IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSecurity

IRGC chief warns US president any further aggression will be met with stronger, more regretful responses

By IFP Editorial Staff

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a direct warning to the US president, vowing that any further acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic will trigger even more devastating and consequential responses.

In a statement honoring the memory of fallen commanders and other victims of Zionist regime’s aggression, the IRGC chief announced that, in retaliation for Washington’s “criminal and unjustified aggression” against Iranian territory, IRGC forces launched a strategic missile strike on the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the main command center for US military operations in West Asia.

“This operation, carried out with the help of Almighty God, inflicted damage on a facility that is considered one of the most highly protected US installations in the region”, the IRGC commander said.

He described the U.S. attack on Iranian nuclear sites as a clear act of support for the illegitimate and child-killing Zionist regime.

Addressing the US president, he said, “To the foolish and reckless president of the US, who has put the lives and security of the American people at risk for the survival of a cursed regime, we warn if you repeat this aggression against the sacred soil of Iran and the Islamic Republic, you will face even more crushing and regret-inducing retaliation, the kind that will serve as a lesson for history”.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks