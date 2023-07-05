Israel says all troops withdrawn from Jenin

The raid was aimed at eradicating a “terrorist stronghold” in the city’s refugee camp, and according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and was supposed to last until the goal was achieved.

Some Israeli troops were seen leaving the West Bank while other units secured their pullout from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, nearly two days into the operation, according to local media.

IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari was quoted by media as saying all Israeli forces had left the area, and that the operation was complete.

A non-commissioned officer from the elite Egoz commando unit, was fatally wounded during sporadic clashes. The military was investigating whether he was killed by Palestinian gunfire or “friendly fire” by other Israeli units, according to Hagari.

On Monday, the Tel Aviv regime launched a major aerial and ground offensive in Jenin and its refugee camp, killing at least 12 Palestinians and injuring dozens, some of them listed in critical or serious condition. The attacks continued on Tuesday.