IRGC spokesperson warns Iran to strike even harder than before in any new war

Brigadier General Ali-Mohammad Naeini said that enemies are not limiting their hostilities to military threats but are also targeting the country’s economic, social, and psychological resilience.

He noted that adversaries seek to keep Iran in a “neither war nor peace” situation, using the constant specter of war to undermine national stability.

Naeini stressed that the Israeli regime and its supporters currently lack the capacity to launch a new war. Despite the recent 12-day conflict, the IRGC activated only a fraction of its capabilities — yet even that limited response was enough to inflict defeat on the enemy.

He added that vast segments of the IRGC and other branches of the armed forces did not participate because there was no need.

According to Naeini, the Islamic Republic possesses a powerful resistance front, as well as extensive ground, naval, and operational units and other defense capabilities, all of which will be deployed if required.