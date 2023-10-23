Monday, October 23, 2023
Israel-Palestine conflict LIVE: Hundreds killed across Gaza following nonstop Israeli air raids

By IFP Media Wire

Palestinian group, Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, has announced the start of military the operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel. Thousands of rockets have been fired from the blockaded enclave towards the occupied territories as far away as Tel Aviv, killing over 1,400 Israelis, including both military and settlers. More than 4,700 Palestinians have been so far killed in an exchange of fire between the two sides.

Vicinity of Gaza’s Al-Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals hit by Israeli strikes: Report

Israeli air raids have hit the vicinity of two more hospitals in Gaza, as medical workers in both hospitals continue to struggle to treat incoming victims from separate bombings.

The Palestinian news agency, WAFA, reported that several missiles hit the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, which contains the largest number of wounded and medical staff in the entire Gaza Strip.

Separate strikes also hit for the second time the vicinity of Al-Quds Hospital in the Tal Al-Hawa neighbourhood.

Palestinian officials said Israeli is trying to cause confusion in Gaza’s health system by directly threatening hospitals with evacuation and bombings, or by bombing nearby areas.

Over 400 killed in Israeli strikes in last 24 hours: Report

More than 400 people have been reported killed across Gaza following nonstop Israeli air strikes in the last 24 hours, which Palestinian media described as the “heaviest bombardment” since the October 7 Hamas attack.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, at least 25 Israeli air attacks were recorded on residential areas in the Palestinian territory, which is home to more than 2 million people.

Wafa added that many of the strikes hit civilian homes without any warning.

Biden, western leaders reiterate Israel’s right to defend itself

The US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the UK have stressed Israel’s right to defend itself, but also called for Israel to protect civilians.

The countries said in a joint statement that they welcomed the release of two hostages by Hamas, and called for the immediate release of all remaining hostages.

After speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Joe Biden convened a meeting of the Quint – a bloc that includes the US, France, Britain, Germany and Italy – plus Canada.

In the statement, Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed the arrival of the first aid convoys in Gaza.

The UN’s World Food Programme says that only 0.002 percent of the enclave’s immediate relief needs have been met so far.

They also agreed to continue close diplomatic coordination, including with key partners in the region, to “prevent the conflict from spreading”.

China willing to do ‘whatever is conducive’ to achieve ceasefire

China’s envoy to the Middle East has said that Beijing sees the situation in Gaza as “very serious” with the risk of conflict spreading throughout the region

Zhai Jun, who is visiting the Middle East, stated China is willing to do “whatever is conducive” to promote dialogue and achieve a ceasefire, as reported by China Central Television.

Last week, Zhai noted the cause of the fighting between Israel and armed Palestinian groups in Gaza was because of the lack of guarantees for Palestinian rights.

Amnesty chief condemns killing of Gaza journalist

Agnes Callamard, the secretary-general of rights group Amnesty International, has condemned the killing of Gaza-based journalist Rushdi Sarraj in an Israeli air raid.

“Rushdi was a talented filmmaker and a journalist – another victim of Israel bombing of Gaza,” she posted on X,

She added that Sarraj had previously worked with Amnesty to produce a short film.

Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital faces ‘real disaster’ as fuel supply dwindles: Hospital director

Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza is on the brink of “real disaster”, with its fuel possibly running out in the next 48 hours, according to its director.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Dr Mohammad Abu Salmiya, stated that the hospital has yet to receive any UN aid, amid the total Israeli blockade of Gaza.

According to reports, Al-Shifa Hospital has the highest number of wounded patients as well as medical staff in the entire Gaza Strip. With its power cut off by Israel, it is operating using generators that uses fuel.

Before dawn on Monday, the vicinity of the hospital, as well as two other Gaza medical facilities, came under intense Israeli bombardment, sparking fear among the people inside the facility.

Earlier, Israel had also ordered the hospital to evacuate ahead of a possible ground invasion.

Israel threatens to strike al-Quds Hospital: Red Crescent

The Palestine Red Crescent has announced the Israeli military has threatened to bomb al-Quds Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

“I urge the international community to stop Israel from bombing al-Quds hospital,” said Red Crescent media spokesperson Nebal Farsakh.

“The international community will be held accountable for any strike on the hospital,” she told Al Jazeera.

UN says 14 trucks with aid enter Gaza, no fuel supplied

The United Nations says 14 trucks carrying vital aid, including food supplies and medicine, have entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah land crossing.

The supplies were received by the Red Crescent Society and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), a UN official has confirmed.

Israel has not allowed any fuel to enter Gaza as alarm grows over a worsening humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave.

29 UNRWA staff killed in Gaza since October 7

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) says 29 of its staff have been killed in Gaza in the two weeks of the Israel-Hamas war.

