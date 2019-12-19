IRGC Chief Rejects Idea of Interacting with Enemy

Major General Hossein Salami says interaction is the most difficult path, and resistance is the easiest way.

“Some think if we engage with the enemy and submit to it, we will achieve a result more easily.

However, the easiest way is to resist because the path of resistance is one where we are blessed divine power,” said General Salami, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

“Moreover, while interacting with the enemy, we would lose part of our power and have to rely on others,” he said.

The top general added the enemy seeks to make us face different issues in order to achieve its objectives.

He also said the sanctions imposed on Iran are aimed at making the nation unable to solve its problems, “and if we cannot solve our problems, we will have to lean toward the enemy.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, General Salami said scientific power brings the country defence power.

He further said that Iran is on the path to development and “our enemies are on the decline.”

“The enemy still thinks power and wealth are the only national assets of a country, but countries which have possessed [only] these powers have collapsed,” he said.