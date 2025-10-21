IRGC commander warns of crushing response to any attack on Iran

Speaking in Tehran on Tuesday during a meeting with Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al‑Araji, Major General Pakpour said the Zionist‑American enemy had relied on its missile shield, including THAAD, but Iranian missiles were fired and struck their intended targets.

General Pakpour stressed that Iran’s armed forces are at full readiness and reiterated that any hostile act against the country would bring a devastating response.

The Islamic Republic has so far responded to aggression by the Zionist regime on three occasions in operations dubbed “True Promise”, the most recent of which occurred during the 12‑day conflict last June.