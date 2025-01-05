Israel set to extend Lebanon presence after ceasefire deadline: Report

The cease-fire, brokered by the US and France, took effect on Nov. 27, was meant to end 14 months of intense clashes between Israel and Hezbollah – the deadliest conflict there since the 2006 Lebanon War.

Claiming that the Lebanese Army has not met its obligations under the agreement, Israel sought to justify its extended military presence by pointing to Hezbollah’s efforts to regroup in the region.

“Under the cease-fire agreement, the Lebanese Army was supposed to deploy in the region, but it has done so at a very slow pace,” the report said.

It added: “The Lebanese Army has not targeted Hezbollah sites that Israel identified and shared through a designated mechanism established for this purpose.”

The broadcaster also noted Israel intends to tell the US that it will continue preventing residents of Lebanese villages near the border from returning to their homes.

Lebanon has yet to issue an official response to Israel’s allegations.

The cease-fire agreement outlines key provisions, including a phased withdrawal of Israeli troops to the southern side of the Blue Line de facto border, the deployment of Lebanese military and security forces along the border, and the removal of unauthorized military sites in southern Lebanon.

However, Lebanese officials have documented 353 violations by Israeli forces since the cease-fire was signed, resulting in 32 deaths and 38 injuries.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, at least 4,063 people have been killed, including women, children, and health workers, since Israel’s offensive against Lebanon began on Oct. 8, 2023, with another 16,664 people injured.