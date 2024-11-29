IRGC Chief: Zionists Have No Hope for Future with Hezbollah’s Presence 

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on Thursday evening, during the closing ceremony of the Congress of 24,000 Martyrs of Isfahan Province.

General Salami stated the goal of the Zionist regime’s missile and ground attacks on all Hezbollah positions was to transform Hezbollah into a leaderless entity. However, Hezbollah is so resilient that it can rebuild itself even under fire.

He noted with the explosions of pagers in Lebanon, some of Hezbollah’s commanders were injured, and after the martyrdom of Seyed Nasrallah and Yahya Sinwar, the Zionist regime thought it had an opportunity to end the confrontation. But they didn’t realize this was the beginning of their own end.

Referring to the Zionist regime’s aggressions against Lebanon, Major General Salami added, the Zionist regime assumed Hezbollah lacked the morale to fight and believed it had destroyed their ammunition depots. However, Hezbollah is stronger than ever.

He pointed out today, by launching missiles at Haifa and Tel Aviv, Hezbollah has disrupted the enemy’s calculations.

The IRGC commander further stated the United States, as the Zionist regime’s supporter, ally, and political and economic backer, entered the field to rescue this regime. But Hezbollah, by infiltrating the Zionist regime, delivered a severe blow to it.

General Salami stressed the Zionist regime and the United States are disoriented by Hezbollah’s attacks and power. Hezbollah imposed its will on the enemy, forcing them to accept its conditions for a ceasefire.

He pointed out that Israel is compelled to agree to an end to the war in Gaza; otherwise, it will face even greater decline.