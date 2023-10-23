Israel-Palestine conflict LIVE: Hundreds killed across Gaza following nonstop Israeli air raids

Vicinity of Gaza’s Al-Shifa and Al-Quds hospitals hit by Israeli strikes: Report

Over 400 killed in Israeli strikes in last 24 hours: Report

Biden, western leaders reiterate Israel’s right to defend itself

The US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the UK have stressed Israel’s right to defend itself, but also called for Israel to protect civilians. The countries said in a joint statement that they welcomed the release of two hostages by Hamas, and called for the immediate release of all remaining hostages. After speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Joe Biden convened a meeting of the Quint – a bloc that includes the US, France, Britain, Germany and Italy – plus Canada. In the statement, Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed the arrival of the first aid convoys in Gaza. The UN’s World Food Programme says that only 0.002 percent of the enclave’s immediate relief needs have been met so far. They also agreed to continue close diplomatic coordination, including with key partners in the region, to “prevent the conflict from spreading”.

China willing to do ‘whatever is conducive’ to achieve ceasefire

China’s envoy to the Middle East has said that Beijing sees the situation in Gaza as “very serious” with the risk of conflict spreading throughout the region Zhai Jun, who is visiting the Middle East, stated China is willing to do “whatever is conducive” to promote dialogue and achieve a ceasefire, as reported by China Central Television. Last week, Zhai noted the cause of the fighting between Israel and armed Palestinian groups in Gaza was because of the lack of guarantees for Palestinian rights.

Amnesty chief condemns killing of Gaza journalist

Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital faces ‘real disaster’ as fuel supply dwindles: Hospital director

Israel threatens to strike al-Quds Hospital: Red Crescent

UN says 14 trucks with aid enter Gaza, no fuel supplied

29 UNRWA staff killed in Gaza since October 7

French and Dutch leaders are set to visit Israel this week: Israeli PM

French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte are due to arrive in Israel Monday, the Israeli prime minister’s office said Sunday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone to the two leaders as well as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Macron and Rutte will arrive on Monday and Tuesday, and will meet with Netanyahu, according to his office.

The Israeli prime minister thanked the the Western leaders for their support of Israel’s “right to defend itself against Hamas’s brutal terrorism,” his office announced in a statement, adding that “Israel’s victory over Hamas would be a victory for the entire world.”

Biden held calls with Pope Francis and Netanyahu

US President Joe Biden spoke with Pope Francis and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday in two separate calls about developments in Middle East.

In his discussion with Pope Francis, Biden condemned the attack by Hamas and discussed his efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

The two “discussed the need to prevent escalation in the region and to work toward a durable peace in the Middle East,” according to a readout of his call.

The White House is expected to send a readout of the president’s call with Netanyahu soon.

Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris also received a briefing Sunday morning from their national security team about the latest Gaza developments.

Participants in the briefing included Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown, Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, and national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Hamas and Israeli troops clash inside Gaza

Hamas fighters clashed with Israeli troops inside Gaza, the Palestinian group’s Al-Qassam Brigades said Sunday, in what appears to be one of the first skirmishes between the two sides on the ground inside the strip since war broke out on October 7. Hamas announced its fighters destroyed two Israeli military bulldozers and a tank in an ambush, forcing Israeli troops to retreat into Israel without their vehicles. “The soldiers of the Zionist force that fell into the Khan Younis ambush left their vehicles and fled east of the fence on foot,” the Al-Qassam Brigades said on social media. The Israel Defense Forces said only that “shots were fired at IDF soldiers operating west of the Gaza Strip security fence, in the area of Kissufim.” “An IDF tank struck the terrorist cell who fired at the soldiers,” the IDF added. Kibbutz Kissufim is east of Khan Younis, in Gaza. The IDF confirmed to CNN by phone that its troops had been operating inside Gaza during the incident. It is not the first time the IDF has said it operated inside Gaza since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. On October 13, the IDF confirmed it had carried out raids inside Gaza in the previous 24 hours, but it did not say clashes had taken place.

Blinken says he’s hopeful more hostages will be released

US President Joe Biden’s administration is “hopeful” that more hostages held by Hamas will be released, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday.

“We don’t know why Hamas chose to release Natalie and Judith (Raanan) first. I use the word first advisedly, because again, we’re hopeful that more follow,” he said, adding, “This is something we’re engaged in virtually around the clock.”

He noted US officials have been engaged with partners in the region and in talks with those who might have influence with Hamas to release the hostages.

Blinken added that of the 10 Americans unaccounted for, some are believed to be hostages, but he didn’t provide an exact figure.

“What we don’t know for sure is whether some of the unaccounted for are dead and have simply not been uncovered yet, or whether they’re hostage. But we have a pretty strong idea that some number of the 10, at least, are being held in Gaza by Hamas,” he said.

When asked whether the US wants Israel to delay its ground operation until more hostages can be released — as CNN has reported, according to two sources briefed on the discussions — Blinken stated the US is talking to Israel on a regular basis but maintained the decisions are for Israel to make.

Blinken later said the US remains concerned over a potential escalation by Iranian proxies and is prepared for that likelihood.

“We are taking steps to make sure that we can effectively defend our people and respond decisively if we need to. This is not what we want, not what we’re looking for. We don’t want escalation,” he continued.

US is “concerned about potential escalation” in Middle East: Austin

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated the US is “concerned about potential escalation” in the Middle East, following the announcement of additional US military assets to the region.

“We’re concerned about potential escalation. In fact, what we’re seeing is a — is a prospect of a significant escalation of attacks on our troops and our people throughout the region, and because of that, we’re going to do what’s necessary to make sure that our troops are in the right — in a good position, and they’re protected, and that we have the ability to respond,” he said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Austin added the deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery, as well as additional Patriot defense battalions, to locations throughout the region was to protect US troops in the area. Those deployments were announced Saturday night.

The Defense Secretary said he has encouraged Israeli officials, and specifically Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, “to conduct their operations in accordance with the law of war.”

In response to a question on whether Israel was doing enough to protect or ensure innocent civilians are not being killed, Austin stated, “We encourage them at every opportunity, Jon, to make sure that, you know, we’re accounting for those civilians that are in the battle space that were providing corridors for them to leave the battle space if necessary, and that they’re allowing humanitarian assistance to get into that space as well.”

Austin did say he thinks a two-state solution is still “very, very supportable.”