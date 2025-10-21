Media WireFeatured NewsSecurity

IRGC commander warns of crushing response to any attack on Iran

By IFP Media Wire

The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Mohammad Pakpour, warned that any aggression against Iran would be met with a response “stronger than the 12‑day Sacred Defense,” vowing to make the enemy “face hell.”

Speaking in Tehran on Tuesday during a meeting with Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al‑Araji, Major General Pakpour said the Zionist‑American enemy had relied on its missile shield, including THAAD, but Iranian missiles were fired and struck their intended targets.

General Pakpour stressed that Iran’s armed forces are at full readiness and reiterated that any hostile act against the country would bring a devastating response.

The Islamic Republic has so far responded to aggression by the Zionist regime on three occasions in operations dubbed “True Promise”, the most recent of which occurred during the 12‑day conflict last June.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks