IRNA: Sources reject WSJ claim US tipped off Iran about Kerman terrorist attacks

Speaking to IRNA news agency on Friday, also on condition of anonymity, another security source said, “Even if a security message was exchanged by the US, it was meant to protect Washington from Iran’s retaliation, especially amid Israel’s war on Gaza.”

In a report on Thursday, the US daily claimed that Washington secretly passed actionable intelligence to Tehran about the terrorist

plot that killed 94 and wounded hundreds more on January 3.

The journal quoted unnamed US officials for the heads-up.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack that targeted a large gathering of people who had convened to commemorate senior Iranian anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani on the anniversary of his assassination in a US drone strike outside the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.