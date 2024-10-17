IRGC chief warns Iran will strike Israel ‘painfully’

He issued the warning while addressing a crowd in the central Iranian city of Isfahan during the funeral procession of the IRGC commander Major General Abbas Nilforoushan, who was assassinated in an Israeli strike along with Hezbollah chief Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut last month.

Major General Hossein Salami said, “We carried out Operation True Promise 2 to make you recalibrate your calculations.”

“If you make a mistake and attack our targets, whether in the region or in Iran, we will strike you again painfully,” General Salami warned.

The remarks came following the escalating tensions in the region after Israel vowed to respond to Iran’s attack on October 1 involving around 200 ballistic missiles, which General Salami warned will beget further Iranian retaliation.

The top commander stated that Israel made a miscalculation by the assassination of leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah and advised the Israeli regime not to “repeat the same mistake.”

“To each point you attack, there will be painful retaliation to the same point on your side; decide carefully,” he stressed.

He also lauded General Nilforoushan as a “great commander and thinker” who was involved in designing strategies against Israel.