Israel says foiled Hezbollah plot to kill former defence official

The Shin Bet agency said it had seized an explosive device attached to a remote detonation system, using a mobile phone and a camera, that Hezbollah had planned to operate from Lebanon.

Shin Bet added the attempted attack was similar to a Hezbollah plot foiled in Tel Aviv a year ago, without giving further details.

The Shin Bet did not provide evidence linking the device to Hezbollah.

In recent days Israeli officials have warned of a wider military operation to halt Hezbollah rocket attacks and allow tens of thousands of Israelis to return to their homes in the north.

Tensions have spiked along Lebanon’s border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli soldiers as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with an offensive against the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 41,000 people since last October following a Hamas attack.

Israel’s full-scale war in southern Lebanon is closer now than ever before amid escalating cross-border clashes with Hezbollah, an Israeli newspaper said on Tuesday.

The Jerusalem Post said that if the offensive did not take place in 4-6 weeks, it may be impossible to launch a large-scale offensive until spring 2025.

“Right now is the closest Israel has been to a full war with Hezbollah since October 7,” the daily added in an analysis.

The media outlet argued that it is now favorable to start a military operation in Lebanon before winter, which is “far more fierce” in mountainous Lebanon and difficult to manage than in Gaza.

“If more than 4-6 weeks pass without an operation, it may be impossible – or much harder – to carry out such an operation until spring 2025,” the paper said, citing sources.

“This would mean condemning the northern residents to another 6 months outside of their homes, something becoming increasingly untenable domestically in Israel,” it added.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has stressed that Hezbollah is undaunted by the prospect of conflict with Israel. The secretary-general of the movement pledged formidable retaliation in case of a potential invasion of Lebanon by the Zionist regime.

Two Israeli wars waged against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006 were met with strong resistance from Hezbollah, resulting in the retreat of the regime in both conflicts.