas. The initial IDF announcement was a translation error as she had been “actively rescued” with “boots on the ground” in a joint operation between the IDF and the Israeli Security Agency (ISA), or Shin Bet, IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus stated on Tuesday local time.

“Based on intelligence” the Israeli special forces went into northern Gaza knowing her whereabouts and rescued her, Conricus added.

“They were in there for a job,” Conricus said, adding that he is happy with the results as Pvt. Ori Megidish is “well mentally and physically” and reunited with her family.

He stated that Megidish has also provided information about her captivity with Israeli intelligence officers which “can be used for the future.”

Conricus did not share if there were other such operations planned based on existing intelligence on the exact whereabouts of the remaining hostages, but told CNN “we are definitely committed to get all of our 238 hostages currently held by Hamas in Gaza, all of them, to get them home.”

He alleged that Hamas is indulging in psychological warfare by using hostages as leverage.

Conricus pushed back on claims that Israel’s ground operations in northern Gaza would potentially have a negative impact on hostage negotiations, saying that based on the rescue of Pvt. Ori Megidish, “I would argue that the reality on the ground dictates differently.”

Conricus, who did not rule out other potential hostage rescue missions in the future, added that Israeli forces on the ground are expecting “fierce resistance” and “tunnel warfare, booby traps, IEDS, anti-tank mines, snipers, and many other things,” but so far “progress is good.”

He stated that the Israeli military is making “considerable efforts, now in the ground warfare, to distinguish between combatants and non-combatant,” adding that they are “moving slowly and deliberately.”