Israel-Palestine conflict LIVE: Gaza Strip under total communications blackout

Israeli army says over 11,000 targets hit in Gaza

The Israeli army says it has hit more than 11,000 targets in Gaza “belonging to terrorist organisations” since the war began about three weeks ago. Israel has come under widespread criticism for its ongoing bombardment in Gaza, which has seen hospitals, residential buildings and schools hit, leading to the death of more than 8,500 people and injuries to some 21,000 people.

9 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday named nine more Israeli soldiers killed during its ongoing ground operation in northern Gaza.

Seven of the troops were members of the Givati brigade, which is focused on fighting terrorism, and the other two were part of the armored corps, the IDF announced. It did not say how they were killed.

The IDF identified those killed as Ariel Reich, Asif Luger, Adi Danan, Halel Solomon, Erez Mishlovsky, Adi Leon, Ido Ovadia, Lior Siminovich, and Roei Dawi.

It comes after the IDF on Tuesday confirmed the first two deaths of Israeli soldiers in Gaza since its ground incursion ramped up on Friday.

This brings the total number of Israeli soldiers killed since October 7 to more than 320.

In a new post on X, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has called the killing of 11 soldiers in ground battles in Gaza “a hard and painful blow”.

The defence minister added Israeli forces paid a “heavy price” during their ground operation despite making “significant” achievements.

Palestinian president calls for permanent humanitarian corridors to Gaza

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss the latest escalation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

“President Abbas called for the necessity of opening permanent humanitarian corridors to bring in medical and food relief aid and to provide water and electricity as quickly as possible,” Palestine’s WAFA news agency reported.

The Palestinian leader stressed that “the massacres committed by the Israeli war machine cannot be tolerated, and that the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip must immediately stop”.

He also urged “to spare civilians from the scourge of war, in light of the barbaric Israeli bombing of defenseless civilians in the Gaza Strip.”

“Targeting safe civilians in their homes and hospitals and demolishing buildings on top of their heads are brutal crimes that cannot be tolerated and must be stop immediately,” Abbas went on.

He also called upon “to end settler terrorism against the Palestinian people in the West Bank and East Jerusalem”.

Gaza hit by another communications blackout: Telecoms firms

Internet service and communications went down again in Gaza on Wednesday, according to two telecoms companies, as Israel maintains its bombardment and expanded ground operation in the coastal enclave.

Communications have been repeatedly impacted in Gaza, with independent internet monitoring groups announced that recent blackouts have been the worst since the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7.

In a statement Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter, Palestine Telecommunications (Paltel) said there was “a complete interruption of all communications and Internet services with the Gaza Strip, due to international routes that were previously reconnected being cut off again.”

The Jawwal Telecommunication Company also added its cellphone service was down, according to a statement on Facebook.

Death toll from Khan Younis strike climbs to 12

The death toll from an Israeli strike on two homes in Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip has climbed to 12 people, according to Arabic media. The strike comes amid a particularly bloody day in the war-ravaged enclave, after Israel also bombed Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday. The Palestinian death toll since the outbreak of war now exceeds 8,500 Palestinians, including 3,542 children and 2,187 women.

Israeli military says it continues to intercept threats on northern and southern borders

The Israeli military said early Wednesday morning local time that it continues to intercept threats on its northern border with Lebanon and its southern border near the Red Sea. The Israel Defense Force (IDF) said in a statement it intercepted a surface-to-air missile that was launched from Lebanon toward an Israeli drone. Israel has been trading fire with Lebanese-based fighters on its northern border for weeks. Israel announced it struck the origin of the missile launch and the individuals who carried out the launch in response. The IDF also added it intercepted an aerial threat south of the city of Eilat. The news comes after a Tuesday incident when Israel noted it thwarted an aerial threat in the same region, an attack that the Houthis in Yemen claimed credit for.

Palestinian ambassador to UN says Israeli strike on Jabalya refugee camp was a crime

Ambassador Riyad Mansour, the Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, said the Israeli strike on the Jabalya refugee camp in northern Gaza was a crime and urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to take action.

Mansour made the comments upon leaving a UN meeting on Tuesday, saying the ICC should hold those responsible for the lethal airstrike.

“Those who are responsible for giving the orders for that crime should hear something from Mr. Khan from the ICC,” Mansour told CNN in reference to ICC prosecutor Karim Khan.

“If he has the courage, and I hope he does. We appreciate the fact that [he] came to the crossing, Rafah crossing, and he made a statement there. But it would be also nice to issue a warrant of arrest for those who are responsible for such crimes,” Mansour added.

When asked whether Egypt should allow the entry of refugees from Gaza, Mansour replied “no.”

Dozens of humanitarian aid trucks crossed into Gaza: Officials

Dozens of trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing on Tuesday, Israeli and Palestinian officials confirmed.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said Tuesday evening it received 59 trucks. By late Tuesday evening, 70 trucks had entered the strip, the spokesperson for Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced in a statement.

The shipments include “only water, food, and medical equipment,” according to the COGAT spokesperson.

The decision was made “at the request of the US Administration, and in accordance with instructions from the political echelon” the statement from COGAT added.

“The transfer, the source, and the destination of the aid are monitored by Israel,” the COGAT statement read.

“Any other attempt to provide supplies, not coordinated with and approved by Israel, will be blocked.”

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said it has received a total of 217 trucks so far, but fuel has not been allowed to enter Gaza yet.

Chile and Colombia call ambassadors in Israel for consultation following Israel’s deadly Gaza strikes

Colombia and Chile recalled their ambassadors to Israel for consultation due to Israel’s strikes on Gaza.

“If Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people, we cannot be there,” Colombian President Gustavo Petro said in translation on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On October 19, Petro met with Gali Dagan, the Israeli ambassador to Colombia, to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric said the country is recalling its ambassador to Israel due to Israel’s “violations of International Humanitarian Law in the Gaza Strip.”

“Given the unacceptable violations of International Humanitarian Law that Israel has incurred in the Gaza Strip, the Government of Chile has decided to recall the Chilean ambassador to Israel, Jorge Carvajal, to Santiago for consultations,” Chile’s foreign ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

Chile’s foreign ministry added it strongly condemns and observes with great concern the military operations, “which at this point in their development entail collective punishment of the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza, do not respect fundamental norms of International Law, as demonstrated by the more than eight thousand civilian victims, mostly women and children.”

Chile reiterated its call for an immediate end to hostilities, “which will allow the deployment of a humanitarian support operation to help the hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people and civilian victims.”

The Colombian foreign ministry has not yet issued a statement.

Bolivia cuts diplomatic relations with Israel citing “crimes against humanity” against Palestinians

Bolivia is cutting diplomatic relations with Israel, citing “crimes against humanity committed against the Palestinian people” in the wake of Israel’s war with Hamas, the Bolivian Agency of Information (ABI) said.

The decision came on Tuesday, and was announced by Vice Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani and María Nela Prada, who serves as the minister of the Presidency of Bolivia and interim foreign minister.

The announcement came one day after Bolivian President Luis Arce met with the Palestinian Ambassador to Bolivia Mahmoud Elalwani.

Bolivia is also preparing to send humanitarian aid to Gaza, the ABI added.

Diego Pary, Bolivian representative to the United Nations, reiterated his country’s stance at an emergency UN General Assembly meeting on Tuesday, saying they “are on the side of the rights of the Palestinian people.”

“[A]s a result the people and government of Bolivia [have] taken the decision to break diplomatic ties from today with the state of Israel because we consider it a state that does not respect life of peoples, international law or international humanitarian law,” Pary stated.

US secretary of state to return to Israel this week