“We are in shock and mourning. It is now confirmed that 29 of our colleagues in Gaza have been killed since October 7,” UNRWA wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Half were teachers, the agency added.

French and Dutch leaders are set to visit Israel this week: Israeli PM

French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte are due to arrive in Israel Monday, the Israeli prime minister’s office said Sunday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone to the two leaders as well as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Macron and Rutte will arrive on Monday and Tuesday, and will meet with Netanyahu, according to his office.

The Israeli prime minister thanked the the Western leaders for their support of Israel’s “right to defend itself against Hamas’s brutal terrorism,” his office announced in a statement, adding that “Israel’s victory over Hamas would be a victory for the entire world.”

Biden held calls with Pope Francis and Netanyahu

US President Joe Biden spoke with Pope Francis and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday in two separate calls about developments in Middle East.

In his discussion with Pope Francis, Biden condemned the attack by Hamas and discussed his efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

The two “discussed the need to prevent escalation in the region and to work toward a durable peace in the Middle East,” according to a readout of his call.

The White House is expected to send a readout of the president’s call with Netanyahu soon.

Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris also received a briefing Sunday morning from their national security team about the latest Gaza developments.

Participants in the briefing included Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown, Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, and national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Hamas and Israeli troops clash inside Gaza

Hamas fighters clashed with Israeli troops inside Gaza, the Palestinian group’s Al-Qassam Brigades said Sunday, in what appears to be one of the first skirmishes between the two sides on the ground inside the strip since war broke out on October 7.

Hamas announced its fighters destroyed two Israeli military bulldozers and a tank in an ambush, forcing Israeli troops to retreat into Israel without their vehicles.

“The soldiers of the Zionist force that fell into the Khan Younis ambush left their vehicles and fled east of the fence on foot,” the Al-Qassam Brigades said on social media.

The Israel Defense Forces said only that “shots were fired at IDF soldiers operating west of the Gaza Strip security fence, in the area of Kissufim.”

“An IDF tank struck the terrorist cell who fired at the soldiers,” the IDF added.

Kibbutz Kissufim is east of Khan Younis, in Gaza.

The IDF confirmed to CNN by phone that its troops had been operating inside Gaza during the incident.

It is not the first time the IDF has said it operated inside Gaza since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. On October 13, the IDF confirmed it had carried out raids inside Gaza in the previous 24 hours, but it did not say clashes had taken place.

Blinken says he’s hopeful more hostages will be released

US President Joe Biden’s administration is “hopeful” that more hostages held by Hamas will be released, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday.

“We don’t know why Hamas chose to release Natalie and Judith (Raanan) first. I use the word first advisedly, because again, we’re hopeful that more follow,” he said, adding, “This is something we’re engaged in virtually around the clock.”

He noted US officials have been engaged with partners in the region and in talks with those who might have influence with Hamas to release the hostages.

Blinken added that of the 10 Americans unaccounted for, some are believed to be hostages, but he didn’t provide an exact figure.

“What we don’t know for sure is whether some of the unaccounted for are dead and have simply not been uncovered yet, or whether they’re hostage. But we have a pretty strong idea that some number of the 10, at least, are being held in Gaza by Hamas,” he said.

When asked whether the US wants Israel to delay its ground operation until more hostages can be released — as CNN has reported, according to two sources briefed on the discussions — Blinken stated the US is talking to Israel on a regular basis but maintained the decisions are for Israel to make.

Blinken later said the US remains concerned over a potential escalation by Iranian proxies and is prepared for that likelihood.

“We are taking steps to make sure that we can effectively defend our people and respond decisively if we need to. This is not what we want, not what we’re looking for. We don’t want escalation,” he continued.

US is “concerned about potential escalation” in Middle East: Austin

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated the US is “concerned about potential escalation” in the Middle East, following the announcement of additional US military assets to the region.

“We’re concerned about potential escalation. In fact, what we’re seeing is a — is a prospect of a significant escalation of attacks on our troops and our people throughout the region, and because of that, we’re going to do what’s necessary to make sure that our troops are in the right — in a good position, and they’re protected, and that we have the ability to respond,” he said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Austin added the deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery, as well as additional Patriot defense battalions, to locations throughout the region was to protect US troops in the area. Those deployments were announced Saturday night.

The Defense Secretary said he has encouraged Israeli officials, and specifically Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, “to conduct their operations in accordance with the law of war.”

In response to a question on whether Israel was doing enough to protect or ensure innocent civilians are not being killed, Austin stated, “We encourage them at every opportunity, Jon, to make sure that, you know, we’re accounting for those civilians that are in the battle space that were providing corridors for them to leave the battle space if necessary, and that they’re allowing humanitarian assistance to get into that space as well.”

Austin did say he thinks a two-state solution is still “very, very supportable.”

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

