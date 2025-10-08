IRGC Commander-in-Chief: any enemy miscalculation in Strait of Hormuz to face decisive response

In a message marking the IRGC Navy Day, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour stated that this day symbolizes the strong faith, intelligent resistance, and deterrent power of the IRGC, which — under the leadership of the Supreme Leader — stands as the flagbearer of lasting security in the Persian Gulf, the strategic Strait of Hormuz, and the surrounding waters of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He added that today, the IRGC Navy — relying on its committed human capital and indigenous, advanced technologies in surface, subsurface, missile, drone, electronic, and cyber warfare — holds the position of an undisputed strategic and deterrent power.

According to General Pakpour, the IRGC, operating within the framework of Iran’s defensive-offensive doctrine, maintains its combat, intelligence, and operational readiness at the highest level, warning the enemies of the Revolution, the Islamic system, and Iran against any strategic miscalculation.

He further noted that the IRGC Navy today is not only a guarantor of Iran’s national and regional security, but also a founder of a new maritime order based on justice, power, and the independence of nations in the face of global arrogance and hegemonic ambitions.