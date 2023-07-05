Israel launches air attacks on Gaza Strip

Israeli media, citing Palestinian news sources, reported Israel’s air force hit a target near Beit Lahia town in the northern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian media sources announced at least three air strikes hit locations in the town.

The Ministry of Health has not reported casualties from the attacks.

Later, the Israeli army confirmed it carried out air attacks on the Gaza Strip in response to rockets fired from the Palestinian coastal enclave.

“In response to the rockets launched earlier tonight [Wednesday], the IDF [Israel’s army] is currently striking in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli army said.

A Palestinian security source stated the air attacks hit a Hamas military site in northern Gaza but caused no injuries.

At least 12 Palestinians have been killed in Jenin and one in Ramallah amid Israel’s largest raid in decades in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces have also confirmed that at least one soldier was killed by gunfire on Tuesday night.