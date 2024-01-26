Friday, January 26, 2024
IRNA: Sources reject WSJ claim US tipped off Iran about Kerman terrorist attacks

By IFP Editorial Staff

An informed Iranian diplomatic source, who wished to remain anonymous, has dismissed a claim by the Wall Street Journal that the US intelligence had alerted Iran before the deadly twin bomb explosion in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman earlier this month.

Speaking to IRNA news agency on Friday, also on condition of anonymity, another security source said, “Even if a security message was exchanged by the US, it was meant to protect Washington from Iran’s retaliation, especially amid Israel’s war on Gaza.”

In a report on Thursday, the US daily claimed that Washington secretly passed actionable intelligence to Tehran about the terrorist
plot that killed 94 and wounded hundreds more on January 3.

The journal quoted unnamed US officials for the heads-up.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack that targeted a large gathering of people who had convened to commemorate senior Iranian anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani on the anniversary of his assassination in a US drone strike outside the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

