Media WireSecuritySelected

IRGC spokesperson warns Iran to strike even harder than before in any new war

By IFP Media Wire
Iran Missile

The spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that Iran will deliver a far heavier, more crushing, and more decisive blow than ever before if a new conflict breaks out.

Brigadier General Ali-Mohammad Naeini said that enemies are not limiting their hostilities to military threats but are also targeting the country’s economic, social, and psychological resilience.

He noted that adversaries seek to keep Iran in a “neither war nor peace” situation, using the constant specter of war to undermine national stability.

Naeini stressed that the Israeli regime and its supporters currently lack the capacity to launch a new war. Despite the recent 12-day conflict, the IRGC activated only a fraction of its capabilities — yet even that limited response was enough to inflict defeat on the enemy.

He added that vast segments of the IRGC and other branches of the armed forces did not participate because there was no need.

According to Naeini, the Islamic Republic possesses a powerful resistance front, as well as extensive ground, naval, and operational units and other defense capabilities, all of which will be deployed if required.

 

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks