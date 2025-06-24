IRGC chief warns US president any further aggression will be met with stronger, more regretful responses

In a statement honoring the memory of fallen commanders and other victims of Zionist regime’s aggression, the IRGC chief announced that, in retaliation for Washington’s “criminal and unjustified aggression” against Iranian territory, IRGC forces launched a strategic missile strike on the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the main command center for US military operations in West Asia.

“This operation, carried out with the help of Almighty God, inflicted damage on a facility that is considered one of the most highly protected US installations in the region”, the IRGC commander said.

He described the U.S. attack on Iranian nuclear sites as a clear act of support for the illegitimate and child-killing Zionist regime.

Addressing the US president, he said, “To the foolish and reckless president of the US, who has put the lives and security of the American people at risk for the survival of a cursed regime, we warn if you repeat this aggression against the sacred soil of Iran and the Islamic Republic, you will face even more crushing and regret-inducing retaliation, the kind that will serve as a lesson for history”.