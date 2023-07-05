Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Israel launches air attacks on Gaza Strip

By IFP Media Wire
Israel Attack Gaza

Israeli air raids have hit sites in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, local media reported. It comes after rockets were fired towards Israel from the besieged strip earlier on Wednesday morning in response to Tel Aviv's attacks on Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli media, citing Palestinian news sources, reported Israel’s air force hit a target near Beit Lahia town in the northern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian media sources announced at least three air strikes hit locations in the town.

The Ministry of Health has not reported casualties from the attacks.

Later, the Israeli army confirmed it carried out air attacks on the Gaza Strip in response to rockets fired from the Palestinian coastal enclave.

“In response to the rockets launched earlier tonight [Wednesday], the IDF [Israel’s army] is currently striking in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli army said.

A Palestinian security source stated the air attacks hit a Hamas military site in northern Gaza but caused no injuries.

At least 12 Palestinians have been killed in Jenin and one in Ramallah amid Israel’s largest raid in decades in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces have also confirmed that at least one soldier was killed by gunfire on Tuesday night.

